Week 9 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategies: Kenneth Gainwell is one of the Best Plays of the Slate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears take center stage on Sunday Night Football with two of the best rushing attack on display.

Utilizing these strategies can help DFS players in this contest between NFC foes.

Don't be Afraid to use a Kicker at Captain

Whether it's Cairo Santos or Chase McLaughlin, picking a kicker at captain allows for DFS players to stack their lineup with Fantasy studs. Caleb Williams, Bucky Irving and two of Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze can fit into a lineup with either Santos or McLaughlin.

Both kickers are capable of strong performances that makes placing Santos or McLaughlin at the captain spot worthwhile. In six out of eight games this season, McLaughlin finished with at least 11 Fantasy points. In five games this season, Santos tallied double-digit Fantasy scores.

Out of the duo, Santos is the most intriguing thanks to the Bucs' struggles against opposing kickers. The Bucs allow 9.9 FPPG to opposing kickers, which bodes well for Santos' Fantasy perspectives this week.

Use Kenneth Gainwell as a Value play

All eyes are on Buck Irving after back-to-back 20-plus Fantasy points displays, but DFS players should hone in on Gainwell as the Bucs running back to focus on. Gainwell finished with the same snap share as Irving last week. Gainwell finished with 140 rushing yards in the Bucs' historic win over the Atlanta Falcons last week and the former Pittsburgh Steeler looks to continue the momentum into Sunday Night Football.

What a sick run by Kenny Gainwell. Patient to let the block build, then you can see him accelerate and blast through the gap. Daniels doesn't even get to him in time. pic.twitter.com/ASwdiiaM8M — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 3, 2026

Both Irving and Gainwell have the rushing ability to standout in this contests, but Gainwell's receiving ability separates the duo. The past two games have been outliers with Baker Mayfield only attempting 14 passes over the course. The lack of passing attempts bolstered Irving's Fantasy production, but a return to the mean benefits Gainwell.

At Gainwell's price point, DFS players can stuff other Fantasy standouts into their lineups.

Prioritize Rome Odunze Among Chicago Bears Pass Catchers

Odunze has fallen into Burden III's and Loveland's shadows, but the numbers point to the former Washington Husky being capable of having a breakout game soon.

Odunze dominates the snap share among Bears wide receivers as the third-year receiver regularly clocks in around 84%-95% of the snaps. The high snap share hasn't lead to an abundance of targets yet as Odunze ranks third on the Bears behind Burden III and Loveland, but Odunze has enjoyed a steady share of targets in the season.

Rome Odunze has been absolutely ballin’ and needs way more targets. Among NFL WRs:



• 1st in Explosive Target %

• 10th in Yards per Target

• 12th in 1st Downs per Target

• 14th in Receiving EPA

• 15th in Route Rate



The production is there. FEED HIM. pic.twitter.com/y297imLvnG — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 3, 2026

Where Odunze can really shine in this week is his red-zone work. Odunze has yet to catch a touchdown this season, but the numbers suggest Odunze's first touchdown of the season may be coming soon. Odunze is second among Bears wide receivers with five targets in the red zone.

Odunze is also starting to standout in the Bears' passing attack as his 87 receiving yards was most among all Bears pass catchers.

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