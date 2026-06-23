Who Is The Better Fantasy Basketball Prospect? Cameron Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson

The 2026 NBA Draft class has the chance to be looked back on as a historic one. There are players littered all across first-round projections with star potential, and that is especially true of the guys predicted to go in the top four. Two of these prospects slated to go in that range that hold huge fantasy basketball upside in year one at the same position, PF, are Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. Here is a breakdown of who is the better option in fantasy basketball between the two for next season.

Cameron Boozer

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Long-term, Boozer out of the University of Duke is undoubtedly the best option in all of the draft for fantasy dynasty leagues. He is the youngest player in the draft at 18 years old. Despite that, he is one of the most NBA-ready players with his versatile game that impacts winning in a multitude of ways.

Last season at Duke, Boozer averaged 22.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 4.2 APG. He was named the Naismith Player of the Year for the 2025-2026 season, an award given to the best college basketball player.

Boozer’s game provides the upside of him beiing an offensive first option, but the other things he can provide, like rebounding, playmaking, and over-defensive ability (averaged 2.0 STOCKS per game last season with the Blue Devils) make him a valuable fantasy player to go after in drafts even if he is not that number one scoring option right away.

Caleb Wilson

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson, out of the University of North Carolina last season, showcased his talent and established himself as a high-lottery pick. The number one thing he will lean on at the next level early on is his athleticism. Wilson is a high flyer with good lateral movement, which translates well on the defensive end. On offense, he uses his athleticism to get to the front of the rim and create good scoring opportunities inside the paint.

Last season with the Tar Heels, Wilson averaged 19.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 2.7 APG.

He can create his own shot occasionally, but in his first year in the NBA, that certainly will not be a big part of his game. The same can be said about his perimeter jumper. His jumper has good mechanics, but there is not the slightest bit of proof that he can be an effective 3-point shooter yet. Last season, he shot 1.1 3-pointers per game and shot 25.9% on these attempts.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is the better fantasy basketball prospect for their upcoming rookie seasons between Boozer and Wilson, Boozer sweeps the floor. The versatility of his game is the main reason why he is. He can fit in different schemes and is not as much of a one-dimensional scorer as Wilson primarily is right now. Wilson is still a high ceiling prospect that fantasy managers should go after, just not near the average draft position that Boozer goes in fantasy drafts.

If Wilson does go at #4 overall to the Chicago Bulls, more stock in him being a successful fantasy prospect should be given. The fit of him next to a pass-first point guard, Josh Giddey, who averaged 9.1 APG last season, has the potential to get the most out of his game in his rookie year.

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