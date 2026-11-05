WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Predictions And Fantasy Booking: Roman Reigns Vs Sami Zayn, And Tiffany Stratton Cashes In

The WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for Crown Jewel 2026, which will take place at 12:00 PM EST. As of now, we have a four-match card, featuring both Crown Jewel Title matches, a Last Man Standing match, and a Tag Team Title match. There has been plenty of speculation that we could also get Gunther vs. Finn Balor, but that is yet to be announced.

We are here to fantasy book and give our predictions for all the matches. With every match being for a title or having a "no DQ" style stipulation, there will be plenty of fantasy points to be earned at this PLE.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Predictions And Fantasy Booking

The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (c) vs Penta & Je'Von Evans: World Tag Team Championship

Je'Von Evans sports Texas Tech gear during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena at Lubbock. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hopefully this match will be the merciful end of The Vision, at least as it currently stands. This faction hasn't gotten to the point of change-the-channel heat. They aren't interesting, fun, or helping anyone involved. At the very least, we did significant changes, perhaps with Bronson Reed taking over.

The Vision losing the titles in this match should be the catalyst. Odds are, Theory will take the pin in this match, but Breakker should take the pin due to the incompetence of Theory or another Vision member. That could lead to Breakker spearing the other members of the group and going his separate way.

It could also lead to him reuniting with an impressed Paul Heyman. This has to be done if the WWE wants to get Breakker back on track, because right now, he is nowhere near the level of other top young stars.

For Penta and Evans, this will get them both on TV with titles around their waist, allowing WWE to showcase them without the Money in the Bank briefcase constantly being the center of everything Penta does. If they don't have plans for him to cash it in soon, the last thing anyone wants is a bunch of failed cash-ins. It would also help further boost the stock of Evans, who is already a rising star.

Winner: Penta & Je'Von Evans by Pinfall: New Tag Team Champions

Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes: Last Man Standing

WWE wrestler Randy Orton yells out into the a cheering crowd as he makes an appearance for a 20-year celebration as a wrestler during WWE \"Raw\" in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Orton got the crowd cheering when he mentions that he was born in Knoxville. Kns Biancahomecoming 0427 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This whole story seems like it has been written for Cody to punt Randy and win. However, Cody punting Baron Corbin already really takes the luster out of that moment. We have already seen Rhodes do this "can he go to that dark place" story over and over. Just punting Orton would be extremely anticlimactic, so we expect to get a swerve here.

As much as we'd love to see Randy win, it seems unlikely, as does any kind of full heel turn for Cody. That leaves us with Cody having to do something horrific to win this match. Something far beyond just a punt. We have seen Cody fail to pull the trigger over and over, and in all these stories he eventually does, so he needs to go above and beyond. Cody should win this game with weapons, blood, and brutality if they are going to give him the win.

We'd prefer Randy win and think it would lead to a much better follow-up of Orton going after Sami Zayn. Unfortunately, we all know they aren't going to let their golden boy lose.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Chelsea Green vs Liv Morgan: Women's Crown Jewel Championship

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chelsea Green during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is only one thing anyone cares about in this match, and it's Tiffany Stratton. We are all expecting a Money in the Bank cash-in either during or after this match. It's just a matter of how it goes down.

Let's start with the actual match. Chelsea is going to beat Liv and win the Crown Jewel Championship. After the match, Tiffy will come down to the ring. We fully expect her to cash in on Chelsea, although it's not impossible that she cashes in on Liv, but it's unlikely.

There are two ways they can do this. The first is the boring way. She is standing, looking at both Liv and Chelsea; she hits Chelsea with the briefcase instead of Liv, and we get a full heel turn. Liv laughs and leaves; Tiffy gets booed, the same thing we've seen 1,000 times. However, we have a much more interesting idea.

Tiffy comes out, hits Liv with the Pretties Moonsault Ever and fully intends to cash in on Liv, but the numbers catch up with her again. The Judgment Day saves Liv and gets in the ring before she can cash in. Then The Judgment Day destroys Chelsea and leaves, leaving Tiffy with a tough decision. She cashes in and wins the SmackDown Women's Championship, but is clearly conflicted afterward. This justifies all the failed cash-ins and allows the WWE to tell a different and more nuanced story.

If we're being honest, we'll probably just get the lazy heel turn. Either way, Tiffy is winning that belt.

Winner: Chelsea Green by Pinfall: Money in the Bank Cash-In Tiffy Wins by Pinfall: New SmackDown Women's Champion

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn: Men's Crown Jewel Championship

Roman Reigns celebrates during the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Saturday July 30, 2022 at Nissasn Stadium; Nashville, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-The Tennessean Entertainment Wwe Summerslam | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone is expecting something big to happen here. The 946 comes out, a big return, and Sami getting the win. Well, in the words of the immortal Wade Barrett, "I'm afraid I've got some bad news!"

Roman is winning, and he's winning clean. He is the main character, which means his story is the most important story. They have him beating everyone he beat with interference in his last run and beating them clean leading up to when he eventually loses the title. Zayn is a side character. This match ends with a Superman Punch and a spear; Roman wins 1-2-3.

Winner: Roman Reigns by Pinfall: Men's Crown Jewel Championship

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