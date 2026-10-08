WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Predictions And Fantasy Booking: Can LA Knight DefeatThe Tribal Chief Roman Reigns?

After a long gap between PLEs, WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 10, at 6 PM EST in New Orleans. We have a stacked card, and we are here to give our predictions and fantasy book the event.

The design of this PLE inherently produces a ton of fantasy value with two multi-person ladder matches, but we also have two world titles on the line, and a match involving a faction that is sure to have shenanigans. These are our predictions and fantasy booking for WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: Predictions And Fantasy Booking

Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed

Oba Femi is introduced during WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, July 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vision is going to throw everything at Oba in this match, with Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri all getting involved. However, we do not expect Bron Breakker to get involved, with a built-in excuse that he needs to stay focused on the Money in the Bank match.

However, all the shenanigans from the Vision won't be enough to help Reed beat Oba. Femi is going to come away with the win, which could culminate in him getting destroyed by the Vision after the match and getting hit with a ton of Tsunamis from Reed.

However, at this point, that gimmick is played out as we've seen it time and time before. Femi should win and stand tall over the fallen Vision, with eyes now set on Bron Breakker.

Winner: Oba Femi By Pinfall

Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Sol Ruca vs Jacy Jayne vs Roxanne Perez vs Lola Vice: Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Professional wrestler Tiffany Stratton gestures before a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two potential likely winners of this match and one dark horse. Sol Ruca is there to hit a Sol Snatcher off the ladder and other acrobatic moves; Lash is the powerhouse, and this is how the WWE is planning to truly introduce Lola Vice to the WWE Universe.

That leaves us with Tiffy, Roxy, and Jacy. While Jacy would make a fantastic Money in the Bank holder, we don't think they would give it to her yet. She already has the Women's US Title, and it would be putting a lot on her in a short amount of time. If we were setting the odds now, she'd be our favorite to win the briefcase in 2027, but this is probably sooner than WWE is willing to pull the trigger.

That brings us to Tiffy and Roxy. They have been building a story with Stratton and Chelsea Green, which, if Tiffy wins, would undoubtedly culminate in a heel turn and cash in on Green.

The issue here is that Tiffy just won the briefcase two years back. That doesn't mean that she can't win it again, but it could kill a lot of buzz from a fanbase that wants to see a new face win the briefcase. Plus, you can run the same story with Tiffy and Chelsea without her winning this match.

Roxy is our prediction to win the briefcase, and there is a chance she might pop up again later in this event. We have been waiting for Perez to break out, and this could be her night to shine.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

CM Punk vs Kevin Owens vs Bron Breakker vs Trick Williams vs Je'Von Evans vs Penta

Bron Breakker during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is a very interesting group in this match, and you make a case for just about everyone but Evans to win this match. Don't get me wrong, I'd love to see Evans win this, but it's not going to happen. He's there to be a high flier and will probably have the most exciting moments in the match, but he's not winning.

Punk and KO would be the obvious options to win this match; however, I don't think that's going to happen. They will take each other out, and this match will be used to further their feud rather than push one of them closer to the title. Although we would love to see Owens with the briefcase tormenting Sami Zayn.

Trick is who I would personally like to see win this match, but again, I don't see it happening. Penta also has a strong case, and we think he's going to fall short as well.

This match is going to go to Breakker. WWE set this feud up with Oba so that Bron cannot win because Oba is clearly streets ahead of him. The only way to save face for Bron is to give him money in the bank. That way, he can still eat a loss to Oba, which he can bounce back from by cashing his briefcase in and winning the title from the SmackDown champions or possibly LA Knight if he is able to beat Roman.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan: Women's World Championship Triple Threat

Stephanie Vaquer during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As we mentioned earlier, we might just end up seeing Roxy again at this event. We are predicting a same-day cash-in, with Perez turning this match into a Fatal Four-Way match and winning the title.

Perez will come down during the chaos and cash in her contract for a championship match. She will pin Becky Lynch so that Vaquer can say she never lost, and they can push the Judgement Day story forward without Roxanne having to turn on Liv. This would be best executed if Liv was taken out and seemingly had no chance to win this match when Roxy cashes in.

Winner: Roxanne Perez By Pinfall: Money in the Bank Cash-In

Roman Reigns (c) vs LA Knight: WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If LA Knight ever had a chance to beat Roman, it's now. The Bloodline has been beaten down, the 946 is lurking, and some even believe that Knight is their leader. However, we do not believe this match is in place to set up a title change, but to build towards Survivor Series in November.

Roman will win a hard-fought match, and after 946 will come out to beat him down. They will then turn their attention to Knight and remind everyone that no one's safe. In the fallout of the match, Knight will be forced to work with the Bloodline to deal with 946, who will likely be adding more members. This will build to a War Games match at Survivor Series between Team 946 and Team Bloodline.

Winner: Roman Reigns By Pinfall

More Fantasy Sports On SI News