NFL Injury Update: Chargers RB Omarion Hampton Nearing Return From IR
The Los Angeles Chargers have battled through a plethora of injuries this season, especially in the backfield. After Najee Harris was ruled out for the season, breakout rookie Omarion Hampton The rookie back emerged as one of the top backs in the league prior to an ankle injury, which has kept him sidelined since Week 5.
Los Angeles selected Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and have seen early signs of a franchise back early in the season.
The Chargers have rolled out backups Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins in Hampton’s absence, who have been solid, but haven’t managed to live up to his explosive production early in the season. Hampton has spent each of the last three games on IR and will be sidelined once more this weekend.
Los Angeles will gear up for a matchup versus a lowly Tennessee TItans squad, posting a 5-3 record through the first eight games of the season. Earlier this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke on Hampton’s status as he prepares to come off IR following his fourth absence of the season.
Harbaugh told reporters he feels Hampton is making progress everyday as the team hopes for his return following a Week 9 matchup versus the Titans. Prior to his injury, Hampton racked up 66 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns and remains the team’s leading rusher despite his extended absence.
Here is a fantasy outlook on the remainder of the Chargers’ offense entering Week 9:
Kimani Vidal Emerging For Chargers In Omarion Hampton’s Absence
During Hampton’s time on IR, Vidal has taken over as the feature back in Los Angeles’ offense. Over the last three games, Vidal has eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice and has provided fantasy owners with welcome production in Hampton’s absence.
In Week 6, Vidal broke out with a 22.8-point performance among PPR leagues in fantasy, followed up by a 19.7-point effort in Week 8. He’s managed two top-10 finishes in three starts this season and will see at least one more matchup with the volume of a starter before Hampton makes his return to the Chargers’ offense.
Upon returning, Hampton projects to take back his role as the team’s lead back with the vast majority of the volume in Los Angeles’ backfield. Prior to his injury, Hampton averaged over 60 yards on the ground and is still on pace for over 800 yards from scrimmage despite a minimum four-game absence.
Haskins has remained limited in his new role and projects to return to a largely minimalized role with Hampton nearing a return.