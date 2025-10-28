Kimani Vidal, Tyrone Tracy and 4 More Must Start Running Backs in Week 9
Week 9 is here, and it's time to set our lineups. As we get closer to the week, we have to decide who we want to start. With a handful of key running backs on a bye week, we have to make sure we put the right players in our lineups. These are the running back starts for Week 9.
Start Chase Brown in Week 9
As surprising as it may be, after a two-week sample size with Joe Flacco, we are ready to go back to all our Bengals' weapons. Brown has a great matchup against the Chicago Bears, who have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs, and he's coming off a game where he posted 105 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He should be a great option this week and until further notice, moving forward.
Start Kimani Vidal in Week 9
We still aren't fully buying into Vidal as a player, but we are buying into the volume. In Week 8, Vidal saw 23 carries and two targets. He rushed for 117 yards and a TD on Thursday Night Football. Hassan Haskins is still banged up and should be considered questionable for Week 9 after sitting out last week. Either way, while Haskins being out might be a slight boost, his presence wouldn't sway us away from Vidal at all.
Start Tyrone Tracy Jr in Week 9
Tracy is a player that you should be starting just about every week from here on out. Much like Cam Skattebo excelled when Tracy went out, Tracy now has very little competition for touches, with Skattebo done for the year with a dislocated ankle. The volume is going to be massive for Tracy, and the position has proven to have a ton of fantasy value this season.
Start Woody Marks in Week 9
Despite Marks only seeing 11 carries to Nick Chubb's 17, we are in on Marks this week and moving forward. He took his 11 carries for 62 yards, while Chubb rushed for just 56. Marks also saw four targets to Chubb's two, which Marks took for 49 more yards. Chubb's best days a clearly long behind him, and the team has to move forward with Marks. He looks and is producing like the much better back.
Start Tyjae Spears in Week 9
Like he did over the two previous weeks, Spears once again outproduced Tony Pollard in Week 8. Both backs saw 12 touches, Spears totaled 82 yards and a TD, while Pollard totaled just 53 yards. Spears is the back to start in Tennessee.
Start Bam Knight in Week 9
Knight is clearly going to be the guy until Trey Benson comes back, because the team cut Michael Carter during their bye week. While Knight was already seeing a ton of volume, now he has very little competition, with the exception of Emari Demercado, who the team clearly only views as a passing-down back. That's good news for Knight owners because he's matched up against the Dallas Cowboys this week.