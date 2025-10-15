NFL Mock Trade: Kirk Cousins Returns to Minnesota to Spark Offense
The Minnesota Vikings could strengthen their offense by making a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to reunite with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Kirk Cousins is in the middle of a large contract with the Atlanta Falcons, and he is currently stuck in a backup role as Michael Penix Jr. has taken over the QB1 role. Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has only attempted seven passes this season, at the end of a blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. The veteran quarterback does have a no-trade clause in his contract, but sources have reported that he would be willing to waive it in the right situation.
In the 2024 NFL season, Cousins was the primary quarterback for Atlanta. In 14 games, he threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Michael Penix Jr. was given the starting job in Week 16, and he never looked back. The offense has looked more dynamic with Penix Jr. under center due to his growing chemistry with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts Sr.
Fantasy Football Impact
Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota would create a better fantasy football situation for the offensive weapons on the Vikings. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Jalen Nailor are notable names who would benefit from Cousins’ experience under center. Currently, Minnesota is dealing with an uncertain QB situation. Heading into Week 7, both J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz are dealing with injuries and their status for the game is unknown.
Atlanta would not be affected by this hypothetical trade as Penix Jr. is locked in as the starting quarterback and providing fantasy value to his skill players. Unless the young quarterback is forced to miss time with an injury, Cousins is unlikely to see any time under center this season.
Mock Trade Details
Vikings Receive: Kirk Cousins, 2026 Seventh Round Pick
Falcons Receive: 2026 Sixth Round Pick
Why the Vikings Say Yes
In this mock trade, Minnsota gets a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Vikings are currently 3-2 with a solid defense that is keeping them in games. Their offense has struggled to score with McCarthy and Wentz at quarterback, so a reunion with Cousins could ignite their offense for a push to the playoffs.
Why the Falcons Say Yes
In this hypothetical scenario, the Falcons are executing a pick swap, receiving a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Cousins and a 2026 seventh-round pick. They upgrade one pick in the 2026 NFL Draft while letting go of a player who is unlikely to see the field for the remainder of his contract.
The complicated part of this deal is determining which team would take on the larger portion of Cousins' contract. Both sides would argue their case and most likely meet somewhere in the middle.