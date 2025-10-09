NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Chase Brown Vs. Tony Pollard
The running back position has produced some of the most notable fantasy football performances of the season thus far. Entering Week 6’s slate of action, two running backs could present a decision to be made for fantasy owners: Chase Brown and Tony Pollard.
Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals, fresh off trading for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, will look to snap a three-game losing streak versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
On the other hand, Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will attempt to carry momentum from the team’s first win of the season last week into Week 6. Tennessee will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s who we think should get the nod between Brown and Pollard for fantasy owners looking to start one of the two veteran backs for Week 6:
The Case For Chase Brown
Brown has seen encouraging volume in each of Cincinnati’s first five games, despite inconsistency within the offense stemming from the absence of star quarterback Joe Burrow. So far this season, Brown has notched 83 touches, posting 13 or more opportunities a game entering Week 6.
With upside as a receiver in the pass game, Brown makes an enticing opportunity to start with improved quarterback play from Flacco going forward.
The Case Against Brown
Despite notable volume, Brown has struggled to post efficient production with defenses keying in on the back due to quarterback struggles. Through five games, Brown is averaging just 2.6 yards per carry, the worst mark among starting running backs in the NFL this season.
Brown’s struggles project to continue in Week 6 in a tough individual matchup versus a star-studded Packers defense. Regardless of volume, Brown’s inefficiency has cast doubt over his status as a starter from fantasy owners.
The Case For Tony Pollard
Like Brown, Pollard has seen immense volume as the lead back in Tennessee’s backfield. Entering Week 6, Pollard ranks ninth in the NFL touches. Unlike Brown, he’s mustered notable production with his volume.
So far this season, Pollard is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, entering the new week ranked as the league’s 11th-leading rusher (328), averaging over 60 yards per game on the ground. His surprising volume in the pass game has elevated his fantasy stock over recent weeks as the Titans’ offense finds traction.
The Case Against Pollard
A matchup versus one of the NFL’s better run defenses could complicate Pollard’s starting case in Week 6. Entering Sunday’s game, Las Vegas’ defense ranks 13th in the league in rushing yards allowed, giving up an average of 101.4 yards to opposing units per game.
The Titans’ offense has faced its share of struggles in rookie quarterback Cam Ward’s first season, which could persist in a tough matchup this weekend.
The Final Verdict
I’m going to roll with the consistency and the higher ceiling of Pollard opposed to Brown’s inconsistent play in what’s been a lackluster Bengals offense to start the season. Pollard is entering Week 6 with an RB25 ranking, building on a promising trend of production over the past three games.
A cemented role and greater efficiency make Pollard a relatively easy pick for me despite Tennessee's struggles.