Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Javonte Williams Moves Up

Michael Fabiano

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams has emerged into a No. 1 fantasy running back this season.
Cowboys RB Javonte Williams has emerged into a No. 1 fantasy running back this season. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Week 6 RB rankings will be without high-end running backs like Bucky Irving and Omarion Hampton, who are both injured. We’re also seeing former studs like Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara fall on hard times, while rookies Quinshon Judkins and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are on the rise. In fact, Judkins is now on the low-end, RB1 radar at the position.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy RB Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at WAS

2

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at TB

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at KC

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. ARI

5

Josh Jacobs

GB

vs. CIN

6

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. LAC

7

James Cook

BUF

at ATL

8

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at NYG

9

Kyren Williams

LAR

at BAL

10

Javonte Williams

DAL

at CAR

11

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. TEN

12

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at PIT

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. DEN

14

Rachaad White

TB

vs. SF

15

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

vs. SEA

16

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. DAL

17

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at NYJ

18

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. LAR

19

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. NE

20

Tony Pollard

TEN

at LV

21

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at JAC

22

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at WAS

23

David Montgomery

DET

at KC

24

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. CHI

25

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. CLE

26

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. PHI

27

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at NO

28

Hassan Haskins

LAC

at MIA

29

Michael Carter

ARI

at IND

30

Chase Brown

CIN

at GB

31

Isiah Pacheco

KC

vs. DET

32

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at JAC

33

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at NO

34

Kareem Hunt

KC

vs. DET

35

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. CLE

36

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

vs. BUF

37

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at MIA

38

RJ Harvey

DEN

at NYJ

39

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. LAC

40

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

vs. DEN

41

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. LAR

42

Emari Demarcado

ARI

at IND

43

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at LV

44

Kendre Miller

NO

vs. NE

45

Sean Tucker

TB

vs. SF

46

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

vs. CHI

47

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. SEA

48

Blake Corum

LAR

at BAL

49

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. PHI

50

Ty Johnson

BUF

at ATL

51

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at TB

52

Jerome Ford

CLE

at PIT

53

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at WAS

54

Raheem Mostert

LV

vs. TEN

55

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at PIT

56

Ray Davis

BUF

at ATL

57

Jaydon Blue

DAL

at CAR

58

Samaje Perine

CIN

at GB

59

Trevor Etienne

CAR

vs. DAL

