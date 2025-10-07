Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Javonte Williams Moves Up
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The Week 6 RB rankings will be without high-end running backs like Bucky Irving and Omarion Hampton, who are both injured. We’re also seeing former studs like Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara fall on hard times, while rookies Quinshon Judkins and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are on the rise. In fact, Judkins is now on the low-end, RB1 radar at the position.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy RB Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at WAS
2
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at TB
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at KC
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. ARI
5
Josh Jacobs
GB
vs. CIN
6
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. LAC
7
James Cook
BUF
at ATL
8
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at NYG
9
Kyren Williams
LAR
at BAL
10
Javonte Williams
DAL
at CAR
11
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. TEN
12
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at PIT
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. DEN
14
Rachaad White
TB
vs. SF
15
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
vs. SEA
16
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. DAL
17
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at NYJ
18
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. LAR
19
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. NE
20
Tony Pollard
TEN
at LV
21
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at JAC
22
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at WAS
23
David Montgomery
DET
at KC
24
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. CHI
25
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. CLE
26
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. PHI
27
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at NO
28
Hassan Haskins
LAC
at MIA
29
Michael Carter
ARI
at IND
30
Chase Brown
CIN
at GB
31
Isiah Pacheco
KC
vs. DET
32
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at JAC
33
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at NO
34
Kareem Hunt
KC
vs. DET
35
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. CLE
36
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
vs. BUF
37
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at MIA
38
RJ Harvey
DEN
at NYJ
39
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. LAC
40
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
vs. DEN
41
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. LAR
42
Emari Demarcado
ARI
at IND
43
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at LV
44
Kendre Miller
NO
vs. NE
45
Sean Tucker
TB
vs. SF
46
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
vs. CHI
47
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. SEA
48
Blake Corum
LAR
at BAL
49
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. PHI
50
Ty Johnson
BUF
at ATL
51
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at TB
52
Jerome Ford
CLE
at PIT
53
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at WAS
54
Raheem Mostert
LV
vs. TEN
55
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at PIT
56
Ray Davis
BUF
at ATL
57
Jaydon Blue
DAL
at CAR
58
Samaje Perine
CIN
at GB
59
Trevor Etienne
CAR
vs. DAL