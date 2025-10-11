NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Keon Coleman Vs. Darnell Mooney
Week 6 of the NFL season will feature some favorable matchups for notable receivers around the league. Two notable wideouts could present a tough start-sit decision for fantasy football owners: Keon Coleman and Darnell Mooney. The pair are two top receivers in their respective offenses, providing quality fantasy production in games this season.
Coleman and the Buffalo Bills will take on Mooney and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night football, presenting a highly anticipated head-to-head matchup.
The Falcons are coming off an upset win over the Washington Commanders prior to a Week 5 bye, looking to build on the 34-27 victory. The Bills, on the other hand, endured their first loss of the season versus the New England Patriots in a divisional matchup in Week 5 and will look to bounce back on Monday night.
Here’s our take on who fantasy owners should start in Week 6 lineups as these two wideouts gear up for a head-to-head showdown:
The Case For Keon Coleman
Coleman broke out in Buffalo’s season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, catching eight of his 11 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown through the air, marking season-highs in each category. Since then, he’s begun an upward trend following back-to-back quiet performances in Weeks 2 and 3.
Coming off his second double-digit fantasy scoring mark of the season in Week 5, recent trends have indicated another week of progressive production versus Atlanta on Monday. Given his consistent volume, his big-play ability helps build an enticing case for a Week 6 start in fantasy.
The Case Against Coleman
The second-year wideout has remained quiet after making noise in the season opener. He was held under 8.0 points for three consecutive weeks and has remained inefficient averaging under 11.0 yards per catch. A matchup versus one of the league’s tougher secondary units could limit Coleman to another week of inconsistency.
Buffalo has also leaned on the run game throughout their first five games, building their offensive identity through an efficient rushing attack.
The Case For Darnell Mooney
Mooney made his season debut after missing Atlanta’s season opener and caught two passes on four targets. He followed that up with an 11-target day versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. After being limited to just one catch in Week 4, Mooney’s likely to emerge coming off Atlanta’s bye as a crucial member of the receiving corps.
He’s shown encouraging volume at times through his first three games, showing promising signs for fantasy owners as he finds his footing to start the new season.
The Case Against Mooney
The veteran wideout’s production hasn’t been anything to write home about. Through three games, Mooney has yet to eclipse 50 yards through the air and hasn’t found the end zone so far this season.
Other members of Atlanta’s offense such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts could take touches away from Mooney in a tough matchup versus the Bills coming off a bye last weekend.
The Final Verdict
I’m confidently picking Coleman in a matchup versus Atlanta. Despite a tough matchup, Coleman has an established role in Buffalo’s pass game, setting a safe floor for production with consistent volume.
Mooney has struggled to find looks in a crowded passing attack to start his 2025 campaign, which could cast doubt over his ability to break out versus the Bills on Monday Night Football.