Week 6 Wide Receiver Rankings & Projections: Tetairoa McMillan Cracks Top 5
Surprisingly, with all the quarterback success last week, only eight wide receivers scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. Ja’Marr Chase (6/110/2) rewarded my confidence in him, but he needed a big fourth quarter to drive his way to second in fantasy points (29.00) in Week 6. Emeka Egbuka (31.30) outdueled fellow Ohio State alum Jaxon Smith-Njigba (27.20) to post the top wide receiver game of the week. He caught all seven of his targets at 23.3 yards per catch.
Kendrick Bourne (10/142 on 11 targets) was the surprise wide receiver of the week. He leveraged his previous experience with Mac Jones in New England to his advantage in the game. Rashid Shaheed broke free for an 87-yard touchdown against the Giants, setting up his best game (4/114/1) of the year. Puka Nacua has scored over 20.00 fantasy points in all five of his starts (10/131, 8/136/1, 11/118, 13/185, and 10/97/1).
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In Week 5
Here are the top 12 wide receivers in Week 5 in PPR scoring:
- Emeka Egbuka (31.30)
- Ja’Marr Chase (29.00)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (27.20)
- Stefon Diggs (24.60)
- Puka Nacua (24.50)
- Kendrick Bourne (24.20)
- Deebo Samuel (23.60)
- Jaylen Waddle (23.00)
- Rashid Shaheed (21.40)
- DeVonta Smith (19.40)
- Justin Jefferson (19.30)
- Garrett Wilson (19.10)
Stefon Diggs (10/146) took pride in beating his former team by posting his best game of the season. The Patriots still haven’t had him on the field for over 63% of their snaps in a game.
Best Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers by scoring average after five weeks:
- Puka Nacua (26.80)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (21.57)
- Emeka Egbuka (20.48)
- Jaxon-Smith Njigba (19.90)
- Garrett Wilson (19.04)
- Rome Odunze (19.90)
- George Pickens (17.74)
- Deebo Samuel (17.72)
- Quentin Johnston (17.52)
- Ja’Marr Chase (17.46)
- Courtland Sutton (16.10)
- Justin Jefferson (16.06)
Wide Receiver Bust of Week 5
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
The 2025 saga for Williams continued again in Week 6. The Lions only looked his way once (one catch for nine yards) while giving him one rush (one yard). He’s scored fewer than 7.00 fantasy points in four of his five starts, leaving him 31.45 fantasy points behind last year's scoring average (14.23 – 15 starts) over five games. He ranks 52nd in fantasy points (39.70) in PPR formats, well below 2024 (213.50 fantasy points – 21st).
The Lions’ offense is top-notch, suggesting a correction game for Williams is on the way. Unfortunately, many fantasy managers won’t ride out his storm. I had him ranked in the top 12 at wide receiver last week, which probably means his ticket comes in vs. the Chiefs.
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 6 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Three of my top 12 wideouts ranked this week play with subpar quarterbacks – Bryce Young, Geno Smith, and Cooper Rush - which invites a risk of failure.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Last week, I had McMillan ranked sixth at wide receiver due to his matchup vs. the Dolphins. He caught six of his eight targets for 73 yards. I believe all of his damage came in the first half. The Dolphins’ lack of run defense and no touchdown led to him finishing the week 25th in wide receiver scoring (13.30). McMillan is still looking for his first NFL touchdown while grading well in catches (24) and receiving yards (351) after five games. His catch rate (55.8%) must improve to reach impact status in his rookie campaign.
The Cowboys are the worst team in the NFL at defending wide receivers. They’re allowing 14.1 yards per catch, with wide receivers scoring 10 times across their 944 receiving yards.
Week 6 Waiver Wire Wide Receiver
Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys
With KaVontae Turbin out last week, Flournoy was bumped to WR3 status in the Cowboys’ offense. Dallas had him on the field for 57% of their snaps, second-most of his young career in a game. He responded with a surprising outcome (6/124 on nine targets and two carries), beating his rookie season stats (10/102 on 14 targets over 11 games). Jalen Tolbert posted a zero in Week 5 (one target) despite drawing WR2 snaps (77%).
The Cowboys’ wide receiver position will get messy at the backend once CeeDee Lamb returns. I don’t believe he will play this week, and Turbin should sit out another game due to a foot issue. This information gives Flournoy potential fantasy value for another week. Still, it could also set up a trap situation, as the Panthers’ defense will be more aware of his potential in this week’s matchup. Ultimately, he must pass Tolbert on the depth chart to be trusted in the fantasy market with the Cowboys' other wideouts injured.
