Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson Headline 12-Team PPR Round 1 Mock Draft

I am relentlessly drafting De'Von Achane in Round 2



in 2023, the Dolphins backfield produced the RB3 and RB4 in ppg



in 2024, they were 31st in EPA per rush. Couldn't block a soul. Yet Achane still finished as the RB11 because of rec consistency



if the blocking goes from awful… pic.twitter.com/vEzXJhZ2qV