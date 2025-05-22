19 Goofy Fantasy Football Bonus Point Categories You'll Love
Believe it or not, there was a point during a bygone era of fantasy football when earning a point per reception (PPR) wasn’t a thing.
A time when it was just yards gained, touchdowns scored, and field goals kicked.
A time when final fantasy scores didn’t have decimal points.
A simpler time. A less confusing time.
And a more boring time.
Fantasy Football On Steroids
A fantasy league without PPR is like graham crackers without marshmallows and milk chocolate. Like imagine having Amon-Ra St. Brown on your roster, and not getting credit for his 11 catches. Yuck.
So let’s stipulate that PPR is fun. But is it enough fun?
Not for goofball commissioners like me. Y’see, if you’re in my league, you have to accept that my scoring system involves all the dumb bonus points that whatever platform I’m using allows.
- If I can tack on three points for a 40-plus-yard reception, I’m doing it!
- A 50-plus-yard rushing touchdowns gets us five additional points? Hells yeah!
- A 400-plus-yard passing game equals two more points? Count me in!
Those are the standard dumb bonus points that some fantasy players love (me) and some hate (not me). But here are 19 even dumber bonus point categories that won’t be found on your typical fantasy platform.
Yet.
Bonus Points: Offense
- Passing Attempts: 0.25 points
- Passing Completions: 0.5 points
- Targets: 0.25 points
- Passing Touchdown to Offensive Lineman: 50 points
- QBR Above 100: 5 points
- Three Passing Touchdowns: 3 points
- Four Passing Touchdowns: 5 points
- Five or More Passing Touchdowns: 10 points
- Rushing Attempts: 0.25 points
- Tackled For a Loss: -0.5 points
Bonus Points: Defense
- Strip Sack: 6 points
- Strip Sack Touchdown: 75 points
- Pick-6 Under 50 Yards: 10 points
- Pick-6 Over 50 Yards: 25 points
- Pick-6 Over 75 Yards: 35 points
- Tackle For a Loss: 0.5 points
Bonus Points: All Position Groups
- Personal Foul: -3 points
- Personal Foul (Taunting): -10 points
- Ejection: -100 points