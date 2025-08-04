2025 Baltimore Ravens Preview: MVP Lamar Jackson, Deep Sleeper Rashod Bateman
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 fantasy football season with one of the most intriguing rosters in the league. Between Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber ceiling, Rashod Bateman’s sleeper appeal, and Mark Andrews’ rebound potential, Baltimore offers both high floors and breakout upside across multiple positions.
Sleeper
Rashod Bateman, Wide Receiver
Last year, Bateman became fantasy-relevant for the first time in his career. I liked how the Ravens used him in 2025, and I expect him to take his game to the next level by catching more balls closer to the line of scrimmage. Lamar Jackson featured him in the deep passing game (16.8 YPC), and Bateman has a good feel for spacing in the end zone (nine TDs).
The injury to Isaiah Likely should be a win for his chances well early in the year. The Ravens showed their faith in him in June by signing him to a three-year extension for almost $37 million. As a late WR5, Bateman looks poised to outperform his price point, with a chance to reach WR3 status.
Superman
Lamar Jackson, Quarterback
Twice over his seven seasons with the Ravens, Jackson delivered 40+ touchdowns (2019 – 43 and 2024 – 45) via the run or pass. He comes off a career-high in passing yards (4,172) despite averaging only 27.9 passes per game (25.1 in his career). Jackson has never had a losing season (70-24), but a Super Bowl appearance remains elusive. I don’t expect Baltimore to have a significant jump in passing plays, and gaining 8.8 yards per pass attempt doesn’t seem repeatable.
The Ravens want to run the ball and control the clock, while having the offense to knock heads with the best scoring teams in the NFL if needed. I don’t like buying players off career seasons, but Jackson continues to improve in the passing game, with improved overall weapons. He has a champion profile, and I would love to see him win a Super Bowl. Jackson is the first quarterback off the board in many fantasy leagues in 2025.
Forgotten by Some, but Remembered by Many
Mark Andrews, Tight End
After an injury season in 2023 (45/544/6), Andrew had a sharp decline in targets (69 – 4.1 per game), compared to his best season (2021 – 9.0 per game). His weaker opportunity was compounded by the development of Isaiah Likely, who is currently out with a foot injury. The Ravens hope to have him back for Week 1, but he should be less involved out of the gate. Andrews will still have to compete for Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman for targets, so he won’t be as good as he once was (Toby Keith!).
On the positive side, Lamar Jackson looks for him in the end zone (11 TDs), and the Ravens’ tight ends scored 18 times in 2024, a mere 10 times more than any other franchise. Andrew looks poised to have a rebound season while falling in a favorable draft range for fantasy teams that miss on the top-tier tight end options.
Twilight Zone
Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver
Two seasons into his NFL career, Flowers has worked as a chain mover and a big-play option, while remaining an afterthought in scoring. As a result, he falls almost in between two wide receiver realms in the fantasy market. Flowers can’t push to the 100-catch level without Baltimore throwing more passes, or they have a significant tight end injury, shifting more short receptions to Flowers.
His lack of scoring takes away his potential explosiveness. As the 30th-ranked wide receiver in PPR formats, fantasy drafters will coin toss a steady player vs. a potential impact breakout option. Team structure will be the key to making this blurred gray line decision.