2025 Best Ball Fantasy Football: Target Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Marvin Mims

Marvin Mims’ elite speed and big-play upside make him a prime Best Ball fantasy football target in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts to scoring a touchdown as Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and safety Geno Stone (22) look on with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts to scoring a touchdown as Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and safety Geno Stone (22) look on with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / The Enquirer/Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Marvin Mims flashed explosive upside in 2024, showcasing his speed and deep-threat ability with multiple splash games down the stretch. However, inconsistent usage and limited snap counts leave fantasy managers wondering if 2025 will finally be the year Denver unleashes their big-play weapon.

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

Mims brings elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash) and quickness to the Broncos’ passing game. He must fine-tune his route running while proving he can win off the line of scrimmage in press coverage. Denver will use him all over the field to take advantage of his open-field running and big-play ability. He does need to add some bulk (5’11” and 185 lbs.) to help his catch rate in jump ball situations.

Over three seasons at Oklahoma, Mims caught 123 of his 183 targets for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 19.5 yards per catch. His best season (54/1,083/6) came in 2022, highlighted by two matchups (7/163/2 and 5/162/2). He only had one other game (9/106) with more than five catches.

From Week 2 to Week 4 in 2023, Mims caught seven passes for 233 yards and one touchdown on nine targets, painting upside over the final 13 contests. Unfortunately, Denver rarely got him the ball over this span (13/135 on 22 targets). He finished his rookie season with WR4 snaps (39.9%).

The Broncos failed to get Mims involved over their first 10 games (11/69 on 19 targets with four rushes for 34 yards). Despite averaging less than five targets over his following seven matchups, he averaged 15.46 fantasy points in PPR formats, thanks to three exciting outcomes (3/109/1, 8/103/2, and 5/51/2). 

Despite his progression, Denver gave him short snaps (16, 23, 16, 30, 28, and 23), ranking him fifth on their depth chart over this snap. 

Marvin Mims Fantasy Football Outlook

Mims has splash upside, but Denver must increase his snaps and targets to be more trusted in the fantasy market. Based on his WR ranking (54th) in the early draft season, he’s the second Broncos’ wideout off the board. His next step should be 50 catches for 750 yards and some value in scoring. Mims will be an easier player to time in BestBall formats, but I can’t dismiss further growth in 2025.

