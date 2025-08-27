Fantasy Sports

2025 CBS Fantasy Football Top 300 Rankings: Highlighted Printable Cheat Sheet

This highlighted printable CBS Fantasy Football cheat sheet will help you dominate on draft day!

In the fantasy football market, a wide range of league formats exists, with scoring systems dictating the flow of players. Each fantasy site will have a different set of ADPs, almost giving their nucleus of players a caddy to assist in their draft selections. On the downside, the casual fan is only as good as the cheat given to him.

Behind each player, there is a story about their potential role, along with their pedigree and any relevant injury information. The player pool is fluid, with a massive swing in players' ADPs based on a new blurb or some coach-speak. The key to success is understanding a player's possible outcome compared to the players drafted around him.

I like to highlight as a cheat sheet to show where there are potential upside opportunities. Here’s a look at the key for my codes:

Cheat Sheet Code
At CBS Sports, I can’t see the ADPs (not in any leagues at their site), which is always the first step in looking for mispriced players. A drafter should always review the player pool before stepping into a draft. The goal is to assess how the public views each year’s inventory in comparison to your potential draft plan. 

Once in the draft, the circus begins because pre-draft information serves only as a guideline for possible outcomes. The more thought you put into your team structure, the better decisions you can make when on the clock. A drafter should never be surprised that a hot player moves up a round, possibly two. At the same time, a falling player doesn’t necessarily mean he is now a value. 

Understanding drop-downs in tiers at each position is an excellent step to improve your winning percentage. Most fantasy football leagues are won over the first 12 rounds. The waiver wire can bridge a team through a couple of weak lineup spots, while finding handcuff running backs that turn into starters can bring fantasy gold. 

Remember, the best fantasy football teams have the fewest number of lineup decisions each week. If you draft five WRs, there is a very good chance you will miss out on many good weeks at the expense of empty stats by the played wideouts. Wide receivers have many peaks and valleys, creating plenty of frustration for fantasy game managers. I am a fan of two-game winning streaks for lower-tier players. Meaning if a player flashes the week, it could be a signal to play him in his next matchup.

