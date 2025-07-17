2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Spotlight: Why Omarion Hampton Could Be A League-Winner
Omarion Hampton joins the Los Angeles Chargers with a powerful mix of size, speed, and college production that screams dynasty football upside. With Najee Harris ahead of him on the depth chart—for now—fantasy managers should be watching closely for a second-half breakout that could shift long-term RB landscapes.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton was stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He added 67 catches for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).
His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for success in the NFL. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should offer a high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in the same range as Nick Chubb, with much more value catching the ball.
Omarion Hampton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
I’m sure the Chargers didn’t expect to have a chance at adding Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft, based on them signing Najee Harris in early March.
This summer, Hampton is the 14th-ranked running back, requiring him to score about 240.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to reach par. My early thoughts are about 260 touches with 1,400 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 30 catches, while offering a much higher ceiling if given more opportunities. The key to a higher floor is the Chargers throwing more balls to the running back position. His best fantasy value should come over the back half of the season.