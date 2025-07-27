Fantasy Sports

2025 Dynasty Football Sleeper Watch: Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue

Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue brings elite speed and pass-catching upside to Dallas, making him a fantasy football sleeper worth monitoring in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Former Texas running back Jaydon Blue (RB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Former Texas running back Jaydon Blue (RB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys selected Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, adding elite speed and receiving upside to their backfield. While his college résumé was limited, Blue's explosiveness and third-down potential could make him a valuable fantasy football sleeper if injuries strike ahead of him.

Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas added Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after an uptick year at Texas (1,098 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 42 catches on 176 touches). His best value came in two games (25/127/2 with one catch and 14/177/2 with two catches). He saw action over 23 games in 2022 and 2023, but gained only 566 combined yards with four touchdowns and 14 catches. 

At 5’9” and 195 lbs., Blue lacks size while offering elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash). His lack of opportunities in college has hindered his development, resulting in hesitation and a thinking mentality rather than relying on his instincts to find daylight. He projects well on third downs if not asked to pick up blitzes. Blue must hang on to the fumble to avoid a benching if given an uptick in chances.

Jaydon Blue 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

I could see the fantasy market gravitating toward Blue at some point in the season if one of the Cowboys’ top backs gets injured or offers dull results. More of a player to follow than a drafting option. However, if Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders go down, Blue could see an expanded role in his rookie season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL