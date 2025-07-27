2025 Dynasty Football Sleeper Watch: Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue
The Dallas Cowboys selected Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, adding elite speed and receiving upside to their backfield. While his college résumé was limited, Blue's explosiveness and third-down potential could make him a valuable fantasy football sleeper if injuries strike ahead of him.
Dallas added Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after an uptick year at Texas (1,098 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 42 catches on 176 touches). His best value came in two games (25/127/2 with one catch and 14/177/2 with two catches). He saw action over 23 games in 2022 and 2023, but gained only 566 combined yards with four touchdowns and 14 catches.
At 5’9” and 195 lbs., Blue lacks size while offering elite speed (4.38 40-yard dash). His lack of opportunities in college has hindered his development, resulting in hesitation and a thinking mentality rather than relying on his instincts to find daylight. He projects well on third downs if not asked to pick up blitzes. Blue must hang on to the fumble to avoid a benching if given an uptick in chances.
Jaydon Blue 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
I could see the fantasy market gravitating toward Blue at some point in the season if one of the Cowboys’ top backs gets injured or offers dull results. More of a player to follow than a drafting option. However, if Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders go down, Blue could see an expanded role in his rookie season.