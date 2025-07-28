2025 Dynasty Football Sleeper Watch: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart
The New York Giants selected former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, injecting dual-threat talent into their offense. With a proven arm, running ability, and a history of production, Dart enters fantasy football conversations as a potential late-round sleeper with upside.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Daft improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games.
His college career began at USC in 2021, where Dart started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).
Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety.
The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.
Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Outlook
The Giants added Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His ability to run and pass should give New York a better path to move the ball, but Dart must prove he can win games in the NFL.