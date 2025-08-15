2025 Fantasy Football 10-Team PPR Mock Draft Breakdown From Pick 9
This week, the staff at Fantasy Sports On SI did a mock draft that I participated in. It was a 10-team, single quarterback, PPR format on Yahoo Fantasy. The draft was 17 rounds, and we start 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 RB/WR/TE Flex, 1 K, 1 D/ST. Mock drafts are an important tool to use to prepare for your real drafts, so you are prepared for all the twists and turns that might come your way when the chips are down. This is a breakdown of how my mock draft went and the thought process behind it.
Pick 1.9: RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
I prefer to go with a running back in Round 1 when possible. However, it was tough with Amon-Ra St. Brown sitting there. Ultimately, I went with a running back and went with Henry over De'Von Achane and Ashton Jeanty.
Pick 2.2: RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Luckily, Achane fell back to me, so I grabbed him here over Jeanty and wide receivers like Nico Collins, Drake London, and Puka Nacua.
Pick 3.9: RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Generally, I wouldn't go with three straight running backs, but I liked the wide receiver depth that was still sitting there and had some targets in mind. However, I didn't like the top receivers on the board. The next four to get drafted were Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Garrett Wilson, and Davante Adams. The plan was to take Josh Allen, but he went one pick before my turn.
Pick 4.2: TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Once again, I passed on a wide receiver and grabbed the last elite tight end on the board. I also considered Jayden Daniels
Pick 5.9: WR Tetairoa, McMillan, Carolina Panthers
This is where I start pounding the wideouts and started with the best rookie wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Pick 6.2: WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Next, I went with Ridley, who I believe has the upside to be a fringe WR1 now that he has first-overall pick Cam Ward throwing him the ball. If Joe Burrow had fallen here, I would have taken him, but he went during my wait.
Pick 7.9: WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
I was torn here between going with the upside of Williams and the safe floor of Jakobi Meyers after Jalen Hurts came off the board. I decided to go with the upside of Williams.
Pick 8.2: WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Meyers fell to be, so I got both of the guys I wanted anyway. He was the WR19 last season and is consistent as they come, even if he's not the most exciting pick in the world.
Pick 9.9: WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
I grabbed my fifth straight wide receiver here, and it's a good one. Pearsall has a chance to establish himself as the top target in what has consistently proven to be an elite offense under Kyle Shanahan.
Pick 10.2: RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins was still sitting on the board but buried on the ADP. I decided to pull the trigger on a guy I project to be the Browns' RB1 sooner rather than later. Prior to his arrest, he was my rookie RB3 heading into the season.
Late-Round Picks
11.9 WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
12.2 QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
13.9 RB Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
14.2 WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
15.9 D/ST Pittsburgh Steelers
16.2 RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
17.9 K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
In the later rounds, I was surprised to see Reed still sitting there in Round 11. So I had to take that value. After that, I decided to pull the trigger on Kyler Murray. I don't love him as my quarterback, but things didn't fall as I hoped at the position. Then, I grabbed Jaydon Blue. He was the only potential NFL RB1 left on the board. Tory Horton is a guy I knew I was coming out of this draft with. I'm confident he jumps Cooper Kupp on the Seahawks' depth chart this season.
Why the Pittsburgh D? Because they make big plays and play the New York Jets in Week 1. I drafted as if I were streaming. Gordon was always going to be my last skill player taken. Not only does he serve as a handcuff to Achane, but he could have standalone value in the Dolphins offense as the thunder to Achane's lightning. Last, I took my kicker. I just grabbed the guy on what could be the highest scoring offense in the league. I prefer locking up the sure extra points over trying to guess who's going to struggle in the red zone.