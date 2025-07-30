2025 Fantasy Football ADP: Matthew Stafford, Quinshon Judkins, Rashee Rice Falling
For one reason or another, each of these players has seen their ADP drop recently. These are the top ADP Fallers of the offseason.
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford was recently diagnosed with another back injury that has nearly dropped him out of the QB2 conversation. Currently, he's still being drafted as the QB22 just ahead of Bryce Young, but if we get news that he's going to miss at least the first four games of the season, he's going to continue to drop. The Los Angeles Rams could be without their starting quarterback to start the season, and fantasy owners don't seem interested in drafting a 37-year-old with a bad back.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins has not had a good rookie offseason. He has been arrested for domestic violence and still hasn't signed his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns. We don't know if he's going to play in Week 1 or at all this season. That has completely sunk his draft stock. He's dropped from an RB2 to the RB32. Depending on what news we get regarding his domestic violence incident, we could see his ADP jump back up or completely tank in the coming weeks.
RB Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
Harris injured his eye with fireworks on July 4. Details have been vague, and we don't know the extent of the injury. What we do know is that he's not at training camp, and his absence has left the door wide open for stud rookie Omarion Hampton to secure the starting job this summer.
With Harris's Week 1 status in question, his ADP could keep falling. We watched it drop when Hampton was drafted, then again when he injured his eye. Don't be surprised if we see a third drop if we don't get good news soon.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
In a surprising turn of events, we suddenly got closure on Rice's legal issues, which we didn't expect to get until next year. It is now expected that he faces a multi-game suspension this season. We have watched him drop from a fringe WR1 to the WR27 since the news broke. All we can do is sit and wait for the suspension to drop now. If it's two games, we'll see his ADP climb back up. If it's six games, his ADP will continue to drop. His fate is in the league's hands now.
TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Freiermuth is always a sleeper fantasy option, but his ADP plummeted when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Jonnu Smith. Understandably, Smith is now viewed as the primary pass-catching tight end in Pittsburgh, which leaves Freiermuth as little more than an afterthought. He's essentially become undraftable, falling outside of the top 20 tight ends.