2025 Fantasy Football: Breaking Down Dak Prescott’s Comeback Potential
Dak Prescott’s 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys ended early due to a hamstring injury, but a strong supporting cast and revamped offense make him a compelling bounce-back candidate in 2025 fantasy drafts. With the addition of George Pickens and a deeper receiving corps, Prescott is positioned to return to 4,500+ yards and 30+ touchdowns if he stays healthy.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
After an off game in Week 1 (134/0 with one interception) in 2022, Prescott missed five starts with a broken right thumb. His year ended with the most interceptions (15) of his career over 12 matchups, with further regression in his yards per pass attempt (7.3). Prescott only had a slight fall off in his completion rate (66.2 – 68.6 over his previous 21 contests) while repeating his value in the run game (45/182/1).
Over his final 13 games (including the postseason), he had a completion rate of 70% or higher in eight matchups, but Prescott only passed for more than 300 yards in two starts (347/3 and 305/4). He averaged 33.1 passes over his 14 games, compared to 37.3 in 2021.
The development of CeeDee Lamb (135/1,862/14) as an elite WR1 helped Prescott post his second-best season in passing yards (4,516) while matching his previous high in completions (410) and combined touchdowns (38). His completion rate (69.5) was the highest of his career, and he was more active running the ball (55/242/2).
Prescott had a losing feel over his first six starts (253 combined yards per game with seven overall scores). After the Cowboys' bye week, He had a monster six-game run (323/4, 388/3, 421/5, 195/2, 341/4, and 322/3), pushing fantasy teams up the standings.
His season ended with 10 more touchdowns over five starts, averaging 270 combined yards. Prescott shined in the postseason (448/3) but tossed a pair of interceptions. He finished 2023 as the third-highest-scoring quarterback (399.10) in four-point passing touchdown leagues.
The magic in the Cowboys’ offense was lost early last season. Prescott had a sharp decline in his completion rate (64.7) and yards per pass attempt. He opened the season with weakness at home over three starts (870 combined yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions), highlighted by an embarrassing outcome (179/0 with two interceptions) against the Lions. Prescott averaged 226 passing yards over five matchups with only eight touchdowns. His year ended after Week 9 due to a hamstring injury that required surgery.
Dak Prescott 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dallas added George Pickens to improve their wide receiver depth and structure in the offseason. Their run game is in flux with three new options sitting at the top of the depth chart. The Cowboys want to throw the ball, and they look four deep in receiving options, suggesting a rebound year for Prescott. He ranks 11th at quarterback this summer, creating a buying opportunity. I expect a rebound to 4,500 combined yards with at least 30 touchdowns.