2025 Fantasy Football Depth Charts: Sleepers, Surprises & Players Set To Climb Early
One of the most common mistakes fantasy football managers make is treating NFL depth charts as gospel for fantasy purposes. While "official" team depth charts are helpful, they’re often more reflective of coaching hierarchy, seniority, and outdated preseason projections than they are of real fantasy value. In fantasy football, opportunity, efficiency, and upside matter far more than where a player is listed on a team website or released depth chart.
The fantasy football offensive depth charts below showcase all 32 NFL teams based on current fantasy value heading into the 2025 season. Keep in mind—this isn’t your typical NFL depth chart. These rankings reflect real fantasy impact, not just where a player sits on a team’s official roster.
2025 Fantasy Football Depth Charts
Click the image to view the depth charts and explore team-by-team projections on a spreadsheet.
Editor's Note: The players highlighted have injury or off-the-field issues at the time of this publication.
Keep An Eye On These Depth Chart Movers
Take Jerome Ford in Cleveland, for example. On the Browns’ depth chart, Ford may sit behind rookie Quinshon Judkins. But with Judkins’ off-the-field issues—including an unresolved domestic violence arrest and the fact he still hasn’t signed his rookie contract—Ford is surging up fantasy boards. Even if Judkins eventually suits up, there's a legitimate chance Ford leapfrogs him early in the season based on trust, experience, and immediate availability. And if Judkins doesn't suit up this season, rookie RB Dylan Sampson could make some noise, espcially late in the season after he fully learns the playbook.
Then there’s Pat Bryant in Denver. Right now, Bryant is buried on the NFL depth chart, likely listed as the WR5 behind guys like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin. But fantasy managers should look past that. Bryant's skill set—his route-running, strong hands, and football IQ—give him a real shot to carve out a role in three-receiver sets alongside Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. If he earns the trust of Sean Payton early, don’t be surprised if he’s out-snapping the guys listed above him within a few weeks.
Although Don’te Thornton of the Raiders may not appear on this fantasy depth chart just yet, he’s quietly making noise at training camp. The speedy wideout has consistently been running with the first-team offense in three-receiver sets and is showing signs of carving out a real role. If Tre Tucker doesn’t take a step forward, Thornton could leapfrog him on the depth chart and open the season as the WR4—or even the WR3—though this is shaping up to be a run-heavy offense with Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. Still, Thonton is a name to watch as preseason games begin and depth chart movement starts to solidify.
The starting quarterback job in Cleveland is another position battle to monitor closely. As of now, Dillon Gabriel is our projected starter but that could change in a flash. Joe Flacco is viewed by most as the presumed Week 1 signal-caller and Shedeur Sanders has a far bigger name than Gabriel, but it was the lefty who heard his name before Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. Regardless of who wins the position battle, if you are starting a Browns QB in fantasy football, you're doing something wrong.
The bottom line is this: fantasy football depth charts are about usage, snap share, and touch potential. The "official" depth charts you see from NFL teams often trail behind the reality of who’s getting the ball. Stay ahead by reading between the lines—and always chasing upside over order.
These depth charts will updated throughout the offseason so bookmark this page for more updates.