Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football Depth Charts: Sleepers, Surprises & Players Set To Climb Early

Explore this in-depth breakdown of 2025 NFL and fantasy football depth charts as you prepare for draft day.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium.
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

One of the most common mistakes fantasy football managers make is treating NFL depth charts as gospel for fantasy purposes. While "official" team depth charts are helpful, they’re often more reflective of coaching hierarchy, seniority, and outdated preseason projections than they are of real fantasy value. In fantasy football, opportunity, efficiency, and upside matter far more than where a player is listed on a team website or released depth chart.

The fantasy football offensive depth charts below showcase all 32 NFL teams based on current fantasy value heading into the 2025 season. Keep in mind—this isn’t your typical NFL depth chart. These rankings reflect real fantasy impact, not just where a player sits on a team’s official roster.

2025 Fantasy Football Depth Charts

2025 Fantasy Football Depth Charts
2025 Fantasy Football Depth Charts (Updated July 30th) / Shawn Childs

Click the image to view the depth charts and explore team-by-team projections on a spreadsheet.

Editor's Note: The players highlighted have injury or off-the-field issues at the time of this publication.

Keep An Eye On These Depth Chart Movers

Take Jerome Ford in Cleveland, for example. On the Browns’ depth chart, Ford may sit behind rookie Quinshon Judkins. But with Judkins’ off-the-field issues—including an unresolved domestic violence arrest and the fact he still hasn’t signed his rookie contract—Ford is surging up fantasy boards. Even if Judkins eventually suits up, there's a legitimate chance Ford leapfrogs him early in the season based on trust, experience, and immediate availability. And if Judkins doesn't suit up this season, rookie RB Dylan Sampson could make some noise, espcially late in the season after he fully learns the playbook.

Then there’s Pat Bryant in Denver. Right now, Bryant is buried on the NFL depth chart, likely listed as the WR5 behind guys like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin. But fantasy managers should look past that. Bryant's skill set—his route-running, strong hands, and football IQ—give him a real shot to carve out a role in three-receiver sets alongside Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. If he earns the trust of Sean Payton early, don’t be surprised if he’s out-snapping the guys listed above him within a few weeks.

Although Don’te Thornton of the Raiders may not appear on this fantasy depth chart just yet, he’s quietly making noise at training camp. The speedy wideout has consistently been running with the first-team offense in three-receiver sets and is showing signs of carving out a real role. If Tre Tucker doesn’t take a step forward, Thornton could leapfrog him on the depth chart and open the season as the WR4—or even the WR3—though this is shaping up to be a run-heavy offense with Ashton Jeanty in the backfield. Still, Thonton is a name to watch as preseason games begin and depth chart movement starts to solidify.

The starting quarterback job in Cleveland is another position battle to monitor closely. As of now, Dillon Gabriel is our projected starter but that could change in a flash. Joe Flacco is viewed by most as the presumed Week 1 signal-caller and Shedeur Sanders has a far bigger name than Gabriel, but it was the lefty who heard his name before Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. Regardless of who wins the position battle, if you are starting a Browns QB in fantasy football, you're doing something wrong.

The bottom line is this: fantasy football depth charts are about usage, snap share, and touch potential. The "official" depth charts you see from NFL teams often trail behind the reality of who’s getting the ball. Stay ahead by reading between the lines—and always chasing upside over order.

These depth charts will updated throughout the offseason so bookmark this page for more updates.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL