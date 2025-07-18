The Perfect Fantasy Football Draft (Pick 1.12)
On Thursday, I discussed how owning the No. 1 pick in a fantasy football draft was both a blessing and a curse. If that's the case, holding the last pick in the first round is arguably a curse without the blessing.
Just like the first pick, fantasy managers with the last pick have to navigate going very long stretches of the draft without any selections. The "blessing" is those managers then get to make back-to-back picks when it's finally their turn.
But they obviously won't get the best player in the draft with their first selection at No. 12 overall.
We're here to help, though, so let's go through the strategy fantasy managers with the No. 12 pick in 12-team leagues should use in the draft this fall.
Make a Top 13 Overall List, Then Top 37 List With Tiers
It's always a great idea to have a best overall available board on draft days. That should help fantasy managers make additions in the draft that will add the most value to their roster.
But it's also good to have a couple separate lists to help navigate the first few rounds.
While holding the No. 12 pick, fantasy managers should create a list of their favorite 13 players. Then, divide those players into tiers.
With 13 players included, fantasy managers with the last selection of the first round know, no matter what, they are guaranteed to draft two players on the list.
Here's my top 13 players list in a 12-team PPR league.
Tier 1
1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
2. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
5. Jaymyr GIbbs, RB, Lions
Tier 2
6. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
7. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
10. Nico Collins, WR, Texans
Tier 3
11. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
12. Drake London, WR, Falcons
13. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
Readers who caught my Pick 1 strategy article on Thursday will notice that these tiers have fewer players in them than the ones I previously made. They are the same, though, except I just further split hairs between these fantasy stars for the sake of analyzing the first round from the No. 12 pick's perspective.
In a perfect world, one player from Tier 2 will drop to No. 12. It's not likely, but possible. Barkey and Collins are the most likely candidates from that tier to still be on the board at No. 12.
If that's the case, then quickly grab them at No. 12. I'd choose Barkley because I would want to pair him with either Collins (if he's also fallen), Thomas or London.
With that pairing, fantasy managers will have started the draft with one running back and receiver each.
If Barkley isn't on the board, though, fantasy managers will have their first difficult decision. Should they take two receivers if one of the top eight wideouts and London are still on the board at No. 12?
If yes, then fantasy managers will have a dynamic receiving duo -- two of the top 10 projected fantasy receivers -- in the starting lineup.
But with that strategy, fantasy managers wouldn't have another crack at a running back until No. 36 overall.
Here's my top 37 list continued:
Tier 4
14. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
15. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
16. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
17. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
Tier 5
18. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
19. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
20. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
21. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
22. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
23. Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
25. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
26. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Tier 6
27. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
28. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
29. Davante Adams, WR, Rams
30. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
31. Josh Allen, QB, Bills
32. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
33. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
Tier 7
34. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
35. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
36. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
37. Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Double dipping at receiver with the first two picks, fantasy managers with the No. 12 pick in the first round are likely looking at Williams or Hall as their RB1.
Managers who don't feel comfortable with that strategy will have to target Jeanty at No. 12 or 13 (assuming Barkley isn't there). I don't love trusting a rookie as an RB1, but he has much higher upside than either Williams or Hall.
Anticipate the Runs on QB & TE
The other key thing to do while drafting with the No. 12 pick in the first round is not to wait too long on drafting a quarterback or tight end.
Readers will notice in my tiers above, I've ranked quarterbacks and tight ends lower than most. That's simply because I prefer waiting until the middle rounds on those positions.
If Jackson or Allen are available later than their ADP, then I haven't ruled out grabbing them. I'm just not going to target them when most others are likely to.
The problem with this strategy is, again, the length between each selection. The draft board is going to look drastically different at No. 37 overall than when that manager picks again at No. 60 at the end of the fifth round.
I still suggest not overdrafting quarterbacks and tight ends. But let's say, for instance, a manager with the No. 12 pick has identified Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield as one of his potential quarterback targets.
As of July 18, Fantasy Pros has Mayfield ranked as the No. 64 overall player. So, he's a slight reach at No. 60 or 61 when the manager with the No. 12 pick makes his selections in the fifth and sixth rounds.
However, Mayfield isn't going to be on the board at the next turn in the seventh round.
Therefore, managers shouldn't feel bad about drafting Mayfield at No. 61 overall if he was a pre-draft quarterback target. Those small reaches are sometimes necessary while holding picks at the turn in a snake draft to ensure not getting stuck with a poor option who is going to be in the starting lineup.