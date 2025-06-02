2025 Fantasy Football: Drake Maye, Dalton Kincaid Headline AFC East Sleepers
Fantasy football managers searching for mid-round sleepers and breakout potential will find plenty to like in the AFC East. From Tua Tagovailoa’s bounce-back season and Drake Maye’s rookie promise to intriguing value picks like Braelon Allen and Kyle Williams, these players could swing fantasy matchups in 2025. Whether you're eyeing proven producers or upside stashes, each name here brings something unique to your draft board.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa entered 2023 with lingering concussion concerns but proved durable, playing all 17 games for the first time in his career. That availability paid off with personal bests in passing yards (4,624), touchdowns (29), and interceptions (14). His production closely mirrored his 2022 pace, though he stumbled down the stretch with three underwhelming performances (203 YPG, 4 TDs, 5 INTs).
He threw at least one touchdown in all 11 games he started and finished last year, but topped two scores just twice (288/3 and 317/4). Between Weeks 11–14, he was in peak form, averaging 325 yards and completing 75.1% of his throws.
However, a midseason concussion and late-year hip injury cost him six total games. Durability remains a question, even with a loaded supporting cast at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
Tua averaged nearly 20 fantasy points per start in 2024 but remains a risky pick due to health concerns and inconsistent stretches. He enters 2025 as a QB2/QB3 in early drafts, but if he stays healthy and Miami clicks offensively, he could deliver top-12 upside at a value. If you're willing to take a gamble at the quarterback position, Tua could be the single biggest sleeper at the position.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye followed a stellar 2022 at UNC (4,321 yards, 38 TDs, 698 rushing yards) with a modest step back in 2023, throwing for 3,603 yards and 24 scores with slightly less ground production. While he didn’t enter the league with the flash of Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, Maye offers a high floor with his arm talent, mobility, and football IQ.
He’s confident throwing on the move—especially to his left—and shows the poise to manipulate defenders and wait for plays to develop. While he’s an asset as a runner, he must learn to slide and avoid contact to protect himself. UNC’s porous O-line (77 sacks over two years) didn’t help, but Maye’s size (6'4", 220 lbs.) and arm strength give him Justin Herbert-like potential if he can boost his ball placement and YAC opportunities.
As a rookie in New England, Maye went 3-9 over 13 games but improved his completion rate to 66.6%. He flashed with three passing TDs in his debut and delivered two 275+ yard outings. Despite throwing to one of the league’s worst WR groups, he added 421 rushing yards on 54 carries (7.8 YPC), showing his dual-threat upside.
With major O-line upgrades (Campbell, Wilson, Bradbury), the addition of rookie WR Kyle Williams, a recovering Stefon Diggs, and speedy RB Treveyon Henderson, Maye has a much-improved supporting cast. His rushing gives him a solid floor, and his growth as a passer should push him near 4,000 total yards and 23 TDs. Currently QB15 in high-stakes drafts, Maye could be a sneaky value in 2025.
RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Even in a timeshare with Breece Hall, rookie Braelon Allen made his presence felt, tallying 334 rushing yards, two touchdowns on 92 carries, and adding 19 catches for 148 yards and a score—good for an RB51 finish in PPR formats. With Hall involved in trade rumors, Allen could be staring down an expanded role in 2025.
New head coach Aaron Glenn arrives from Detroit, where he helped guide a highly effective backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs (RB1 in PPR) and David Montgomery (RB18). If Glenn brings a similarly balanced approach to New York, Allen could carve out standalone value—regardless of Hall’s status.
Should Hall miss time, Allen’s stock would soar. With Justin Fields adding a rushing threat at QB and the Jets investing heavily in their offensive line (highlighted by first-round pick Armand Membou), Allen is positioned for a breakout. He’s one of the most intriguing handcuff-plus upside options heading into Week 1.
WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
After Tyreek Hill joined Miami, the Dolphins' offense shifted—and while Jaylen Waddle became more of a big-play threat, his overall volume dipped. In 2022, he saw 24 fewer targets (117) than his rookie year despite playing one extra game, finishing with 75 catches for a career-high 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. His 18.1 yards per catch mirrored his explosive college output.
In 2023, Waddle missed three games (including playoffs) and managed just three 100-yard performances—two of which came against the Jets. He still topped 1,000 yards for the third straight year but set career lows in catches (72), yards (1,014), touchdowns (4), and targets (104). He scored under 15 fantasy points in nine of 14 games.
His efficiency has dipped over time, with his yards per catch dropping each year, and he's averaged just 68 catches per season since his 104-catch rookie campaign. In 2024, he posted a career-low two touchdowns and failed to crack 10 PPR points in 10 of 15 games—though he still flashed with standout home games like 5/109, 8/144/1, and 9/99.
Waddle enters 2025 with mid-WR3 value in early high-stakes drafts. While injuries and reduced volume have capped his recent output, his talent and big-play upside still make him a worthwhile value pick with top-15 potential if everything clicks.
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots
Over four seasons at UNLV and Washington State, Kyle Williams developed from a secondary option into a big-play threat. His 2024 breakout (70/1,198/14) showcased his speed (4.4 40), improved release, and deep-ball ability, averaging 17.1 yards per catch—well above his 13.5 YPC over the previous 37 games.
At 5'11", 190 lbs., Williams brings burst, open-field vision, and the knack for turning slants and comebacks into chunk gains. He consistently found space in college, though many of his big plays came via clean releases and simplified routes. While his route tree needs refinement, the upside is there—especially when paired with the right scheme.
However, his hands and ability to adjust to NFL-level velocity and coverage will be tested. He looked electric with the ball in his hands, but he’ll need to show he can separate and secure contested catches against pro corners.
Williams injects speed and vertical juice into a Patriots offense that badly needs it. Expect boom-or-bust production early on—likely a mix of quiet games and splash plays. He’s a deep sleeper given his current price tag with a projection of 40–50 catches, 600–750 yards, and 3–5 TDs in Year 1. And in Best Ball formats, he could make a significant impact due to his ability to take the top off opposing defenses.
TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
The Bills traded up to snag tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, aiming to boost their offensive versatility. Known for his crisp route running, soft hands, and clean release, Kincaid projects as a reliable chain-mover with red-zone upside—though he’ll need to bulk up to handle physical defenders and earn more snaps as a blocker.
Despite limited high school experience, Kincaid racked up 174 catches for 2,609 yards and 35 touchdowns across four college seasons. His 2022 breakout included 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight scores, headlined by a monster 16-catch, 234-yard game vs. USC.
As a rookie, Kincaid caught 81 passes for 777 yards and three touchdowns on 102 targets, despite missing one start. He flashed midseason with a strong six-game stretch before cooling off, then finished strong in his final four games. His 80.2% catch rate impressed, though his 9.2 yards per reception and five drops were less encouraging.
Kincaid disappointed in fantasy last year, finishing as TE30 (100.8 PPR points) while missing four games with knee and collarbone injuries. Early drafters in 2025 have adjusted accordingly, slotting him as the TE13—a sharp drop from his 2024 hype.
With a deeper WR corps and questions about his role, Kincaid has a "post-hype sleeper" vibe. If he stays healthy and plays all 17 games, a 65/650/5 stat line is within reach, making him a strong value as Buffalo’s likely No. 2 passing option.