2025 Fantasy Football IDP Strategy Guide: Tackles, Snap Counts, And More
Playing an IDP fantasy football league where you have to draft individual defensive players instead of simply drafting a team defense drastically raises the difficulty of drafting. It takes more knowledge, skill, and preparation. Whether you are new to IDP or have been playing in IDP leagues for years, it brings the intensity to the next level. These are some tips and tricks to help you win your IDP league.
Don't forget to check out our 2025 IDP Rankings.
Tackles, Tackles, Tackles
Always focus on tackles first. Big plays are great, but they are not consistent. You should be targeting players who consistently rack up tackles year after year. Especially at linebacker and safety. You can stray away from this a bit when it comes to defensive linemen and cornerbacks, but it never hurts to have tacklers there as well.
Snap Counts Are Key
You want to make sure you are watching snap counts when you draft defensive players. You can't score fantasy points if you're not on the field. Defensive linemen often rotate, but your linebackers and defensive backs should be coming off the field rarely, if ever. The most important players to find on defense are every-down linebackers. They are IDP gold.
When To Start Drafting IDP Players
Don't start taking defensive players too early. They do not have equal value to the high-end offensive players. While there is the occasional special case, generally we wouldn't advise you to even start thinking about IDP options until at least the fourth round. However, once a defensive player is picked, it will start a run.
Multi-Position Players
Be sure to double-check position eligibility, as it can drastically change a player's value. For example, Micah Parsons is a mediocre linebacker, but if you can start him as a defensive end, he's an elite option. Sometimes, safeties and cornerbacks, defensive ends and defensive tackles, and even safeties and linebackers can be interchangeable as well. However, defensive end and linebacker are where this is most prominent and impactful.
The Best Real Life Players Aren't Always Good IDP Players
Sometimes great NFL players are bad IDP options, especially at cornerback. This can be true at defensive tackle as well, but not like at corner. This is a trap that new IDP players often fall into. You don't want an elite corner who shuts down wide receivers. You want a bad corner who is always being targeted and constantly having to tackle the receiver he just let catch the ball. Don't make the mistake of drafting the big-name star.
Waiver Wire Strategy
It is imperative that you pay close attention to your waiver wire in IDP leagues. It's often the role and not the player that is valuable, similar to running back on offense at times. If a high-volume tackler gets hurt, you can often just plug the next guy in. The same thing applies; if one player begins to lose snaps, it's because someone else is more productive in most cases.