2025 Fantasy Football: J.J. McCarthy, Cam Ward Lead Top Late-Round QBs To Target
Quarterback is an interesting fantasy position, and drafting one comes with a lot of strategy. While a quarterback can make or break your lineup on any given week, there are multiple ways to approach the position since you only start one of them each week. Some fantasy owners like to spend up for a stud like Lamar Jackson or Jayden Daniels, while others like to wait and find value in the later rounds. These are some of the top value picks in fantasy football this season. Every one of these quarterbacks is currently being drafted outside of the first 10 rounds based on their current ADP.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
ADP: QB19 123 Overall
McCarthy isn't a prospect that I loved coming out of Michigan, and he comes with plenty of risk, being that he has never taken a snap in an NFL game yet. However, it's hard to ignore the success head coach Kevin O'Connell has had with fantasy quarterbacks. We have seen him turn Sam Darnold, Joshua Dobbs, and Nick Mullens into viable fantasy options.
McCarthy is a former 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and will be given every opportunity to succeed. He has more rushing upside than most are giving him credit for, and he has studs like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and Aaron Jones at his disposal. This is as good of a position that any young quarterback can fall into.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
ADP: QB21 140 Overall
It feels like every season, Stafford is criminally undervalued in fantasy drafts. That hasn't changed this year. His age and injury concerns drive his value down, but the production is always there when he's healthy. Last season, he had another solid showing despite missing a game. He finished the year with 3,762 yards, 20 TDs, and just eight interceptions.
This year he gets a massive upgrade at the wide receiver position. The Rams replaced a washed Cooper Kupp with a far superior Davante Adams. If Stafford plays in all 17 games, he should top 4,000 yards and 25 TDs with Puka Nacu and Adams on the outside.
Michael Penix, Atlanta Falcons
ADP: QB23 146 Overall
We have too small of a sample size to fairly evaluate Penix statistically; however, he passed the eye test from a talent standpoint last season. He is a young quarterback primed to make a big jump in his second NFL season. The Falcons have surrounded him with superior young talent. With talented players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and an improved offensive line around him, he is a breakout candidate with league-winning upside. There is no doubt that he could fall flat, but as a player being drafted 146th in fantasy drafts, he comes with very little risk.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
ADP: QB25 158 Overall
You simply can't overlook the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's an elite prospect who put up eye-popping production at the University of Miami last season. He will look to make the most of talented players like wide receiver Calvin Ridley, tight end Chig Okonkwo, and running back Tyjae Spears, who their terrible quarterbacks from the past few seasons couldn't get the most out of.
There is usually at least one breakout rookie quarterback each season, and Ward is far and away the most likely to be that star this season. It's hard to put in to perspective what a huge upgrade Ward is over their QBs from the past two seasons, but it's a massive leap forward for the Titans' offense. If the offensive line and coaching staff do their job, he could be a superstar right out of the gate of his NFL career.