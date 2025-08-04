2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Sleepers Include Evan McPherson And Wil Lutz
Contrary to popular opinion, kickers are very valuable players in fantasy football. No, we aren’t saying draft a kicker in the third round like that one guy in your office league (we all know that one guy). But seriously, kickers can make or break your fantasy leagues, especially matchups decided by a couple of points.
The top kickers may come off the board higher than you are willing to select them, especially if you are looking for that one late sleeper RB in the 14th round. So we made a list of the top 5 sleeper kickers you can draft in the final round of your fantasy draft.
Evan McPherson: Follow the Points:
McPherson is in the category of a mediocre player on a high-powered offense. He was 33rd out of 39 qualified kickers in field goal percentage (72.7 %). He was also 37/38 on PATs made. The Bengals' offense last year was 6th in the NFL in total points scored. And although many of those Bengals' points came off of touchdowns, the fact that they are in the red zone so often will give McPherson plenty of opportunities for points.
Will Reichard: Bank On Kevin O'Connell
Will Reichard impressed as a rookie. He was 24/30 on FGs with a long of 58 yards and 38/38 on PATs. The experts expect a dip in production from Reichard due to the uncertainty at the QB position, with JJ McCarthy in line to start in 2025. But with Kevin O'Connell still at the helm, I believe the offense will still be able to flourish, giving Reichard plenty of chances to kick the ball through the goal posts.
Wil Lutz: Mile High Effect:
Will Lutz is an example of a guy with a big leg in an environment where the pigskin flies. Empower Field at Mile High was the home of the longest NFL field goal of 64 yards made by Matt Prater in 2013. That was until Justin Tucker broke the record with a 66-yard field goal in 2021. Lutz's big leg and pinpoint accuracy contributed to 31/34 converted field goals in 2024. He will have a chance to be a force in fantasy lineups this season with Bo Nix under center.
Nick Folk: Veteran FG Percentage King
Newly signed veteran Nick Folk is entering year 18. He's battling Harrison Mevis for the Jets kicker job, but should have a leg up on him based on his track record. He led the NFL in FG percentage in 2024 (95.5%) with 21/22 field goals made. Although the Jets offense has plenty of unknowns, Folk is as stable as they come if given the opportunity.
Brandon McManus: Veteran On A Good Offense.
McManus is entering year 2 as the Packers' kicker after he went 95.2 percent on his field goals. The Packers' offense with Jordan Love had a redzone percentage of 58.33 percent, which was good for 10th in the NFL. Assuming the Packers will continue to be towards the top of the league in scoring, McManus should continue to shine and see plenty of kicking chances.