2025 Fantasy Football: Least Favorable Tight End Strength Of Schedule
In 2024, four tight ends scored more than 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, with Brock Bowers (263.10) leading the way. There were 10 tight ends that scored between 118.00 and 150.00 fantasy points.
Here's a look at the bulk of each team’s schedule – six division games, plus one other AFC division and one NFC division:
AFC East: AFC North/NFC South
AFC North: AFC East/NFC North
AFC South: AFC West/NFC West
AFC West: AFC South/NFC East
NFC East: AFC West/NFC North
NFC North: AFC North/NFC East
NFC South: AFC East/NFC West
NFC West: AFC South/NFC South
Based on this structure, the NFC North should have the worst wide tight end schedule in its two AFC/NFC division matchups.
32) Green Bay Packers (Tucker Kraft)
All four teams in the NFC North finished last season with top-eight defensive results against tight ends. The Lions (2) ranked second, with the Bears (17) and Vikings (18) being just below the league average. The teams in the AFC North struggled vs. tight ends (CLE – 14, BAL – 23, PIT – 26, and CIN – 32). The Packers also face Carolina (25), Denver (20), and Arizona (7). Green Bay has seven unfavorable matchups and three games that look close to the league average.
31) Washington Commanders (Zach Ertz)
The Commanders have six poor matchups in their division, plus the Lions (2), Chargers (9), Falcons (13), Seahawks (15), and Vikings (16), ranked in the top half of the league. Washington has six other favorable games (CHI – 17, DEN – 20, LV – 29, GB – 21, MIA – 22, and KC – 30).
30) Philadelphia Eagles (Dallas Goedert)
Philadelphia’s tight ends have almost the same poor matchups within their division as the Commanders, while also facing Detroit. The Eagles have six winnable matchups – Las Vegas (29), Chicago (17), Denver (20), Kansas City (30), Rams (31), and Miami (22), plus four neutral matchups (ATL – 13, SEA – 15, MIN – 16, and LAC – 9).
29) Chicago Bears (Colston Loveland)
The Bears have four poor NFC East, along with Detroit (2) in two matchups and a game against the 49ers (5). New Orleans (12), Minnesota (twice), and Cleveland (14) fall into the neutral category. Chicago’s tight ends should have an advantage in five other matchups (Green Bay – 21, Pittsburgh – 26, Baltimore – 23, Las Vegas – 29, and Cincinnati – 32).
28) Dallas Cowboys (Jake Ferguson)
The theme for the bottom five matchups for tight ends continues to be picking on the NFC East teams and the Lions. Dallas also faces four other competitive tight end defenses (Arizona – 7, Jets – 10, Chargers – 9, and Minnesota – 16). Their best chance for success should come against Green Bay (21), Kansas City (30), Chicago (17), Denver (20), Las Vegas (29), and Carolina (25).
