Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football: Least Favorable Tight End Strength Of Schedule

The strength of schedule for tight ends tends to be a better tool in-season due to the gap between elite players and the backend options outside the top 10.

Shawn Childs

Green Bay Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft
Green Bay Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2024, four tight ends scored more than 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, with Brock Bowers (263.10) leading the way. There were 10 tight ends that scored between 118.00 and 150.00 fantasy points.

2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (Top 8)
2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (Top 8) / Shawn Childs

Here's a look at the bulk of each team’s schedule – six division games, plus one other AFC division and one NFC division:

AFC East: AFC North/NFC South

AFC North: AFC East/NFC North

AFC South: AFC West/NFC West

AFC West: AFC South/NFC East

NFC East: AFC West/NFC North

NFC North: AFC North/NFC East

NFC South: AFC East/NFC West

NFC West: AFC South/NFC South

Based on this structure, the NFC North should have the worst wide tight end schedule in its two AFC/NFC division matchups.

32) Green Bay Packers (Tucker Kraft)

2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (9 to 16)
2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (9 to 16) / Shawn Childs

All four teams in the NFC North finished last season with top-eight defensive results against tight ends. The Lions (2) ranked second, with the Bears (17) and Vikings (18) being just below the league average. The teams in the AFC North struggled vs. tight ends (CLE – 14, BAL – 23, PIT – 26, and CIN – 32). The Packers also face Carolina (25), Denver (20), and Arizona (7). Green Bay has seven unfavorable matchups and three games that look close to the league average.

31) Washington Commanders (Zach Ertz)

The Commanders have six poor matchups in their division, plus the Lions (2), Chargers (9), Falcons (13), Seahawks (15), and Vikings (16), ranked in the top half of the league. Washington has six other favorable games (CHI – 17, DEN – 20, LV – 29, GB – 21, MIA – 22, and KC – 30).

30) Philadelphia Eagles (Dallas Goedert)

2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (17 to 24)
2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (17 to 24) / Shawn Childs

Philadelphia’s tight ends have almost the same poor matchups within their division as the Commanders, while also facing Detroit. The Eagles have six winnable matchups – Las Vegas (29), Chicago (17), Denver (20), Kansas City (30), Rams (31), and Miami (22), plus four neutral matchups (ATL – 13, SEA – 15, MIN – 16, and LAC – 9).

29) Chicago Bears (Colston Loveland)

The Bears have four poor NFC East, along with Detroit (2) in two matchups and a game against the 49ers (5). New Orleans (12), Minnesota (twice), and Cleveland (14) fall into the neutral category. Chicago’s tight ends should have an advantage in five other matchups (Green Bay – 21, Pittsburgh – 26, Baltimore – 23, Las Vegas – 29, and Cincinnati – 32).

28) Dallas Cowboys (Jake Ferguson)

2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (25 to 32)
2024 Final Tight End Defense Stats (25 to 32) / Shawn Childs

The theme for the bottom five matchups for tight ends continues to be picking on the NFC East teams and the Lions. Dallas also faces four other competitive tight end defenses (Arizona – 7, Jets – 10, Chargers – 9, and Minnesota – 16). Their best chance for success should come against Green Bay (21), Kansas City (30), Chicago (17), Denver (20), Las Vegas (29), and Carolina (25).

More Fantasy Football News:

2025 Fantasy Football: Top 5 Wide Receiver Strength Of Schedule Matchups

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Ranking Christmas Day Matchups

2025 Fantasy Football: Top 5 Quarterback Strength Of Schedules

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL