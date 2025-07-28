2025 Fantasy Football: Marvin Harrison Jr, Chuba Hubbard are 4th Round Steals in PPR Drafts

Marvin Harrison



Great Rookie Utilization

- Ran 523 Routes (13th)

- 116 Targets (19th)

- 23% Targets



Now For The Bad

- Only 71% Targets Were Catchable



That’s 3rd WORST Amongst All WRs with 80+ Targets Last Year.



If Murray connects with MHJ in 2025?



WR1.pic.twitter.com/NgEwGeWK4Z