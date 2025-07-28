2025 Fantasy Football: Marvin Harrison Jr, Chuba Hubbard are 4th Round Steals in PPR Drafts
You find yourself in the fourth round of your fantasy football draft. The best players have been taken and now you dive into the third and fourth tiers. Who are going to be the best compliments to my Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson. How about Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson? There's strong value — here are your best high-value targets in a 12-team PPR mock draft.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
His rookie year was not up to the standard that many expected, but I still enter his sophomore year with optimism. Why? His talent is legit and the coaching staff will recognize that.
Marvin Harrison Jr. left his rookie year dissappointed and he got right to work. Harrison comes back to training camp stronger and better than ever.
The Cardinals have been on record saying that they need to get "Maserati Marv" the ball more often, and they will. He is the best receiving option on the team and the Cardinals must make him a centerpiece of the offense. I fully expect that they will and that he is being undervalued in drafts. When he makes his massive leap this year, he will have double-digit touchdowns and well over 1,000 yards.
Harrison went for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns in a very down year. Imagine what can happen in an up year.
Omarion Hampton
Jim Harbaugh loves to pound the rock — plain and simple. He brings in Hampton with that exact purpose. As Najee Harris now sits out with injury, his usage will only increase for Hampton.
Najee Harris was involved in a 4th of July fireworks incident. He is doing better but the Chargers are not rushing him back.
As Omarion Hampton should see a promising rookie season, it will not just come on the ground. He caught 38 balls in 12 games at UNC and will absolutely get involved in a similar way on this Chargers offense. In PPR formats, all receptions add value to your team. Usage alone makes Hampton a high-upside player that very well may make him a pick within the first two rounds in 2026 drafts.
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard came into his own last season. In the Dave Canales-led offense, Hubbard went for a stellar 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 15 games. He complimented that effort with another 43 catches for 171 yards. This was good enough to earn him a four-year $33 million extension.
This Carolina offense boasts a top-10 offensive line in football and as they add Tet McMillan to the roster, that limits any defensive schemes of stacking the box. There is absolutely no reason that Chuba Hubbard should struggle this season. With Carolina solidifying their investment in Hubbard, he's expected to improve on those statistics while the Panthers continue their push towards the top.