2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Perfect First-Round Picks for 12-Team PPR Leagues
Here’s the ultimate first-round fantasy football mock draft — a pick-by-pick blueprint for exactly how the top 12 selections should play out. This version is built for a single-quarterback, PPR league, giving you the perfect foundation to dominate your 2025 draft.
1.1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Even as someone who prefers to go running back first overall, Chase has to be the top pick in fantasy drafts this year. Every other wide receiver being drafted in the first round had some sort of significant change to their offense that could negatively impact them, besides Chase. He is the Cincinnati Bengals' locked-in WR1 with an elite quarterback throwing him the ball in an offense that may throw the ball more than any other in the league, thanks to having what could end up being a historically bad defense.
1.2 Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson is one of the few bell-cow backs left in the NFL. What gives him the edge over Barkley for the No. 2 spot is that he's still a young, ascending back with room to get better. The addition of quarterback Michael Penix Jr as the full-time starter should lead to more scoring opportunities as well. This will be the season he separates himself as that top fantasy back for the next few seasons.
1.3 Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
The only reason Barkley isn't even higher is that his usage rate in 2024 is a cause for concern. History tells us that his 378 touches last season could lead to a decline in performance and a raised likelihood of injury. The Philadelphia Eagles also ran the ball at a historic rate last season, which is more than likely unsustainable unless everything falls perfectly for them again in 2025.
1.4 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions
Gibbs comes in at pick No. 4, but has the upside to finish as the RB1 overall. No one should be surprised if he ends up as the top fantasy back this season. However, he doesn't have the guaranteed volume of Robinson and Barkley, and that's the only thing that's holding him back.
1.5 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Jefferson has, for the most part, proven that he's quarterback-proof. Usually, we'd have to explain why a receiver is so high despite having a quarterback who has never played an NFL snap. With Jefferson, we have to remind you he's only so low because of the uncertainty surrounding JJ McCarthy.
1.6 CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb rounds out the top tier of wide receivers pretty locked in at the WR3 spot. He's a safe distance behind Chase and Jefferson, but also comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack. We don't see the addition of George Pickens having a significant impact on Lamb, but that can't be ruled out as a possibility.
1.7 Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Henry and Lamb are almost interchangeable at six and seven, but Henry comes in at No. 7 because he's a 31-year-old running back. While he isn't built like a normal human, at some point, he will start to decline. Still, we aren't betting against him until we see it.
1.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
We don't understand why St. Brown gets doubted every year. He's a proven fantasy producer who stays healthy and sees a ton of volume. While all these young wide receivers may be more fun to draft, they aren't better. The offensive coordinator change in Detroit does not scare us at all here, either.
1.9 Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Nabers is a guy with the upside to finish as the WR1 overall. The volume and talent are both there. However, nagging injuries and quarterback questions push him down the draft board a bit. Nevertheless, this is a guy who could make everyone who passed up on him look silly.
1.10 Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty is an uber-talented first-round rookie who should see all the touches he can handle this season. There are only two things that are holding him back from being even higher. Those two things are that he's a rookie that we've never seen do it in the NFL, and he plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. Otherwise, it's wheels up for the former Boise State Bronco.
1.11 De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
Achane will be the main focal point of the Dolphins' offense. He could end up leading the team in both carries and targets this season, with Jonnu Smith being traded away this offseason. If he can handle the potential massive workload, Achane has the upside to be the top skill position player in all of fantasy football this season.
1.12 Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
This is going to be the controversial one, but I'm putting London in Round 1 over guys like Puka Nacua, AJ Brown, Nico Collins, and Brian Thomas Jr. I love the talent, believe he could come close to leading the league in targets, and believe in his quarterback.