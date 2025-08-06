Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football: NFL Depth Charts And Projections Update

Get the latest 2025 fantasy football projection updates and depth chart changes for all 32 NFL teams, including key injury notes, risers, fallers, and training camp takeaways.

Shawn Childs

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As the fantasy football calendar flips to August, player information starts to flow at a fast pace, forcing drafters to make quick evaluations on the fly. I updated my projections and depth charts today. Notes on my adjustments are included below.

2025 NFL Depth Charts
2025 NFL Depth Charts / Shawn Childs

Editor's Note: Click the image to view the depth charts and team-by-team projections on a spreadsheet.

Projections Changes (8/6/2025)

Arizona Cardinals

Trey Benson, RB – slight bump in touches

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts, TE – slight bump up in catches

Baltimore Ravens

I bumped up the Ravens' wide receiver opportunity at the expense of Isiah Likely until there is more clarity on his return date.

Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir, Elijah Moore, and Curtis Samuel picked up caution flags over the past week due to injuries. Shakir has the dreaded high ankle sprain, so I shifted some of his catches to Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman.

Carolina Panthers

No changes, but one thought – Can Hunter Renfrow be the possession handcuff to Adam Thielen?

Chicago Bears

No changes – Kyle Monangai did get some positive news this week, putting follow category in the Bears’ running back depth chart.

Cincinnati Bengals

After the Seahawks released Noah Fant, the Bengals scooped him up for tight end depth. I had already priced in Joe Burrow throwing some passes to his second and third tight end options, which will shift to Fant. Mike Gesicki only had a slight downgrade as a result.

Cleveland Browns

I moved Joe Flacco to QB1, with 60% of the Browns' quarterback playing time. Shedeur Sanders bumped to QB2 with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel battling minor injuries. My projections system is built for only two QBs on a roster, so I have an imbalance of Cleveland’s quarterback playing time until they narrow down their depth chart. 

Still no news on Quinshon Judkins, so I downgraded his projections with Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson picking up his slack.

Dallas Cowboys

No changes at this time, but Jaydon Blue should get more steam if his role and news continue to be positive. Miles Sanders has a bruised knee, but I’ll wait another week before downgrading him.

Denver Broncos

Based on the Chargers' suggesting that RJ Harvey needs to improve his pass protection, I flipped him with J.K. Dobbins on the depth chart. Harvey will get change-of-pace chances out of the gate while the Broncos must prove they can run the ball better this year to create more rushing chances and scoring opportunities for their backs. This backfield will be fluid during the season. A two-back rotation would be a win for Denver’s top two ball carriers.

RJ Harve
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (37) during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions

No Changes

Green Bay Packers

No Changes

Houston Texans

Nick Chubb should be good to go for Week 1, and he flashed in practice on Monday, which invites hope and upside to his 2025 outlook. I’m confident that he’ll play well when on the field for the Texans. I still believe Joe Mixon will be ready for Houston’s first game, so I made only minimal changes to his projections. As for Chubb, he is now firmly ranked as the number two back in this offense.

Indianapolis Colts

I upgraded DJ Giddens' RB2 status for the Colts, but his chances will be limited behind Jonathan Taylor and an active runner at quarterback. He falls into high handcuff status, with minimal playable value without an injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

No changes

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco was upgraded a few carries, and I almost doubled his catches based on some camp news. I took away passing catching chances from Brashard Smith. There’s still no news on Rashee Rice’s potential suspension. 

Miami Dolphins

No changes

Minnesota Vikings

The NFL handed down a three-game suspension to Jordan Addison on Monday. My projection had already accounted for his missed time. 

New England Patriots

I’ve seen enough of Stefon Diggs' highlights this summer with the Patriots to feel confident that he will regain his form with his new team.

New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is trending away from starting Week 1 for the Saints, but I didn’t make any changes to their quarterback projections. The winner will be rated so low that the fantasy market will go undrafted in almost all formats.

New York Giants

Cam Skattebo left practice this week with a hamstring issue, putting him out of action for some time, but he still has a chance to play in Week 1. I downgraded his projections, with Tyrone Tracy gaining his adjustments.

New York Jets

Justin Fields has been practicing with his dislocated toe, which would restrict his running if this were the regular season. Mason Taylor has a high ankle sprain that should lead to him offering no fantasy value out of the gate. 

Las Vegas Raiders

No changes

Philadelphia Eagles

No Changes

Pittsburgh Steelers

I flipped the projections for Steelers’ tight ends. Pat Feiermuth is now listed as their top option.

Los Angeles Chargers

I added Keenan Allen to the Chargers' wide receiver mix, leading to fewer chances for Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris. I shifted targets from the tight end position to wide receiver to accommodate the addition of Allen.

San Francisco 49ers

No changes despite multiple key players still having injury tags.

Seattle Seahawks

No changes

Los Angeles Rams

With the Rams signing Kyren Williams to a three-year deal, they are showing they are committed to him as a workhorse back, even with talent behind on the depth chart. I upped his touches this week. The health of Matt Stafford’s back remains a concern for all offensive players in the Rams’ system.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No changes

Tennessee Titans

No changes

Washington Commanders

The Commanders haven’t locked down Terry McLaurin yet, and trade rumors are flying. I didn’t downgrade him, and there are no other changes to this offense.

