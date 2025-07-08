2025 Fantasy Football Post-Hype Sleeper: Tennesee Titans WR Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks has yet to deliver on his first-round potential, but a healthy 2025 season could be his turning point. After two frustrating, injury-riddled campaigns, the Titans' wideout is flying under the radar—and could be a sneaky post-hype breakout if he finally stays on the field.
Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
Over his three seasons at Arkansas, Burks gained 16.4 yards per catch, with growth in his scoring in 2020 (7) and 2021 (12) over 21 combined games. He set career-highs in catches (66), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (12) in his final year. Burks finished his college career with 146 catches for 2,399 yards and 19 scores while chipping in with 38 rushes for 222 yards and one touchdown.
Burks is a physical wideout (6’3” and 225 lbs.). Arkansas sometimes used him out of the backfield, leading to some surprising big plays with his legs. Much of his action came past the first 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, where Burks won with his size and speed. Despite a 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine, he showed the ability to outrun defenders over the long field. Burks was expected to be a mismatch problem for defenses at the next level, but he needs better quarterback play and health to help his overall production.
In his rookie year, Burks missed six games while battling various injuries (lower leg, wrist, ankle, foot, toe, concussion, and groin) in training camp and during the season. Despite limited snaps (22 and 25) over his first two games, he surprised in Week 1 (3/55) and Week 2 (4/47) when considering his negative training camp reports.
Burks only caught six of his 11 targets for 51 yards over the following seven matchups (four missed games). He flashed in Week 11 (7/111) and Week 12 (4/70) while finishing the year with only nine catches for 110 yards and one score over four contests.
His sophomore campaign was a bust in 2023. He caught 16 of his 30 targets for 221 yards while missing six games (knee and concussion issues) and having short snaps (1 and 9) in two other matchups.
Tennessee gave Burks a minimal opportunity over their first five games (4/34 on eight targets) last season. Over this span, he did have WR3 snaps (44, 33, 26, and 35) in four contests. A right knee injury (ACL) ended his year after Week 5, which required surgery in October. Burks will have about 10 months of recovery time before the start of the 2025 season.
Treylon Burks Fantasy Football Outlook
The fantasy market won’t remember who Burks is this draft season, forcing him to earn his playable value on the field. His injuries in the NFL slowed his development and lowered his profile in the Titans’ offense.