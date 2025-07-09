2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Busts: Bo Nix Won't Repeat 2024 Production
While many fantasy owners opt to simply stream quarterbacks, a great quarterback can be such a major advantage over your opponents. Especially if you didn't have to pay a premium price to get him. However, a bad QB can also sink your season. When you draft a star quarterback, it's hard to just move on from them or leave them on the bench. These are three QB Busts for the 2025 season.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
I don't hate Nix, I just can't get behind his current ranking. ECR has him as the QB8 overall. He's ranked back-to-back with Baker Mayfield. Nix is a decent quarterback with subpar weapons, and is a slightly better runner than most anticipate him being. He went on a nice TD run on the back half of his rookie season last year. Those games also came against some of the worst pass defenses in the league, which led to shootouts and favorable game scripts. While we don't think he's a bad player, he should be viewed as a fringe QB1 option who should probably be on the outside looking in at the top 12 fantasy QBs.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Somehow, Herbert has tricked fantasy owners into thinking he can be a reliable QB1 again now that he has snuck back up the QB12 spot based on ECR. Last season, he was the QB16 in points per game, just barely beating out Geno Smith for that spot. It can be tough not to fall in love with physical upside sometimes. The guy looks like he was made in a lab to be an NFL quarterback. We have to get past that. It's been four years since he's been anything special for fantasy owners. That won't change this season.
The Chargers want to run the ball, and they are going to run it a ton. The offense will revolve around their free agent acquisition, Najee Harris, and their stud rookie draft pick, Omarion Hampton. Jim Harbaugh has shown us how he wants to play for decades and laid all his cards out on the table this offseason. The man wants a big, nasty offensive line with high-end running backs, and he wants to run it down the defense's throat over and over. Ladd McConkey is a valuable fantasy piece, and the rest of the passing attack should be an afterthought.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Coming off a massively disappointing 2024 season, ECR has Stroud all the way down at QB19 this year. That's not low enough. He finished as the QB31 in points per game last year, and there aren't many reasons to be optimistic that things will get better this year. The Texans dismantled their already bad offensive line, and now it's probably the worst in the league. They lost Stefon Diggs to free agency, and Tank Dell is out for the season. At least they went with a youth movement at running back with Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb. Nico Collins is just one man. There are at least five QBs outside of the top 20 that I'd take over Stroud this season.