2025 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Should I Draft Breece Hall Or Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara and Breece Hall are two of the most reliable running backs in the NFL. This also means they will be drafted highly in fantasy drafts. Currently, Hall is being drafted as the RB13 and 38th overall, whereas Kamara is being drafted as HB14 and 41st overall. This means both players will likely come off the board within the first four rounds of 12-team leagues. So if you only come away with one of them, who should it be?
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
RB ADP: 13 OVR ADP: 38
The Case For Breece Hall
Jets RB Breece Hall is entering his fourth season in the NFL at the young age of 24. Another season removed from a torn ACL in Week 7 of the 2022 season, he looks to return to form where he flashed 5.8 yards per attempt and four rushing touchdowns across those seven weeks. He showed some signs of that during the 2023 season, where he averaged 4.5 yards per attempt and 994 rushing yards in 17 games before taking a step back last season.
In 2024, he rushed for 876 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt across 16 games. Many people suggest the reason for this step back is due to the incompetence of Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Breece not seeming healthy. The good news for Breece and fantasy managers is that new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand brings a run-heavy system to this offense from the Lions. Hall also assures he is healthy this year and is ready to prove he's one of the best in the game.
The Case Against Breece Hall
While age and a change in coaching are on Hall's side, there are also some concerns. He has never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season, and the most combined touchdowns he's had in a season was nine in 2023. Additionally, head coach Aaron Glenn has suggested the Jets top three halfbacks may split carries. "I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we're going to utilize as much as possible," Glenn said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
RB ADP: 14 Overall ADP:41
The Case For Alvin Kamara
Throughout Kamaras' career, he has proven to be a fantasy stud. A big reason for this is that he has averaged over 70 receptions a season over the course of his eight-year career. This trend should continue with rookie Tyler Shough at the helm. Typically, rookies will dump the ball off at a very high rate as they adjust to NFL defenses. Kamara can prove to be a very good security blanket for the young quarterback. Another positive is that AK47 has a knack for the endzone, scoring 85 touchdowns in his New Orleans Saints career.
The Case Against Alvin Kamara
Even with Kamara’s impressive track record, Father Time remains undefeated. Age 30 is widely considered the tipping point for declining production in running backs, and it comes with an increased risk of injury. While many view the arrival of head coach Kellen Moore as a positive for Kamara, the sudden retirement of Derek Carr has left the Saints turning to rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough at quarterback. A rookie head coach paired with a rookie quarterback often results in growing pains—and potentially a frustrating offense to watch.
Alvin Kamara Vs. Breece Hall Fantasy Football Verdict
We’re taking Breece Hall over Alvin Kamara. While Kamara remains a safe and reliable option, his upside simply doesn’t match Hall’s. Kamara offers a higher floor thanks to his pass-catching volume, but concerns about the Saints' offense and his age-30 season work against him. Hall, meanwhile, steps into a more run-focused system under quarterback Justin Fields and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, setting the stage for a potential career year.