2025 Fantasy Football RB1: Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley or Jahmyr Gibbs?

Bijan Robinson finished as a Top 12 RB in 83% of his most recent twelve games played…



Highest RB1 percentage among all RBs.



Others in that span…



2. Gibbs (69%)

3. Jacobs (58%)

4. Barkley (58%)

5. Achane (58%)

6. Irving (50%)

7. Taylor (40%)



Bijan’s elite floor is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/jBKux0BIH9