2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Draft Kenneth Walker Or Alvin Kamara?
When drafting a fantasy football team, there are often challenges you will face on draft day. One of those challenges is that there will be several players ranked so closely together, and you will have to make a 90-second decision on who will be better this season. That can be difficult, especially if you are going blind or with very little research.
In this piece, we highlight an ADP battle between two running backs expected to be selected within the first 4 rounds of fantasy drafts to help fantasy managers make the right decision on who to select. These two running backs are Kenneth Walker and Alvin Kamara. Let's compare the two.
RB Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks
RB ADP: 13 OVR ADP: 42
The Case For Kenneth Walker
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker is entering his fourth season in the NFL at the young age of 24. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, 41st overall. This selection was well deserved. In his lone season at Michigan State, he led the Big Ten in rushing with 1636 yards on 6.2 YPC and 18 touchdowns. He is clearly the most talented RB the Seahawks have on their roster. In only 11 games last season, he still averaged 16.5 fantasy points a game. Seemingly healthier this season compared to years past, Walker could look to return to form as the lead back in the Seahawks offense and fantasy lineups.
The Case Against Kenneth Walker
Coming out of college, many thought Kenneth Walker would be the next big running back to take over the NFL. Although he has shown flashes at times, that hasn’t happened, and his stats have declined every season he's been in the league. In 2022, Walker had 1050 yards, 4.6 YPC, and 9 rushing TDS. In 2023, he had 905 yards, 4.1 YPC, and 8 rushing TDS. In 2024, he had 573 yards, 3.7 YPC, and 7 rushing TDS. In addition to this decline, it seems like Walker's teammate Zach Charbonnet has been surging in the opposite direction and looking to push him for RB 1 duties. In limited action over the last 2 seasons, Charbonnet rushed for 462 yards on 4.3 YPC with 1 rushing TD, and in 2024, 569 yards on 4.2 YPC and 8 rushing TDs. Time shares can be very difficult for fantasy managers to navigate, and it may cause them to steer clear of the talented Walker.
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
RB ADP: 15 OVR ADP: 36
The Case For Alvin Kamara
Since Alvin Kamara entered the league, he has been one of the most reliable players in both the NFL and fantasy football. Throughout Alvin Kamara's 8-year career, he has averaged over 70 receptions a season, making him a stud in PPR formats. With uncertainty at the QB position for the Saints this season, this trend should continue, as Kamara will provide a security blanket for anyone throwing him the ball. Another major positive of Kamara's game is his nose for the endzone, as he has 85 total touchdowns in his career. Alvin also finished as the RB 9 in fantasy football last season, so there seems to be plenty left in the tank for the veteran.
The Case Against Alvin Kamara
Although there is plenty to like about Alvin Kamara, he also comes with some concerns. Entering his 10th NFL season at the age of 30, many believe that this is the age at which most RBs seem to start seeing a major decline in production. Another concern with Kamara is the offense he finds himself in this season. The Saints still haven't named a starting QB, 2 weeks away from regular season action, leaving questions about the Saints' offense efficiency this season.
Kenneth Walker Vs Alvin Kamara Fantasy Football Verdict:
We're taking Alvin Kamara over Kenneth Walker. While Walker's youth might give him more upside over the aging Kamara, the Seahawks' backfield timeshare is too daunting. Even at Kamaras' age, he still provides plenty as both a runner and a pass catcher in the Saints offense. He should continue to be a reliable player in your fantasy lineup this season.