2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Draft Kenneth Walker Or Alvin Kamara?

Alvin Kamara was one of the only 5 RBs in the NFL last year to average 19 or more FPPG (PPR)



Before he missed weeks 16-18…he had the second most fantasy points among ALL RBs (265.3)



He was also RB2 from Weeks 1-15 in FPPG (19)



ADP = RB15 - 36th Pick‼️

