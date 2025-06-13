Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Football Scouting Report: Kansas City Chiefs RB Brashard Smith

Brashard Smith's dynamic skill set and blazing speed could make him a valuable sleeper in Kansas City’s offense as a potential passing-down weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

SMU running back Brashard Smith (RB29) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Brashard Smith transformed his career after switching from wide receiver to running back, exploding for over 1,300 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns in his lone season at SMU. Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, the seventh-round pick brings elite speed and intriguing pass-catching upside to a backfield in need of a spark.

The Miami Hurricanes gave Smith only 18 carries for 177 yards and one touchdown over 35 games during his three seasons, as he started his college career at wide receiver. He had a minimal receiving role (14/199/2, 33/308, and 22/263/2) over this span. A transfer to SMU in 2024 led to a breakthrough year – 235/1,332/14 with 39 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns while switching to running back.

Kansas City drafted Smith in the seventh round in the 2025 NFL Draft. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, giving Kansas City what they lack at running back – speed. Scouts knocked him for indecision when looking for running lanes in tight quarters, but improvement in this area will come with more experience. 

I sense that Smith could carve out a 2022 Jerick McKinnon role (56/512/9) in this offense on passing downs. On the downside, his value in pass protection should be in question due to his size (5’10” and 195 lbs.). He’s more than a run to the corner on the outside back. Smith has a feel for inside run windows with the foot speed and movements to turn daylight into big plays. In the open field, he can make tacklers miss while lacking finishing power.

Brashard Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

By featuring Smith on passing downs, Patrick Mahomes will, in essence, have another wide receiver with speed on the field. I could see him moving to second on Kansas City’s running back depth chart due to his change-of-pace value and his pass-catching ability. Smith falls into the deep fantasy sleeper category until his role in his rookie season is more defined.

