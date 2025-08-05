2025 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Jordan Mason, Jaydon Blue Headline Undervalued RBs
There are a lot of running backs being undervalued in drafts this season. None of these backs are being drafted inside the top 24 RBs in 2025, but they will all outperform their current draft cost.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco was a hot breakout candidate in 2024 and very much looked the part coming out of the gates of the 2025 season. In the first two games of the season, he carried the ball 34 times and saw eight targets that he turned into 189 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he broke his leg during his impressive Week 2 performance. He returned sooner than anyone had anticipated in November, but never looked anywhere close to the back we saw back in September. This seems to be what fantasy owners are holding against him. Pacheco clearly came back too quickly from injury, and that may not be a great outlook to have for this upcoming season.
The biggest concern in regards to Pacheco in the Kansas City Chiefs backfield seems to be the running back competition. His biggest challenger for touches is 30-year-old Kareem Hunt, who averaged 3.6 yards per carry last season. The team also signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, who has struggled mightily to stay healthy throughout his four-year career. Mitchell has maxed out at 11 games in a season, missing 41 games in four seasons.
Last is rookie Brashard Smith, a seventh-round pick who weighs in at 196 pounds and is viewed as more of a third-down back if he even makes the roster. These backs are not going to push Pacheco down the depth chart. Fantasy owners need to throw last year away, and remember that Pacheco is a talented young back in an Andy Reid offense.
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Is Tony Pollard someone we are excited to draft? Absolutely not. However, he is going to outplay his draft price this season. Last year, he was on a horrific offense with miserable quarterback play and one of the worst offensive lines in the league. They ultimately ended up being the worst team in the league, getting the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While we don't expect the Titans to be great this season, they will be significantly better. They improved their offensive line and drafted star quarterback Cam Ward with that first pick in the draft. There is no doubt this offense will be significantly better. Last year, Pollard finished as the RB22 and the RB24 in points per game. This season, he's being drafted as the RB28. There is no way things don't improve for Pollard this season.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Mason, without injury, could legitimately lead the Minnesota Vikings in carries and rushing touchdowns this upcoming season. Yet, he's being drafted as the RB40. Aaron Jones is still going to be a major factor in the offense, but he will turn 31 this season, and the Minnesota Vikings clearly wanted to go to a split backfield last season, but just couldn't find a competent enough back to do so. That's why they went out and gave Mason a two-year $10.5 million deal. Mason is averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his career and is a better option between the tackles and on the goal line than Jones.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
While Blue may not be a can't-miss sleeper, he is the only hope anyone has of hitting in Dallas. We know Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are terrible. By default, Blue is the best option. The only way he fails is by being even more awful than the other backs. In that case, we want no parts of this backfield. So we'll roll the dice on Blue in hopes that this backfield has any value this season.