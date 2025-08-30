2025 Fantasy Football World Championships at Circa Las Vegas: Draft Lessons Learned
The Fantasy Football World Championships is where wide receivers run wild, and the faint of heart wonder why. The grand prize is worth $150,000, with league winners having a chance to take home $10,000 if they dominated their league mates.
Their unique format keeps drafts and team managers on their toes due to 11 starting roster slots (QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 TE, 2 Flex, K, and a defense. A nine-player bench invites challenging cuts, especially if the core of your team has the same bye week.
Here’s a look at a recent main event draft:
At the end of the sixth round, there were 29 wide receivers drafted, compared to 25 running backs. Two veteran FFWC players ran off five yellow stickers over the first while taking their RB1 stances on David Mongomery and Isiah Pacheco.
Only one team tried to gain his edge by rostering four running backs (Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams, and James Conner) over the first five rounds. His two wide receivers (DK Metcalf and Jaylen Waddle) have a WR2 and WR3 feel.
De’Von Achane was a consistent first-round pick early summer, but a calf issue created a fall in this draft. He made it all the way to the Ja’Marr Chase team at pick 1. This drafter went running strong by adding Josh Jacobs and Breece Hall in the third and fourth rounds while also securing his QB/RB by investing in Joe Burrow coming out of the 4/5 turn.
Team 5 featured a zero running back approach over his first eight picks, while landing two suspended players and Chris Godwin coming off an injury. His foundation of wide receiver, paired with an edge at quarterback and tight ends, paints an exciting ceiling if he can find two RB2-caliber running backs in the postseason.
Over the final 12 rounds of the draft, he teed up nine running back options. Needless to say, his free agent budget will be dictated toward the running back position. He also tried to gain an edge at kicker by adding the booming leg of Brandon Aubrey.
Team 6 opened with a stud foundation running back (Jahmyr Gibbs), followed by six wide receivers over his next seven rounds. He bet on two young, talented wideouts (Emeka Egbuka and Travis Hunter), showing his confidence in his year’s top rookie class at wide receiver.
The mid-tier quarterback talent still had strength in rounds 12 and 13 (Jared Goff – 12.3, Kyler Murray – 12.11, Dak Prescott – 12.12, Brock Purdy – 13.5, and Caleb Williams – 13.9), showing the reason to load up on running backs and wide receivers earlier in the draft.
Team 12 cheated the tight end position until the end of round 13, but still came away with Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, and Cade Otton.
Key Players to follow in this draft over the next week:
- TreVeyon Henderson was the 14th running back drafted with the first pick in the fourth round.
- Tetairoa McMillan (WR18) went ahead of his current wide receiver draft ranking (WR24). Team 9 drafted over six talented wideouts – Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans, Marvin Harrison Jr., DJ Moore, Courtland Sutton, and Xavier Worthy, showing his love for him as a fantasy option in 2025.
- Ricky Pearsall (WR34) was fairly priced.
- Tyler Warren (TE11) remains a top 12 tight end option.
- My sleeper of the year ranked as the 45th wide receiver.
- Troy Franklin (WR79) is my deep sleeper of the year.
- Quinshon Judkins (WR54) continued to fade as he waits for a contract.
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB32) continues to gain steam, after Brian Robinson was traded to the 49ers and his long touchdown run in the preseason.
Over the next two weekends, the Fantasy Football World Championships will be running their lives in Las Vegas at Circa Casino. To get in the game, visit their draft lobby, and remember that wide receivers fly off the board.