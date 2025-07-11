2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson Vs. CeeDee Lamb ADP Breakdown

Why CeeDee Lamb?



Best Floor of ANY Fantasy Football WR.



Last 20 Games Played w/ Dak Prescott

- Top 24 or Better WR in 85% Games

- Top 12 WR in 55%



For Context…



Ja’Marr Chase Historic 2024

- Top 24 or Better WR in 77% Games

- Top 12 WR in 59%



Lamb Higher Floor Than Chase. pic.twitter.com/shBBLzeoki