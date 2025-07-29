2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Should You Draft Malik Nabers Or Puka Nacua?
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers are two of the most exciting young wideouts in the NFL. The two are both being drafted high in fantasy football drafts with a similar ADP. While both have a ton of upside, there are also a few red flags with both.
We will figure out which receiver you should select when it's your turn to pick, and they are both on the board.
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
ADP: WR4 Overall 7
The Case For Nacua
Nacua has already established himself as one of the best young receivers in the league, and he has thrived in Sean McVay's offense. In his first 28 career games, he has caught 184 passes for 2,476 yards and nine touchdowns. These are elite numbers, and he should only continue to improve as an NFL player in his third season. The case for Nacua is very simple, he's a great wide receiver.
The Case Against Nacua
The case against Nacua is injuries. Not only does he have a long injury history dating back to college, but his starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is also currently injured. Last season, the injury bug bit Nacua again and cost him six games. This has been an issue for him going back to his days at Washington and BYU. It has to be a consideration when drafting him.
Stafford is also 37 years old and dealing with a back injury that could cost him time in the regular season. We don't have much information on a recovery timetable. However, we do know that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the next man up if Stafford does miss time.
It's also worth noting that Davante Adams is now in LA. He will likely draw more targets than a washed-up Cooper Kupp did; however, that doesn't deter us much from drafting Nacua.
WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
ADP: WR6 Overall 11
The Case For Nabers
Nabers is one of the most talented receivers to enter the league in years. Despite awful quarterback play in his rookie season of 2024, he exploded out of the gates. He ultimately finished his rookie season with 109 receptions on a ridiculous 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven TDs in just 15 games. The talent and the volume make him a massive fantasy asset. Just like with Nacua, the case for Nabers is simple. He's a tremendous player.
The Case Against Nabers
Just like Nacua, the concerns here are injury and quarterback play. However, the QB play should be improved this season with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart. We are confident that the quarterback play will be significantly better this year.
Unfortunately, Nabers did leave practice today (July 29) with a shoulder injury that we don't know much about yet. He has also dealt with toe injuries that have been described as chronic. This is something we have to watch closely and that has to be taken into consideration when drafting.
Malik Nabers Vs. Puka Nacua Fantasy Football Verdict
With this verdict, we are assuming both receivers start the season healthy. We are drafting Nabers ahead of Nacua. The basis for that is, we think he's more talented and will see more volume. While both quarterback situations have question marks, we don't think either situation will hold these elite receivers back in a significant way. Injuries and quarterback play aside, we are taking the superior talent in Nabers who has a chance to lead the NFL in targets in 2025.