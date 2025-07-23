2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Should I Draft Tee Higgins Or Garrett Wilson?

Most yards last season while playing less than 13 games:



1,036 — Puka Nacua

1,006 — Nico Collins

911 — Tee Higgins

725 — Cooper Kupp



Having a fully healthy Tee this season, would be huge for the Bengals, considering they went 1-4 without him last season. pic.twitter.com/QbNh351Q9f