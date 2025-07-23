2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Should I Draft Tee Higgins Or Garrett Wilson?
Garrett Wilson and Tee Higgins are two of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. This also means they will both be drafted very quickly in fantasy drafts. Currently, Wilson is being drafted as the WR 15 and 33rd overall, whereas Higgins is being taken as WR 14 and 32nd overall. This means that both players will likely be taken in the third round of most 12-team leagues. So if you only come away with one of them, which should it be?
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
WR ADP: 15.0 OVR ADP: 33.0
The Case For Garrett Wilson
All things being equal, Garrett Wilson stands out as the superior wide receiver. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, demonstrating consistent production regardless of who is under center. Even last season—despite catching passes from an aging Aaron Rodgers and sharing the field with future Hall of Famer Davante Adams—Wilson still posted an impressive 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging 14.8 fantasy points per game in full PPR formats.
Wilson has also proven to be remarkably durable and dependable, playing in all 17 games each season and never seeing fewer than 147 targets. With the Jets sporting one of the thinnest wide receiver groups in the league, he’s poised to remain a high-volume option with little competition for targets.
The Case Against Garrett Wilson
While Garrett is the more talented player, it doesn’t necessarily mean he's the better fantasy option. The reason for this is that there is going to be a lot of unknowns in this new offense. Last season, the Jets were a very pass-heavy offense with Rodgers. They ranked second in the league with 584 pass attempts to only 363 rush attempts (the least in the entire league.) With new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand set to take over, I would expect to see a more run-heavy attack going forward.
WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
WR ADP: 14.0 Overall 32.0
The Case For Tee Higgins
Over the past several seasons, the Bengals' offense has been among the most potent in the NFL. Since Joe Burrow took over as quarterback, Cincinnati has never finished lower than eighth in points scored during a season in which he played all 17 games. For fantasy managers, more points scored often translates to more touchdown opportunities—especially in the passing game, where a single score can swing a matchup. Despite missing five games last season, Tee Higgins still averaged an impressive 18.5 PPR fantasy points per game—3.7 points more than Garrett Wilson.
The Case Against Tee Higgins
While there’s a lot to like about Higgins, he isn’t without his drawbacks. Injuries have limited him to just 12 games in each of the past two seasons. He’s also competing for targets with Jamar Chase, who commanded 175 last year. On top of that, Joe Burrow led the league with 652 pass attempts—a number that’s likely to regress in the upcoming season.
The Verdict
We’re rolling with Tee Higgins over Garrett Wilson. Despite operating in a more crowded offense, Higgins offers a safer floor thanks to his established chemistry with Joe Burrow and consistent production when healthy. Wilson remains a strong option, but the uncertainty surrounding the Jets’ new offensive coordinator and quarterback situation makes his 2025 outlook harder to project.