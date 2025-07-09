2025 New Orleans Saints Team Preview: Tyler Shough, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave Predictions
The Saints franchise is trending toward the bottom of the NFL on both sides of the ball. After three mediocre seasons (9-8, 7-10, and 9-8), New Orleans posted their worst win year (5-12) since 2005 (3-13). They’ve missed the postseason for the past four seasons. Kellen Moore takes over as their head coach after helping the Eagles (offensive coordinator) win the Super Bowl last season. From 2019 to 2023, he made the offensive calls for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.
As the great Kimra Schleicher once told me, an offensive coordinator with a top-tier quarterback tends to fail when given a head coaching job with a weakness at quarterback. Tyler Shough was a brutal draft decision for the long-term success of Moore with the Saints. Additionally, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia had talented wide receivers.
Doug Nussmeier has worked under Kellen Moore over the past five seasons as a quarterbacks coach. His first pro coaching job came in 2018 in Dallas (tight ends coach). During his college career, Nussmeier served as an offensive coordinator for 10 seasons at Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan, and Florida. He has the keys to New Orleans’ offense that finished 21st in offensive yards and 24th in points scored (338).
The Saints signed Brandon Staley to be their defensive coordinator. He transitioned from the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 to a head coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers over three years. He went 24-24 with his best season coming in 2022 (10-7 with a loss in the Wild Card Game). Last year, Staley worked as the assistant head coach for the 49ers. The Saints’ defense allowed 398 points (19th) while ranking 30th in yards allowed.
New Orleans Saints Offense
New Orleans ranked 14th in rushing yards (1,954) on 26.1 rushes per game. They gained 4.4 yards per carry, with 15 touchdowns and seven runs of 20 yards or more.
Their passing offense gained 3,730 yards (23rd) while taking 37 sacks. They had 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a low ranking (30th) in completion rate (61.7).
New Orleans Saints Quarterbacks
Tyler Shough, NO
Shough falls into one of my pet peeves for NFL prospects. He’ll turn 26 on September 28th, making him a poor investment for a team looking for a future starting quarterback. His college career began in 2018, with no games played. After playing 12 games at Oregon, the following two seasons, Shough missed time with Texas Tech over the next three years due to injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder, and broken leg).
Last year, he made 12 starts for Louisville, leading to career highs in all categories. Shough went 8-4 with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His completion rate (62.7) showed downside risk, but he gained 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Defenses sacked him 49 times over his 42 career games (14 in 2024). He rushed for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns on 246 carries in his career.
Shough held an edge in experience over younger players, contributing to his success last year. His arm is NFL-ready, and he shows the ability to read defenses. Unfortunately, his passing value decreases when faced with an aggressive pass rush. Shough also struggles with his command of the football when trying to get the ball out too quickly and throwing it in tight quarters while a collapsing pocket is present.
Surprisingly, New Orleans drafted Shough early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr retiring, he sits atop the Saints quarterback depth chart as the calendar flips to July.
Fantasy Outlook: I expect New Orleans to have the worst offense in the NFL in 2025, and Shough has much to prove as an NFL quarterback. He will compete for their starting job over the summer while spending his fantasy season in the free agent pool out of the gate.
Spencer Rattler, NO
Rattler started his college career at Oklahoma in 2019 while delivering his best value the following year (3,031/28 with seven interceptions). He also had 81 rushes for 160 yards and six more scores. After struggling over his first six games in 2021, Caleb Williams stole his job, leading to Rattler transferring to South Carolina the following season.
Over the following two years, he completed 67.5% of his 798 passes for 6,212 yards with 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Rattler gained only 150 rushing yards on 170 carries with seven touchdowns. New Orleans drafted him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Saints gave him six starts (0-6) last season. He averaged 197 passing yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. His completion rate (57.0) was a liability, with some value rushing (18/146).
Fantasy Outlook: The starting quarterback position for New Orleans could be in flux for all of 2025. Rattler should improve in his second year with the Saints, but he offers no playable fantasy value.
Jake Haener, NO
Haener is an undersized quarterback (6’0” and 205 lbs.) who lacks pop in his throws. He brings a quick release with an understanding of what a defense wants to do in pass coverage. His footwork must improve, along with his pocket presence.
In 2021, Haener flashed over 13 games for Fresno State. He passed for 4,096 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 67.1% of his passes. The following year, he was on a competitive pace over 10 starts (2,896 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions) while missing four games with an ankle issue. Haener offers minimal value in the run game.
Last season, New Orleans had him on the field in eight games, resulting in 248 combined yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He completed only 46.2% of his 39 passes.
Other Options: Hunter Dekkers
New Orleans Saints Running Backs
New Orleans’ running backs finished in a tight range in combined yards (2,501, 2,376, and 2,443) over the past three seasons, with a floor of 495 touches. They scored 14, 14, and 17 touchdowns. Their receiving yards and targets have increased in back-to-back seasons.
Alvin Kamara, NO
In 2022, Kamara missed two more games due to an early-season rib injury. Over 15 starts, he gained 1,387 combined yards with a career-low four touchdowns and 57 catches. New Orleans handed him the ball 280 times (16.5 per game) while gaining only 4.0 yards per rush. In two matchups (23/103 and 23/107), Kamara rushed for over 100 yards. His role in the passing game was diminished over his final five contests (2/11, 2/13, 2/34, 1/7, and 1/3). He posted one impact showing (158 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches).
The NFL suspended Kamara to open the 2023 season. In his first game back in the starting lineup, the Saints gave him 24 touches, highlighted by 13 catches for 33 yards. From Week 4 to Week 8 (five contests), Kamara gained 548 combined yards with three touchdowns and 39 catches (22.36 FPPG in PPR formats).
On the downside, he gained only 3.7 yards per rush and 5.8 yards per catch. New Orleans downgraded his role over the following eight matchups (94/374/3 with 36 catches for 238 yards – 14.40 FPPG). Kamara missed Week 18 with an ankle issue. Over his 180 runs last year, he failed to gain over 20 yards. New Orleans had him on the field for 69.0% of their plays in the games he started.
At age 29, Kamara had a bounce-back season despite missing the final three weeks with a groin injury. He gained 1,493 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 68 catches on 296 touches. He gained 20 yards or more on 10 plays, with seven coming via the pass.
Kamara rushed for over 100 yards in three contests (20/115/3, 29/155, 23/112), with his top outcome in fantasy points coming in Week 2 (44.00 fantasy points). He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in two other games (24.90 and 27.50). Kamara had a floor of 12.60 fantasy points in 13 of his starts.
Fantasy Outlook: Over his eight years in the NFL, Kamara has gained over 1,100 yards each year with exceptional success catching the ball (573/4,762/25). In 2024, he ranked ninth in running back scoring (265.30 fantasy points), after finishing 12th and 16th over the past two years.
There is no dismissing the profile of Kamara, but all good things must come to an end. The Eagles barely threw to the running back in 2024 (52/432/2 on 69 targets), and Kellen Moore’s offense wasn’t running back-favoring the previous season (67 catches for 515 yards and one touchdown on 94 targets).
I sense a midseason trade for Kamara as New Orleans competes for the first overall pick in 2026. As the 18th running back drafted this year, there is some built-in value based on his career resume. His floor should be 1,000 combined yards with 50 catches and six to eight touchdowns.
Devin Neal, NO
Over the last three seasons at Kansas, Neal rushed for over 1,000 yards each year while having a similar role catching the ball (21/183/1, 25/217/1, and 24/254/1). He gained 5,054 combined yards in his career with 53 touchdowns and 77 catches on 837 touches. His best scoring value rose in 2023 (16) and 2024 (16).
Neal rushed for over 100 yards 15 times over the past two seasons, while gaining 200 yards twice in his career (32/224/1 and 37/207/3).
He brings a “do your job approach” to the NFL while lacking elite speed (4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). Neal has a good feel for play flow while having the eyes to hit daylight when it shines through. His power grades better than his open-field moves, which helps his value in short-yardage and goal-line plays. He’ll add value catching the ball while trailing in his pass protection skills.
Fantasy Outlook: Neal should have the inside track to win the Saints’ backup running back role based on him being drafted by their new coaching staff. He falls into the deep sleeper category with a possible rising ADP over the summer if his summer reports are positive.
Cam Akers, NO
Over the first 11 weeks in 2020, Akers offered emptiness in the fantasy market, leading to 228 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches on 53 touches while missing two games with a rib injury. However, he flashed in Week 12 (9/84/1), creating a starting job down the stretch.
From Week 13 through the second round of the playoffs, the Rams gave Akers 23.8 touches per start over six games. He gained 708 combined yards with three scores and 11 catches, highlighted by two matchups (194 combined yards with two catches and 176 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches). He missed Week 16 with an ankle issue.
Unfortunately, an Achilles injury before the 2021 season led to only eight touches in Week 18 for 13 yards with three catches. The Rams tried to get Akers going in the postseason, but he struggled in the run game (54/151/0 – 2.8 yards per carry) while picking up five catches for 62 yards. He also battled a shoulder issue in the playoffs.
In 2022, Akers was a bust in the fantasy market over the first nine games (84/274/1 with two catches for 18 yards) while also missing two matchups with personal issues (not getting the ball enough). From Week 12 to Week 16, he gained 240 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches. The Rams gave Akers a workhorse opportunity over his final three matchups (23/118/3, 19/123, and 21/04 with six combined catches for 63 yards).
Over the past two seasons, Akers played his way off two rosters midseason, resulting in him playing three different teams (LAR, MIN, and HOU). Over his 24 games, he gained 749 combined yards with three touchdowns and 25 catches on 189 touches. Akers had three RB outcomes (12.70, 11.60, and 11.30) in fantasy points last season. His 2023 season was cut short due to an Achilles injury.
Fantasy Outlook: Akers has NFL experience, but his best play came in 2020 and 2022. He’ll compete for a backup role for the Saints in 2025. His ceiling has been low in his career catching the ball.
Kendre Miller, NO
The Saints selected Miller in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He projected as an early down runner with limited experience in the passing game. His flow to the line of scrimmage is marked by patience, allowing him to slam through an opening hole with ease. Miller runs with vision and the footwork to shift lanes while offering sneaky quickness and multiple open-field moves to gain yards at the second level of a defense. His transition between gears grades better in space while showing the ability to break tackles.
Over three seasons at TCU, Miller gained 2,639 combined yards with 27 touchdowns and 29 catches. His highlight season was 2022 (224/1,399/17 with 16 catches for 116 yards). He gained 6.7 yards in his college career. Miller rushed for over 100 yards in seven games (17/142/1, 13/136/2, 22/104/2, 29/153/2, 12/120/1, 21/158/1, and 21/138/1).
His rookie season was derailed by two injuries (hamstring and ankle), leading to nine missed games. Over his eight matchups, Miller gained 273 combined yards with one touchdown and 10 catches on 51 touches. His only game of value came in Week 5 (12/37 with four catches for 63 yards). He gained only 3.8 yards per rush while flashing in the passing game (11.7 yards per catch).
Miller had another marred injury season in 2024, leading to 11 missed games (resulting from two hamstring injuries and a concussion), and minimal value when on the field (39/148/1, with five catches for 33 yards).
Fantasy Outlook: Miller had many easy runs in college, thanks to big holes created by TCU’s offensive line. His expected upside is waning due to his lingering injury risk. He should go undrafted in most 12-team leagues.
Other Options: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Velus Jones, Marcus Yarns
New Orleans Saints Wide Receivers
The Saints’ wide receivers had the fewest number of catches (135) last year. They caught 56.7% of their targets, while seeing a sharp decline in targets (82). Their wideouts accounted for 39.7% of New Orleans’ completions and 49% of their receiving yards.
Chris Olave, NO
He finished his rookie season with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns on 119 targets. His catch rate (60.5) came below his college career. Olave missed two games with a concussion and hamstring issues. He gained over 100 yards in three matchups (9/147, 7/106, and 5/102/1). All of his touchdowns (4) came at home. Olave finished 2022 18th in fantasy scoring (200.20) in PPR formats.
In 2023, he played one more game (16), with his one miss coming in Week 15 due to an ankle issue. Olave beat his rookie stats in catches (87), receiving yards (1,123), touchdowns (5), and targets (138), leading to him ranking 17th at wide receiver in fantasy points (231.30). His catch rate (63.0) improved slightly, helped by doing more work closer to the line of scrimmage (12.9 yards per catch).
His year opened with three competitive outcomes (8/112, 6/86, and 8/104), with double-digit targets (10, 11, and 11) in each matchup. Derek Carr struggles to get him the ball in Week 4 (1/4) and Week 5 (2/12/1). Olave had 43 catches for 572 yards and two touchdowns on 68 targets over the next seven weeks, highlighted by a three-game stretch (6/94/1, 7/114, and 5/119). His late-season ankle injury led to three low-volume games (4/28/1, 3/26, and 3/56/1) while shining in Week 16 (9/123 on 13 targets).
Olave was a frustrating fantasy player last season. He performed up to expectations in four games (4/81, 6/86/1, 8/87, and 8/107). Injuries led to two early exits (1/5 and 1/13) while also coming up empty in Week 1 (2/11) and Week 5 (2/10). Two concussions cost him nine games.
Fantasy Outlook: In early July, Olave ranks 32nd at wide receiver, which is well below his play over his first two seasons. With New Orleans set to start below-par talent at quarterback in 2025, there’s a good chance an errant pass puts Olave in a position to take a bad hit. A 70/1,000/5 season seems viable, but he is going to have many poor showings this year.
Rashid Shaheed, NO
Shaheed had a short opportunity (146/2,164/18 with 30 rushes for 179 yards and two scores) over five seasons at Weber State. His top output came in 2018 (41/442/5). The Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
In his first year in New Orleans, Shaheed gave them surprising results over the final five weeks (4/75, 3/95/1, 4/41, 6/79, and 3/34) while receiving only 23 targets. He also scored a touchdown over his first two games (1/44/1 rushing the ball and 1/53/1). Shaheed returned 20 punts (193 yards) and 14 kickoff returns (320 yards). On the year, he caught 28 of his 34 targets (82.4%) for 545 yards and three scores.
Shaheed set career highs in catches (46), receiving yards (719), touchdowns (5), and targets (75) in 2023, with his best outcomes coming in Week 1 (5/100/1), Week 6 (2/103/1), Week 8 (3/153/1), and Week 16 (5/74/1). Shaheed missed two games with a thigh injury. He had 723 combined return yards with a score. The Saints had him on the field for 57.3% of their plays. He gained more than 20 yards on 12 plays, with seven reaching the 40-yard mark.
Last season, Shaheed appeared to be on a winning path based on his success in four (3/73/1, 4/109/1, 8/97, and 4/86/1) of his first six contests. He turned in a zero outcome in Week 3 and a losing day in Week 6 (1/13 on seven targets). Shaheed saw his season end in mid-October with a left knee injury (torn meniscus).
Fantasy Outlook: His spring reports were optimistic about his recovery from knee surgery, putting him on a path to be ready for Week 1. Before his injury, he was trending toward a 50/750/5 profile with some value in the return game. Shaheed ranks 58th at wide receiver in early July, which is below his potential.
Brandin Cook, NO
Cooks has been in the NFL for 11 seasons while playing for five franchises. He gained over 1,000 receiving yards six times (at least once with NO, NE, LAR, and HOU). With the Texans in 2020 and 2021, Cooks had two excellent years (81/1,150/6 and 90/1,037/6), ranking 17th and 20th in fantasy scoring (232.00 and 231.80) in PPR leagues. His best play in 2021 came in seven games (5/132, 9/78/1, 9/112, 6/83/1, 8/101, 7/102/2, and 7/66/1). He had a floor of six catches in eight contests but seven targets or fewer in nine games.
In 2022, Cooks never found his rhythm in his third year with Houston. He missed four games with wrist, hip, and calf issues. His only game of value came in Week 18 (5/106/1). The Texans gave Cooks double-digit targets over the first two weeks (12 and 10), but they only looked his way 71 times over his next 11 starts (6.5 per game).
Other than touchdowns (8), Cooks was never in sync in the Cowboys’ offense in 2023. He caught two-thirds of his 81 targets while delivering one impact game (Week 10 – 9/173/1). Cooks gained more than 60 yards in one other matchup (4/72/1). Dallas gave him four targets or fewer in nine games. They had him on the field for over 70% of their snaps in 13 contests. Cooks ranked 38th in wide receivers scoring (173.20 fantasy points) in PPR leagues.
2024 was a lost year for Cooks. His best and only game with starting value in fantasy leagues came in Week 1 (4/45/1 on seven targets). Dallas lost their way offensively, and they played multiple games without Dak Prescott. As a result, Cooks caught only 22 of his remaining 47 targets (46.8%) for 219 yards and two scores. He missed seven games midseason with a right knee injury that required surgery in early October.
Fantasy Outlook: Cooks turns 32 in late September while having plenty of success and experience in the NFL. His career path suggests a WR2 role on this offense if he can regain his previous form. Unfortunately, questionable quarterback play and a new system will lead to a chemistry curve and inconsistent results.
The high-stakes fantasy market has snubbed him in early drafts, leading to him being undrafted in almost all leagues. Cooks is only a summer follow in case to see where he lands on the Saints’ wide receiver depth chart.
Cedric Wilson, NO
Miami signed Wilson to a three-year $22.8 million deal in 2022, but he managed only 12 catches for 136 yards on 18 targets over 15 games. The Dolphins had him on the field for only 252 of their 1,128 plays (22.3%), leading to WR4 snaps and no fantasy value in any matchup. Early in the season, Wilson battled a rib injury while ending the year with a hip issue.
After missing the first two games in 2023 with a rib issue, Wilson caught 22 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 38 targets over the following 15 matchups. Miami gave him more than five targets in one game (3/37) while never scoring higher than 10.10 fantasy points in a game in PPR formats. The Dolphins gave him WR3 snaps (50.3%).
In his first season with the Saints, Wilson drew WR1 snaps (only 35.5%) due to multiple wide receiver injuries. He only had 20 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets while flashing in one game (6/57/1).
Fantasy Outlook: The Saints signed Wilson to a minimal contract ($1.17 million for one season) in mid-March. He is young enough (29) to surprise over short spurts, and his career path should give him the inside track to win New Orleans’ WR4 role to open 2024.
Bub Means, NO
Injuries at wide receiver on the Saints’ roster led to Means having a bump in snaps from Week 6 to Week 7 (5/45/1, 3/37, and 1/36) in his rookie season with New Orleans. He was on the field for 19 plays over their first five games, while leaving the Saints' eighth game with a season-ending high-ankle sprain.
New Orleans drafted Means in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over 33 games with Louisiana Tech and the Pitt Panthers, he caught 90 of his 174 targets for 1,554 yards and 10 touchdowns on 174 targets. His top output came in 2023 (41/721/6).
Fantasy Outlook: New Orleans hopes Means develops into a viable deep speed threat (4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) while also offering the size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to gain advantages at the goal line. His release is ahead of his route running at this point in his career.
Other Options: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin
New Orleans Saints Tight Ends
The Saints' injuries at wide receiver led to their tight ends having a better-than-expected opportunity in 2024. They set three-year highs in catches (108), receiving yards (1,169), and targets (144), with a pullback in scoring (seven TDs). Their tight end finished with 31% of New Orleans’ receiving yards and 31.8% of their completions.
Juwan Johnson, NO
Over his first two seasons in the NFL, Johnson only had 17 career catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 31 targets. He came to the Saints with a big, wide receiver profile (6’4” and 230 lbs.) out of Oregon. Over four years in college, Johnson had 111 catches for 1,590 yards and six touchdowns on 179 targets.
New Orleans gave him eight starts in 2022, leading to his best season (42/508/7 on 65 targets). Over seven games from Week 7 to Week 15, Johnson posted five playable outcomes (5/32/2, 2/42/1, 5/44/1, 3/47/1, and 4/67/2). He left Week 12 after six snaps with an ankle issue, costing him another game. The Saints had him on the field for 64.6% of their plays.
In 2023, Johnson missed four games with a calf issue. He only had 20 catches for 152 yards and one score on 35 targets over his first nine matchups. The Saints got him more involved from Week 15 to Week 17 (2/38/1, 4/48/1, and 8/90/1). New Orleans rotated in four tight ends – Juwan Johnson (52.7%), Foster Moreau (52.1%), Taysom Hill (40.3%), and Jimmy Graham (16.2%).
Johnson had foot surgery in mid-June before the 2024 season, putting him on the shelf for most of the summer. As a result, he had backup tight end snaps over their first three games (2/26/1, 0/0, and 0/0). His production didn’t become fantasy-relevant until Week 11 (3/30/1), followed by 25 catches for 271 yards and one touchdown on 34 targets over his final six starts. Johnson has three playable showings (4/50/1, 6/66, and 6/80) over this span.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite many dull moments over 17 games, Johnson had the best opportunity (66 targets) of his career while setting career highs in catches (50) and receiving yards (548). He finished 15th in tight end scoring (134.80) in PPR formats while being out-snapped by Foster Moreau 752 to 697. Despite his improving results, Johnson sits 31st in tight end rankings in early July.
Taysom Hill, NO
In some fantasy formats in 2022, Hill had a tight end qualification, which helped increase his playable value. He finished with only nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns while being active as a runner (96/575/9). In addition, Hill completed 13 of his 19 passes for 240 yards and two scores.
His combined fantasy points (148.20) in four-point passing touchdown leagues and PPR format ranked him eighth at the tight end position. He had an impact game (9/112/3) running the ball in Week 5 and five other double-digit weeks in fantasy points (15.30, 13.55, 11.00, 11.60, and 13.80), with the latter four coming consecutively late in the year. The Saints had Hill on the field for about one-third of their plays.
In his second season with tight end eligibility, Hill finished 12th in tight end scoring (145.45) in PPR formats. He rushed for 401 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries while adding a career-high in catches (33) and receiving yards (291) with two more scores.
New Orleans gave him only 11 pass attempts, leading to six completions for 83 yards and one touchdown. His best fantasy-point run came over four weeks (12.30, 16.80, 22.90, and 20.65) with Juwan Johnson on the sidelines for three games.
Hill’s eighth season with New Orleans didn’t go well due to injuries and nine missed games. He turned in a difference-maker game in Week 11 (eight catches for 50 yards with seven rushes for 138 yards and three touchdowns). His only other games of value came in Week 4 (six rushes for 24 yards and two scores) and Week 9 (4/41 with five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown).
He battled a rib injury from Week 3 through Week 7, costing Hill four games. His season ended on December 1st due to a torn ACL in his left knee.
Fantasy Outlook: Hill turns 35 in late August while coming off a significant injury. His playing time will be limited at the start of the season, with no guarantee of regaining his previous running form. He will try to earn his way onto fantasy rosters midseason.
Other Options: Foster Moreau, Jack Stoll, Moliki Matavao, Michael Jacobson
New Orleans Saints Kicker
Blake Grupe, NO
In his rookie season, Grupe made 81.1% of his 37 field goals while putting all 40 extra-point tries through the uprights. He went 6-for-9 from 50 yards or more. Surprisingly, two misses came from 20 to 29 yards.
Other than his weaker scoring chances (Saints scored 37 touchdowns and created 31 field goals), Grupe upped his field goal percentage (87.1) while holding value from 50 yards or more (6-for-8). He missed two extra points (33 chances).
Fantasy Outlook: The lack of scoring expected by the Saints’ offense puts Grupe with the have-nots in the kicking free agent pool in fantasy leagues despite offering a winning, upside leg. Possible matchup value, but he may be challenging to time.
New Orleans Saints Defense
New Orleans had the second-worst run defense (2,404 yards) last season. They allowed 4.9 yards per rush, 20 touchdowns, and 18 runs of 20 yards or more. Offenses average 28.8 carries per game.
The Saints finished 27th in passing yards allowed (4,295) while minimizing the damage in touchdowns (19). Their defense had 39 sacks and 14 interceptions.