2025 NFL Strength of Schedule: Bijan Robinson And Alvin Headline Easiest Matchups
Strength of Schedule is a metric that measures the favorability of a player’s matchup on any given week. This is an important stat as it can help predict which sleepers or already established players will score more points each Sunday. We created a list of HBs with the most favorable schedules in the 2025 season with the help of Yahoo Sports.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson has emerged as one of the top running backs in all of football over the last few seasons. He eclipsed 1000 yards from scrimmage in both of his years as a pro, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2024. In addition to being in the mix for the top overall pick in fantasy drafts, he also has the most favorable schedule among all RBs.
Favorable Matchups: Panthers, Saints, Patriots, Dolphins.
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara has seen plenty of success in his 8-year career. He has over 1000 yards from scrimmage in every season he’s played. Entering his age-30 season, he looks to continue that success. With his veteran status, a rookie head coach, and a likely rookie quarterback, they could look to lean on the running game early and often this season.
Favorable Matchups: Falcons, Panthers, Titans, Giants, Patriots
3. Breece Hall, New York Jets
Breece Hall has never had 1000 yards rushing in a season. With a new coaching staff, he’s looking to prove himself as one of the elite halfbacks in the whole game. He has been quoted as saying, “ I wasn’t drafted by them, I'm not their guy. I've got to prove it every day.” A favorable schedule could help his chances.
Favorable Matchups: Dolphins, Cowboys, Panthers, Bengals, and Saints
4. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
The veteran RB has had great success over the last few seasons, rushing for 1000 yards in each. He will look to continue this success as he enters his age-30 season.
Favorable Matchups: Saints, Panthers, Titans, Falcons, Jaguars, and Bengals.
5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
CMC has been one of the best backs in all of football since entering the league in 2017. He has rushed for over 1000 yards 4 times and eclipsed 1000 yards from scrimmage 6 times. With the 49ers' WR situation looking murky in the early going, the 49ers might look to lean on CMC more early on.
Favorable Matchups: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, and Giants.
Strength of Schedule is a very important stat amongst fantasy managers. Make sure when you go into your draft this season that you take it into account so you can hoist the trophy at the end of the season.