2025 Seattle Seahawks Team Preview: Kenneth Walker, Jaxon Smith-Ngigba Projections
Despite missing the playoffs over the past two seasons, the Seattle Seahawks posted winning records (9-8 and 10-7). They’ve made the postseason 15 times over the past 21 years. Mike Macdonald accepted the Seahawks’ head coaching job in 2024. He worked his way through the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching tree from 2014 to 2023, highlighted by his role as the team's defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. Macdonald dropped down to the college ranks in 2021, running the Michigan Wolverines’ defense.
The change in Seattle’s coaching staff in 2024 led to Aden Durde securing his first job as a defensive coordinator. Over his previous 10 years of coaching in the NFL, he worked for the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. His success with the Cowboys’ defensive line from 2021 to 2023 led to his promotion. Seattle allowed 368 points (11th) while ranking 14th in yards allowed.
Klint Kubiak shifted from the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator to Seattle’s over the winter. He held the same role in 2021 for the Minnesota Vikings. His professional coaching career started in 2013 with the Vikings. Their offense was league average in points scored (375 – 18th) and combined yards (14th) in 2024.
Seattle Seahawks Offense
The Seahawks ranked 28th in rushing yards (1,627) while gaining 4.2 yards per game. They had the fourth-lowest rushing attempts (383) but had success in touchdowns (17) and runs of 20 yards or more (12).
Seattle tied for second in the league in completions (413) while finishing fifth in completion rate (69.6). Their offensive line gave up 54 sacks, leading to fewer long completions (four of 40 yards or more). The Seahawks struggled to finish drives with passing touchdowns (21), with too many passes resulting in interceptions (16).
Seattle Seahawks Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold, SEA
Over his first six seasons in the NFL, after getting drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold went 21-35 with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, with one winning year (2019 – 7-6). His completion rate (59.7%) was dismal while delivering only 63 passing touchdowns over 66 games, while tossing 56 interceptions. He gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt with 149 sacks. Darnold offers chain mover value in the run game (209/760/13).
San Francisco gave him one start in 2023 (16-for-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown). The Vikings signed him in March of the next season for $10 million for veteran insurance. After Minnesota lost J.J. McCarthy to a knee injury in early August, Darnold stepped into his best quarterback opportunity of his career.
With two talented wide receivers at his service, he proceeded to set career highs in all key passing statistics, highlighted by his 36 combined touchdowns and success in the deep passing game (62 completions of 20 yards or more, with 10 reaching the 40-yard mark. Darnold was even more active in the run game (67/212/1).
He passed for 300 yards in three games (330/2, 347/5, and 377/3) while having a floor of two touchdowns in 13 of his 18 starts (including the playoffs). Darnold ranked seventh in quarterback scoring (367.55) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. His only impact showing in fantasy points (38.05) came in Week 14. He scored between 20.00 and 29.90 fantasy points in 10 other matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: The switch to Seattle’s offense will be a significant downgrade for Darnold. He was a much improved passer with the Vikings in the deep passing game, but his desire to push the ball downfield led to too many sacks (48), an area that was exposed in the postseason vs. the Rams (nine sacks).
The Seahawks’ overall receiving options are well below Minnesota in terms of explosiveness. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will command the ball, but is Cooper Kupp an improvement over DK Metcalf? Darnold’s career paints him as a below-average game manager who was propped up for one season by having the services of Justin Jefferson.
In the early draft season, the fantasy market is well off the scent of Darnold by his early July quarterback ranking (24th). As best, league average passing yards and touchdowns.
Jalen Milroe, SEA
The Crimson Tide gave Milroe 26 starts over the past two seasons, and he responded with a 20-6 record. For an NFL team seeking a run-pass option at quarterback, Milroe brings a wealth of rushing production (375/1,577/33 – 4.2 yards per carry). Over the past two years, he completed 392 of his 603 passes (65.3%) for 5,678 passing yards (9.4 yards per pass attempt), 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.
In his college career, Milroe passed for 300 yards three times (321/1, 374/2, and 310/1). His resume has five elite rush games (20/155/4, 18/107, 16/117/2, 12/185/4, and 17/104/3), with the latter three coming in 2024. His play last season in touchdowns (5) and interceptions (10) was subpar in the SEC, suggesting Milroe needs more time to develop.
For him to succeed in the NFL, the game must slow down, allowing Milroe to play with better vision, poise, and decision-making. He’ll torture teams with his legs while offering a winning arm. His mechanics must improve to increase his passing accuracy, mainly when throwing to his left. At this point in his career, Milroe won’t be a successful passer with a short passing window or when forced to be a one-dimensional player.
As a runner, Milroe brings plus speed to the quarterback position (sub 4.5 in the 40-yard dash with some reports in the range of 4.40). He runs with vision, patience, and quickness, allowing him to make chunk plays even when the defense expects him to carry the ball. If given the opportunity, Milroe has the tools to be a successful running back in the NFL.
He isn’t ready to earn a starting job in the NFL based on his overall passing skill. Milroe had success throwing the ball deep in college, thanks to an extended passing window in some matchups and the presence of talented receivers. At the next level, he must learn to take what the defense gives him to drive the ball on slow, methodical plays for touchdowns. Milroe lacks the eyes, timing, and accuracy to excel in the passing game in the red zone, an area particularly challenging to master in the NFL.
Fantasy Outlook: The win column for Seattle will dictate the starting chances for Milroe in his rookie season. Possible midseason backup fantasy quarterback if given starting snaps. His value and floor start with his success running the ball.
Other Options: Drew Lock
Seattle Seahawks Running Backs
The running back rushing attempts and rushing yards have declined in back-to-back seasons in Seattle. They finished last year with the second-lowest RB carries (329) in the NFL, while ranking poorly in yards per carry (4.1). On the positive side, the Seahawks featured their backs more in the passing game, leading to three-year highs in catches (92), receiving yards (660), and targets (110). Their running backs were more active scoring touchdowns (16) in 2024.
Kenneth Walker, SEA
After a limited role over the first four games (15/58 with six catches for 14 yards) in his rookie year, Walker shined over the following five weeks (96/512/7 with six catches for 34 yards). He lost momentum from Week 10 to Week 14 (39/126/2 – 3.2 yards per rush with 11 catches for 100 yards) while missing one game with an ankle issue. His season ended with three productive outcomes (26/107, 23/133, and 29/113 with four combined catches for 17 yards). Walker finished 18th in running back scoring (203.20 FPPG) in PPR formats while playing well in only half of his games.
The Seahawks gave Walker almost the same number of touches (248) in 2023 over 15 games, leading to similar stats (1,164 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 29 catches – 228/1,050/9 with 27 catches for 165 yards in 2022). He rushed for 100 yards in one game (26/105) while gaining more 100 yards in Week 3 (156 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches), Week 10 (127 combined yards with one score and one catch), and Week 15 (112 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches). His two missed games were due to a shoulder injury. Walker was a much better player at home (16.97 FPPG) than on the road (10.08 FPPG).
Last season, Walker was a frustrating running back to manage in the fantasy market. He jumped out of the gate with a winning game (20/103/1 with two rushes for six yards). Seattle lost him for two weeks with an oblique issue. In Week 4, Walker teased again (116 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches).
The Seahawks gave him 145 touches over his following eight matchups, but he struggled to find running room (3.2 yards per carry – 113/359/3) while maintaining his fantasy floor due to a better opportunity in the passing game (32/229/1). Unfortunately, calf and ankle issues led to Walker missing four of his final five games.
His season ended with losing stats in yards per rush (3.7) and yards per catch (6.5). Walker set career highs in catches (46) and receiving (299) over 11 games. He was on pace to gain 1,348 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 71 catches if Walker played 17 games (never played more than 15 games in his three years with Seattle).
Fantasy Outlook: There’s upside to Walker’s game, and the Seahawks showed more willingness to give him a workhorse opportunity in 2024 (18.1 touches per game). His increased role in the passing game helps boost his consistency, and he has the scoring upside to post impactful outings. Walker is the 19th-ranked running back in early July.
With 10 missed games over his three years in the league, Walker has the feel of an underachiever. He’s never ranked higher than a mid-tier RB2 in his career due to his injuries. A possible 1,200 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 40 catches seems to be a fair starting point.
Zach Charbonnet, SEA
Charbonnet has the skill set to be an every-down option for Seattle. He runs with patience and the speed to shine in space. His vision in tight quarters isn’t ideal, and Charbonnet takes a couple of steps to regain his top stride. His route-running and pass-protecting projects as assets, earning him a place in the Seahawks’ running rotation.
Over the last two seasons at UCLA, Charbonnet played at a high level, accumulating 3,014 combined yards, 27 touchdowns, and 61 catches on 459 touches. He posted three impact games (22/198/1, 259 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches, and 219 combined yards with three touchdowns and nine catches).
In his rookie season, Charbonnet gained 671 combined yards with one touchdown and 33 catches on 141 touches. He struggled to make plays in the passing game (6.3 yards per catch). Seattle gave him starting snaps from Week 11 to Week 13, leading to 226 combined yards with one touchdown and 11 catches on 59 touches (13.20 FPPG in PPR formats). He had fewer than 10 touches in 10 games. The Seahawks had him on the field for 45.5% of their snaps.
With Kenneth Walker on the sidelines for multiple games, Charbonnet edged him out in fantasy points (187.50 to 181.50) in PPR formats. He posted outcomes in yards per carry (4.2) and yards per catch (8.1) while almost having the same opportunity and production in all offensive categories (135/569/8 with 42 catches for 340 yards and one score).
Despite an improved role, Charbonnet only had two stud games (18/91/2 with three catches for 16 yards and 22/1342 with seven catches for 59 yards). After Week 3, he scored more than 14.00 fantasy points in one game (38.30) while scoring six fantasy points or fewer in seven matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: When debating the Seahawks’ running backs, Walker accomplished his ranking over 11 games while Charbonnet needed a whole season to produce his stats. Seattle gave him 75% of their snaps in six of his starts in 2024. His baseline should be about 150 touches for 700 yards, five touchdowns, and 40 catches, without an injury, to improve his playing time. Charbonnet is the 37th running back off the board in the early draft season.
Kenny McIntosh, SEA
McIntosh has the look of a power runner based on his speed (4.62 40-yard dash), but his short-area quickness and value in the passing game paint a different profile. He runs good routes and handles himself well in pass protection. McIntosh must improve his vision and patience to earn a more significant role with Seattle.
The Georgia Bulldogs gave McIntosh his best opportunity (150/829/10 with 43 catches for 504 yards and two touchdowns) in 2022. Over his three previous seasons, he gained 1,109 combined yards with eight scores and 33 catches.
The Seahawks didn’t give McIntosh a touch in his rookie season due to missing multiple games with knee and thumb issues. Seattle gave him a bump in chances in three games (7/38 with two catches for seven yards, 7/46, and 7/49) over the last five weeks of the season.
Fantasy Outlook: McIntosh provides upside insurance at running back for the Seahawks, but he needs an injury to earn meaningful snaps and touches.
Other Options: Damien Martinez, George Holani, Jacardia Wright
Seattle Seahawks Wide Receivers
The Seahawks set three-year highs in catches (235) and receiving yards (2,909) last season. They had a regression in touchdowns (14) while accounting for 66% of their receiving yards and 56.9% of their completions.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
Smith-Njigba gets some knocks for his route running, quickness, and top-end speed by scouts, but the Seahawks saw enough in his game to invest a first-round pick on him in 2023. His hands grade well, along with his movements in space when the ball is in the air. Smith-Njigba produces on the field, which is all that matters in the end.
In 2022, Smith-Njigba played in only three games with empty stats (5/43 on nine targets) due to a hamstring injury. His success in 2021 (95/1,606/9 on 112) at Ohio State convinced Seattle that he was NFL-ready. He finished that year with five explosive games (15/240/1, 9/139/1, 10/105/1, 11/127, and 15/347/3).
In his rookie season, Smith-Njigba caught 63 of his 93 targets (67.7%) for 628 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks used him close to the line of scrimmage based on his yards per catch (10.0) and catches (7) of 20 yards or more. He scored double-digit fantasy points (PPR formats) in six contests (4/63/1, 3/36/1, 6/63, 7/62, 4/48/1, and 6/61), making him only a flex option in 35.3% of his matchups. The Seahawks had him on the field for 64.2% of their snaps.
Other than Week 2 (12/117), Smith-Njigba underperformed expectations last season in his other first eight games (31/271 on 46 targets). He delivered an impact showing in Week 9 (7/180/2), followed up by another active game (10/118). After four productive fantasy showings (4/79, 5/86/1, 10/83, and 8/100/1), Smith-Njigba cruised home with two dull outings (3/32 and 4/13).
Seattle gave him WR1 snaps (86.1%). He scored double-digit fantasy points in 12 of his 17 starts, giving Njigba a consistency factor. Six contests resulted in double-digit targets while adding more length to his catches (11.3 YPC). He finished 10th in wide receiver scoring (253.35) in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: Njigba’s success last season paints him as a yearly 100-catch wideout at age 23. He is the clear-cut number one target in this offense, but his expected scoring puts him a notch or two below the best wide receivers in the NFL. As the 12th wideout off the table in 2025, Njigba has an excellent chance at a 110/1,100/7 season, but it requires Sam Darnold to maintain some of his 2024 gains in passing.
Cooper Kupp, SEA
In his fifth season in the NFL in 2021, Kupp posted the greatest wide receiver season in history. He finished with 145 catches (2nd to Michael Thomas in 2019 – 149) for 1,947 yards (2nd to Calvin Johnson in 2012 – 1,964) and 16 touchdowns, leading to 440.0 fantasy points. Kupp averaged 11.2 targets per game with an impressive 30 catches of 20 yards or more and nine receptions reaching the 40-yard mark.
The Rams gave him double-digit chances in 16 of his 20 games (including the postseason). Kupp scored two touchdowns in six matchups, leading to eight impact games (37.30, 30.60, 34.00, 37.60, 31.30, 34.70, 32.30, and 37.20 fantasy points) in PPR leagues. Only once did he score fewer than 17.00 fantasy points. Kupp broke the 100-yard receiving mark 12 times with a floor of seven catches in 17 games.
When the bell rang for 2022, Kupp repeated his beast mode over eight games (72/813/6 – 25.06 FPPG in PPR formats). He was on pace to catch 153 passes for 1,728 yards and 13 touchdowns. Even with less than a half-season of stats, Kupp ranked 23rd in wide receiver scoring (200.50). He finished with five impact showings (13/128/1, 11/108/2, 14/122, 7/125/1, and 8/127/1). His season ended in Week 9 with a right high-ankle sprain. Kupp’s only strike was a decline in his yards per catch (10.8) from 2021 (13.4).
In early August in 2023, Kupp left practice due to a bad hamstring injury, resulting in him missing the first four games of the regular season. He looked sharp in Week 5 (8/118) and Week 6 (7/148/1), but his production was dismal over the following five games (2/29, 4/21, 2/48, 1/11, and 3/18), crushing fantasy teams. The Rams got him more involved from Week 13 to Week 17 (28/314/3), highlighted by two games (8/115/1 and 8/111/1).
Kupp has a strange year in 2024. He jumped out of the gate with an impact showing (14/120/1 on 21 targets), helped by an injury to Puka Nacua. An excellent target opportunity was derailed in Week 2 when Kupp left the game (4/37) after 52% of the Seahawks’ snaps with another ankle issue. Los Angeles didn’t have him back in the starting lineup until Week 8 (5/51/1), precisely when Nacua returned as well.
His production graded well in five (11/104, 7/80, 6/106/2, 8/60/1, and 5/92/1) of his next six starts, but the Rams phased him out of their game plan over his following four games (0/0, 3/24, 1/29, and 1/29 on only 10 combined targets) while sitting out Week 18. LA gave him WR1 snaps in seven of his final eight matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: The Seahawks saw enough in Kupp’s game to sign him to a $45 million contract in March with 58.9% of his payments guaranteed. At age 32, the fantasy market must decide if his 2024 fade was fact or fiction. Despite his payday, Kupp is the 41st-ranked wide receiver in early July.
To post a mid-tier WR3 season, he must score 200.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, requiring 70 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. His career resume and route running spell “value selection.” All Kupp needs is 15 starts and over 100 targets to be in the game. Based on his price point, he should be worth the risk, as his ceiling outweighs his replacement value.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, SEA
Over his first 59 games with the Packers, he caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns on 247 targets. However, his catch rate (49.8) was a significant obstacle to his upside, offset slightly by his yards per catch (17.5).
Valdes-Scantling missed eight games in 2021 (26/430/3) with hamstring, back, hip, and COVID-19 issues. His best output came in two games (4/123/1 and 5/98/1).
The Chiefs gave him the best opportunity (81 targets) of his career in 2022, but Valdes-Scantling continued to have a weakness in his catch rate (51.9). He finished with a career-high in catches (42) with 687 yards and two touchdowns. His best output came in Week 5 (6/90), Week 7 (3/111), and Week 10 (3/60/1) while coming up big vs. the Bengals (6/116/1) in the postseason. Valdes-Scantling gained fewer than 30 yards in nine of his last 13 games (27/440/4 on 54 targets).
Kansas City gave Valdes-Scantling WR2 snaps (55.4%) in 2023, but he only caught 21 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown on 42 targets. His best two outings came in Week 7 (3/84/1) and the Super Bowl (3/20/1).
Over six games with the Bills last season, Valdes-Scantling had no value (2/26 on nine targets). Surprisingly, he offered a better profile after signing with the Saints’ passing attack. Over eight games, MVS caught 17 of his 35 targets for 385 yards and four touchdowns, highlighted by a three-game run (3/109/2, 2/87/1, and 2/36/1) despite only having 10 targets over this span.
Fantasy Outlook: Valdes-Scantling brings a boom or bust game profile while constantly struggling to catch the ball. The Seahawks will use him to stretch the field, and he worked under their new offensive coordinator last season in New Orleans. His 2025 home will be in the free agent pool.
Tory Horton, SEA
In 2022 and 2023, Horton developed into a high-volume wide receiver at Colorado State (71/1,131/8 and 96/1,136/8) over 24 games. His college career started at Nevada over two seasons (20/336/5 and 52/659/5). Unfortunately, his 2024 season ended after six games (26/353/1) due to a knee injury.
Horton ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, leading to Seattle drafting him in the fifth round. His top weakness coming into the NFL is his strength and success vs. physical defenders. He gets downfield quickly with the route running to win at different levels of the defense. Horton brings open-field ability, good hands, and winning vision.
Fantasy Outlook: His one lacking asset can be added via working hard in the gym while also evolving naturally by getting older and filling out. His scouting report screams more layers than Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Seahawks gave $5.5 million reasons to start MVS ahead of Horton, but talent ultimately prevails in the end. For now, Horton is a wide receiver project in this offense.
Other Options: Jake Bobo, Ricky White, Steven Sims, Dareke Young
Seattle Seahawks Tight Ends
Despite a rebound in catches (86) and targets (114), the Seahawks’ tight ends set a three-year low in receiving yards (810). They gained only 9.4 yards per catch while accounting for 18% of Seattle’s receiving yards.
Noah Fant, SEA
After delivering TE2 stats (40/562/3 on 65 targets) in his rookie season with the Broncos, Fant improved to 8th and 12th in tight end scoring the following two years with almost identical stats (62/673/3 and 68/670/4). He averaged 5.3 targets over his first 47 starts.
His only two impact games came in Week 6 (9/97/1) and Week 17 (6/92/1) in 2021, but Fant had eight games with 8.00 fantasy points or fewer. He gained over 100 yards twice in his rookie season (3/115/1 and 4/113/1).
In his first year in Seattle, Fant finished with 50 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns on 63 targets (3.7 per game). He gained fewer than 50 yards in 16 of his 17 matchups, with his best outcome coming in Week 9 (5/96).
Seattle never got Fant going in 2023. He caught 32 of his 43 targets for 414 yards with no touchdowns. The Seahawks never gave him more than six chances in a game, leading to two catches or fewer in 12 matchups. Fant had no catches in four games.
After another dull season (48/500/1 on 64 targets) with three missed games due to a groin issue, Seattle added another tight end option in this year’s draft. Fant scored double-digit fantasy points in four games (6/60, 6/63, 4/65, and 5/63/1), giving him unplayable stats in 69.3% of his starts.
Fantasy Outlook: Over the past two seasons, Fant ranked outside the top 24 tight ends in PPR formats, putting him in the free agent pool in most formats. He can offer bye week or short-term injury cover value if Seattle continues to give him the bulk of their tight end snaps in 2025. The addition of Elijah Arroyo in this year’s draft will certainly eat away at his targets.
Elijah Arroyo, SEA
The Hurricanes barely used Arroyo over his first three seasons (11/163/1) in college due to his missed time in 2022 and 2023, which was caused by multiple injuries. Last season, he caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.9 yards per catch. Arroyo only had more than three catches in four matchups (4/89, 6/79, 5/44/1, and 4/64/1).
He tore his right ACL in 2022, and his knee wasn’t 100% the following season. His release and a lack of foundation in his route running are concerns as he enters the NFL. Arroyo runs with his eyes up in his pass patterns, looking for daylight to receive passes. He must improve his blocking skills to earn more playing time at the next level. His frame (6’4” and 235 lbs.) makes him more of a big wideout than a true tight end.
When reviewing his college highlights, Arroyo excels at gaining yards after the catch when given opportunities close to the line of scrimmage. He flashed elusiveness, along with the wheels to beat a defense over the long field when given spacing past the second level of a defense. If Arroyo didn’t have previous knee issues, he would be an intriguing tight-end option for a team with strength already at quarterback and wide receiver.
Fantasy Outlook: I don’t expect Arroyo to be fantasy-relevant early in his career, but I’m rooting for him to stay healthy to see where his natural talent takes him in pro ball.
Other Options: AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup, Marshall Lang
Seattle Seahawks Kicker
Jason Myers, SEA
From 2018 to 2020, Myers made 80 of his 88 field goals (90.9%). Unfortunately, he lost his way in 2021, resulting in six missed field goals in his 23 attempts (26.1%).
Over the past three seasons, Myers made 95 of his 109 field goals (87.2%), upping his career success from long-range (42-for-63). He converted 92.1% of his 380 career extra-point chances.
Fantasy Outlook: Myers finished third in fantasy scoring in 2022 (169.10) and fourth in 2023 (167.70) but slipped to 11th last year (150.40). The Seahawks scored 43 touchdowns with 30 field goal attempts last season. The change in offensive structure for Seattle this year suggests Myers will be drafted outside the top 18 kickers.
Seattle Seahawks Defense
The Seahawks’ defense ranked 16th vs. the run (2,053 yards). Ball carriers gained 4.6 yards per rush, with 11 touchdowns and 10 runs of 20 yards or more.
Seattle finished 12th in passing yards allowed (3,930). Quarterbacks tossed 26 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while gaining 6.9 yards per pass attempt. Their pass rush picked up 45 sacks.