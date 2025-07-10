2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Preview: Baker Mayfield And Bucky Irving Predictions
After winning the Super Bowl in 2020 with Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers strung together four consecutive NFC South titles with a combined 40-28 record. Todd Bowles returns for his fourth head coaching season. He has a 27-24 record with Tampa while going 1-3 in the postseason. Over his other five seasons with Miami and the Jets, Bowles went 26-41. His NFL coaching career started in 2000 with the New York Jets. Bowles was the Bucs' defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021, highlighted by a championship title.
Tampa Bay promoted Josh Grizzard from pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator in the offseason. He has been coaching in the NFL since 2017 with the Dolphins (offensive quality control coach). Last year, the Buccaneers scored 502 points (4th, 154 more than 2023) with the third-best results in offensive yards.
The Bucs don’t have a defensive coordinator, leaving their defense calls in the hands of Todd Bowles. They finished 18th in yards allowed last year, with a slightly higher finish in points (385 – 16th).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense
Tampa Bay was one of three teams to gain over 7,000 yards last season. They climbed to fourth in rushing yards (2,536), but ranked 14th in scores on the ground (16). Their rushes gained 5.2 yards per carry on 28.4 per game. The Bucs had 15 runs of 20 yards or more.
They passed for 4,505 yards (3rd) with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 40 sacks across 571 pass attempts. Tampa completed 71.4% of their passes (2nd) but gained 40 yards or more on five plays.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterbacks
Baker Mayfield, TB
The switch to Carolina didn’t go well for Mayfield in 2022. Over his first five starts, he passed for 962 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions with a dismal completion rate (54.9). An ankle injury in mid-October led to two missed games. The Panthers had him on the field for two more matchups (155/2 and 196/0) over the next month before releasing him.
With Matthew Stafford out for the season, the Rams gave Mayfield five starts to end the year. Unfortunately, he made minimal strides (82-for-129 for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions). Mayfield gained a career-low 6.5 yards per pass attempt on the year with 31 rushes for 89 yards and one touchdown. His value in the run game (189/660/6) has been minimal in his career.
In his first year in Tampa in 2023, Mayfield set career highs in completions (364), pass attempts (566), passing yards (4,044), and touchdowns (29). His completion rate (64.3) was also the best of his career. The Buccaneers rewarded him with a three-year $100 million contract in March. He passed for more than 300 yards in three matchups (317/1, 381/4, and 309/4) in the regular season while relying on his right arm in the postseason (337/3 and 349/3). Mayfield finished 10th in quarterback scoring (328.00) in four-point passing touchdown formats.
Mayfield was an absolute beast last season. He set career highs in completions (407), pass attempts (570), receiving yards (4,500), and passing touchdowns (41) for the second consecutive year. His value as a runner (60/378/3) was his best output by a wide margin.
After a stud game in Week 1 (310/4), Mayfield passed for fewer than 190 yards in three of his next four matchups, but he had six touchdowns in those games. The Bucs' passing game gained over 300 yards in six contests (347/2, 325/4, 370/3, 330/3, 303/2, and 359/5). He had a floor of two scores in 14 of his 18 starts.
Fantasy Outlook: The growth of Mayfield was defined by the Bucs having seven viable receiving options who had a floor of 30 catches. He achieved a high level of success despite missing his top two wide receivers for 13 games, allowing Jalen McMillan to develop. Tampa featured their backs, tight ends, and wide receivers, and they added another talented receiving option (Emeka Egbuka) in this year's draft.
Mayfield was the third-best quarterback (428.80 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown formats. The most significant risk to his repeatability is the Bucs have more success in close rushing for touchdowns. Despite his direction, he is the seventh-ranked quarterback in early July. I trust Mayfield to gain 4,500 combined yards, but I expect a regression to about 35 scores.
Kyle Trask, TB
In his final year at Florida, Trask passed for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns with minimal value on the ground (64/50/3). He finished his college career with strength in his completion rate (67.9) and yards per pass attempt (9.1).
The Bucs added Trask in the second round in 2021. He brought an NFL arm with an excellent rhythm in his passes. His weakness comes in his pocket presence and reads at the line of scrimmage and in the secondary. Trask lacked the intangibles needed to start in the NFL early in his career.
A couple of years of holding a clipboard behind Tom Brady should treat him well and possibly fill in the missing links to his game. He didn’t take a snap in his rookie season, and the Buccaneers have him on the field for 32 snaps over the last three years.
Fantasy Outlook: Trask will have to wait another year to see if his game is worthy of starting in the NFL. He has 11 career pass attempts with four completions and 28 passing yards.
Other Options: Michael Pratt, Connor Bazelak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Backs
The improvement of the Bucs’ offense last season correlated with the rise of their running backs and the drafting of Bucky Irving. They gained 3,154 combined yards with 20 touchdowns and 108 catches (31.79 FPPG in PPR formats). Their backs had a sharp increase in their yards per rush (5.2 – 3.6 in 2023) and yards per catch (8.3 – 7.8 in 2023).
Bucky Irving, TB
Irving came to the Bucs with below-par running back speed (4.55 40-yard dash) while being undersized (5’9” and 190 lbs.). Pass protection in the NFL will be a problem, and he must improve his eyes and patience at the next level due to smaller running lanes inside. Irving will break tackles and has some moves to make defenders miss in space. The challenge for him in this offense will be finding his change-of-pace balance.
The Bucs went fishing for running back depth (Irving) in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After his freshman season at Minnesota (133/699/4 with eight catches for 73 yards), he transferred to Oregon, where his role blossomed over two seasons (2,950 combined yards with 21 touchdowns and 87 catches on 429 touches. The Ducks featured him more as a three-down player in 2023, highlighted by his 56 catches for 413 yards and two scores. Irving ran the ball well in 2022 (156/1,058/5) and 2023 (186/1,180/11).
When reviewing some of Irving’s highlights, he gives me the impression of a player who thrives in trash. What I mean by this is that Irving has an uncanny ability to find something out of a dead in a water play. He runs with eyes up, with the goal of making defenders miss or punch them in the face at the finish line. When at the second level of a defense in space, Irving has a feel for getting tacklers flat-footed, similar to the great Shaun Alexander. His lack of long speed limits his paydays when hitting a wide-open hole.
Tampa gave Irving RB2 snaps in 11 of his 18 games, while seizing the Bucs’ lead running back role over their final four games. He finished with 254 touches, leading to 1,514 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 47 catches. Irving gained more than 20 yards on 11 plays, with four reaching the 40-yard mark.
He gained over 100 rushing yards in three contests (25/152/1, 15/117, and 20/113), all coming over the final six weeks. He left Week 14 after 16 plays with a back injury. From Week 12 to Week 19 (minus his early exit), the Buccaneers gave him 21 touches a game, leading to 141.90 fantasy points (20.27 FPPG).
Fantasy Outlook: Irving was the 12th-best running back in fantasy points (246.30) in his rookie season. He had 14 carries inside the five-yard line, compared to eight by Rachaad White and three by Sean Tucker.
In the early draft season, progression in touches is expected based on his running back ranking (8th). The Bucs will continue to rotate in a second back, but Irving is their clear top option on opening day. Possible 275 touches with 1,500 combined yards, 12 scores, and 50 catches. I expect some pullback in his big plays, and Tampa won’t run him into the ground due to his size.
Rashaad White, TB
In his rookie season, Tampa gave White 179 touches over 17 games, but he struggled to make big plays (3.7 yards per rush and 5.8 yards per catch). White finished with 771 combined yards with three touchdowns and 50 catches, ranking him 35th in running back scoring (142.10) in PPR leagues. From Week 10 through the first week of the postseason (9 games), he scored double-digit fantasy points in six matchups (10.50, 19.90, 17.90, 11.70, 15.30, and 11.70).
White had one of the better running back opportunities in 2023, leading to 1,439 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 64 catches on 336 touches (4th in running back scoring – 269.90). Tampa had him on the field for 77.6% of their snaps. He struggled again in his yards per rush (3.6), but his play in this area was much better over his final nine games (4.2 – 3.3 over his first 141 carries).
From Week 7 to Week 16 (10 contests), White had a floor of 15.90 fantasy points in PPR formats, averaging 21.1 touches per game. He gained 100 rushing yards or more twice (15/100 and 25/102) and over 100 combined yards in five other matchups. His catch rate (91.4) was elite in 2023, where White showcased his potential when getting into space (8.6 yards per catch – 10 of his 64 catches gained 20 yards or more).
The Buccaneers had White on the field for 51.1% of their plays last season, resulting in 141 fewer touches. Tampa gave him about half of their running back targets (57 out of 121), helping maintain a high floor catching the ball (51/393/6). He rushed for fewer than 50 yards in 13 of his 18 games while having 10 carries or fewer in 12 matchups. His best two days in fantasy points (29.10 and 24.90) came at home. The Bucs gave him only 20 touches over his final four games.
Fantasy Outlook: White ranked 22nd in fantasy points (203.20) in PPR formats last season. His late-season fade and expected lost touches have led to him falling to 44th in the running back rankings in 2025. White would only need to score 105.00 fantasy points to reach par for that price point.
The fantasy market should treat him as an upside handcuff with a reasonable floor in many weeks due to his pass-catching. With 175 touches, he should gain about 900 yards with five scores and 40 catches.
Sean Tucker, TB
After a quiet rookie season (15/23 with two catches for nine yards), Tucker flashed his potential in Week 6 (14/136/1 with three catches for 56 yards and one score). He scored about half (34.20) of his fantasy points (68.70) in one game. Tucker didn’t have another game of value last season.
Over his final two seasons at Syracuse, he gained 3,065 combined yards with 27 touchdowns and 56 catches on 508 targets. Tucker gained 5.7 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per catch.
Fantasy Outlook: If Bucky Irving has an injury, Tampa will get him involved. For now, Tucker is only a player to follow while going undrafted in most 12-team leagues.
Other Options: D.J. Williams, Josh Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receivers
The career passing season by Baker Mayfield didn’t translate to more chances for the Bucs’ wide receiver last season, but he increased their touchdown total (26). Their wideouts gained 62% of Tampa’s receiving yards while accounting for 55.4% of their receptions, both three-year lows.
Mike Evans, TB
Tampa gave Evans 350 targets over three seasons, with Tom Brady behind center. After setting a career-high in 2020 (13) and 2021 (14) in touchdowns, Evans scored only six times the following season. Despite his success, he averaged more targets (9.6) from 2015 to 2018 (62 games) than in his previous 47 starts (7.4 per week). He had two impact showings (8/103/2 and 10/207/3) in 2022, but he failed to score in between those games (11 weeks). His only other two outings of value came in Week 1 (5/71/1) and Week 8 (6/123).
The switch to Baker Mayfield ultimately helped Evans with his consistency factor. He had a floor of 10.00 fantasy points in 13 of his 17 games in the regular season while posting his best run from Week 10 to Week 13 (6/143/1, 5/43/1, 6/70/2, and 7/162/1). Evans finished with his second-best total in receiving yards (1,255) while regaining his scoring ability (13 touchdowns).
His targets (136) were his highest since 2018. Mayfield looked for him deep, and he responded by averaging 15.9 yards per catch. Evans also had three other impact showings (Week 2 – 6/171/1, Week 16 – 7/86/2, and Week 20 – 8/147/1). His success ranked him seventh in wide receiver scoring (282.50) in PPR formats.
Over the first seven games last year, Evans only caught 26 of his 45 targets for 335 yards and six touchdowns, with three productive showings (5/61/2, 8/94/1, and 5/62/2). He missed three games midseason with a hamstring injury.
Baker Mayfield willed Evans to the 1,000-yard finish line over his final seven matchups (48/669/5 on 65 targets). He had a floor of eight catches in four of those matchups (8/118/1, 9/159/2, 8/97/2, and 9/89) while also shining in the playoffs (7/92/1). Evans finished 14th in wide receiver scoring (240.40) in PPR formats.
Evans ranks 24th all-time in receiving yards (12,684) and 9th in receiving touchdowns (105). His streak of 1,000+ yards sits at 11 seasons.
Fantasy Outlook: In many fantasy drafts, Evans gets overlooked as a top-tier wideout due to him lacking triple-digit catch season and elite targets. He makes up for this shortfall with edge scoring and big plays. Evans is the 20th wideout drafted this year, creating some priced-in value.
I view him as an 80/1,200/10 player who has a knack for getting open, even when a defense knows the ball is going to him. His one strike is that he’ll start this season at age 32.
Chris Godwin, TB
Godwin’s scoring value (15 touchdowns over 41 games) was lower than expected under the guidance of Tom Brady. In 2022, he set a career-high in catches (104) and targets (142), but his yards (1,023) didn’t match up to his previous career path due to gaining 9.8 yards per catch. Godwin had his highest value from Week 10 to Week 17 (56/564/3 on 70 targets) over seven starts, highlighted by four games (6/71/1, 12/110/1, 8/83/1, and 9/120). He missed two weeks early in the year with a hamstring issue.
In 2023, Godwin scored only two touchdowns, hurting his big-game ability and lowering his floor in too many weeks. He finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving for the third consecutive season (4th in his career), but his catch rate (63.8) was much lower than his previous four years (71.1, 77.4, 76.6, and 73.2).
On the positive side, Godwin had a rebound in his yards per catch (12.3 – 9.8 in 2022). He gained over 100 yards in two matchups (8/114 and 10/155) while scoring more than 15.00 fantasy points in only two other games (5/68/1 and 3/81/1).
Tampa got Godwin more involved over his first seven games last season, leading to 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns on 62 targets. His success put him on a career pace in all categories, highlighted by three games (8/83/1, 7/117/1, and 11/125/2). Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7.
Fantasy Outlook: The Bucs have more depth at wide receiver this season, suggesting fewer targets for Godwin. His chain mover profile grades well, and he has a favorable wide receiver ranking (34th) in early July. With 80 catches, 1,000 yards, and four touchdowns, Godwin would deliver WR3 stats in PPR formats, which falls well within his skill set.
Jalen McMillian, TB
After a progression season in 2022 (79/1,098/9) with Washington in college, McMillian wasn’t the same player in 2023 due to missing some time with a knee issue. He caught only 45 passes for 589 yards and six touchdowns.
The Huskies used McMillian out of the slot over two seasons, but his wheels take some time to hit full stride. He blocks well, helping the run game. His release will be an issue early in his career vs. tight bump and run coverage by physical cornerbacks.
Over the first 13 weeks in his rookie season, McMillian looked overmatched (13 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets) while sitting out four games with two hamstring issues. The Chris Godwin injury led to him scoring seven times over Tampa’s final five games with 24 catches for 331 yards (99.10 fantasy points in PPR formats). The Bucs gave him WR3 snaps or more in 13 of his 17 games.
Fantasy Outlook: McMillian is the 62nd-ranked wide receiver in early summer, but their fourth wideout drafted. His outside profile and success in 2024 should give him a window to secure WR3 targets out of the gate this year. He will be a challenging fantasy start when Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are in the starting lineup.
Emeka Egbuka, TB
Twice (74/1,151/10 and 81/1,011/10) over the past three seasons, Egbuka has been a top-two receiving option for Ohio State. He missed three games in 2023 due to an ankle injury, resulting in a down year (41/515/4). The Buckeyes also gave him 24 rushing attempts in his career, with 145 yards and two touchdowns. Egbuka had six 100-yard receiving games in 2022 (4/118/1, 7/116/1, 6/118/2, 5/143/1, 9/125/1, and 8/112/1) but only one last season (5/117/1).
Egbuka brings an inside wide receiver skill set while offering more rhythm than his overall quickness in his breaks and route running. He projects as a chain mover with a good feel for the ball in traffic. Press coverage will challenge his release in the NFL.
Ohio State’s edge in offensive personnel in many matchups allowed Egbuka to find easy open areas at the second level of a defense. He showed good hands with a natural feel for spacing when given daylight on a play. His opportunity in the deep passing game will be minimal. Egbuka projects to be a league runner in the 40-yard dash (about 4.5 seconds).
Fantasy Outlook: Egbuka should be treated as the future replacement or insurance policy for Chris Godwin. He draws a backend WR4 rating in the early draft season, which seems pricy for his unknown role. The Bucs will get him on the field, but Egbuka has to outplay Jalen McMillan to earn WR3 targets in his offense.
Other Options: Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight Ends
The Buccaneers’ tight ends set three-year highs in catches (75), receiving yards (803), touchdowns (7), and yards per catch (10.7). They accounted for 18.4% of the team’s receptions and 18% of their receiving yards.
Cade Otton, TB
Over four seasons in college, Otton caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns on 124 targets. His best output came in his sophomore year (32/344/2). Tampa drafted him in the fourth round in 2022.
Tampa Bay had Otton on the field for 66.5% of their plays in his rookie season. He caught 42 of his 65 targets for 391 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 9.3 yards per catch. His best value came in four games (6/43, 4/64, 5/68/1, and 6/28/1). Otton missed Week 2 with a personal issue.
In 2023, he only made minor progressions in his stats (47/455/4 on 67 targets) despite improving his catch rate (70.1). Otton gained only 9.7 yards per catch (9.3 in 2022). His top fantasy output came in Week 9 (6/70/2) and the playoffs (8/89 and 5/65/1). Tampa gave Otton more than six targets in all three of these matchups (9, 11, and 8).
For the second consecutive year, Otton set new tops in catches (59), receiving yards (600), and targets (87) despite missing the final three games with a left knee injury. His uptick in value came midseason (8/100, 9/81/2, and 8/77/1) after Chris Godwin went down with his injury. Over this span, Tampa gave him 31 targets (10, 10, and 11).
Otton finished 14th in tight scoring (142.00) in PPR formats, but he posted seven games with fewer than 8.00 fantasy points (1/5, 0/0, 3/44, 1/30, 4/20, 2/24, and 2/32).
Fantasy Outlook: Otton is a matchup player for the Buccaneers, offering sneaky value at times. He’ll continue to rank fourth or below on the target food chain in this offense behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Tampa’s running backs.
As the 25th tight end drafted this season in early July, Otton looks mispriced. His progression in 2024 is expected to continue this year. With a baby step to a 60/600/5 year, he will approach a top 12 tight end, while at the minimum offering matchup value.
Other Options: Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Devin Culp, Tanner Taula
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kicker
Chase McLaughlin, TB
After kicking for five franchises in 2019 and 2020, McLaughlin made 32 starts for Cleveland and Indianapolis in 2021 and 2022. He comes into 2025 off two excellent seasons with Tampa, where he made 59 of his 63 field goals (93.7%). He went 28-for-34 from 50 yards or more over the past four years (15-for-18 with the Bucs), with 144 of his 147 extra points going through the uprights.
Fantasy Outlook: In 2024, the Buccaneers scored 59 touchdowns while creating 32 field goal attempts. As a result, McLaughlin bumped to 8th in kicker scoring (169.80), with nine of his 18 games reaching double-digit fantasy points. He is the 9th-ranked kicker in early July, compared to 23rd last year. His success from long range, paired with Tampa developing into a higher-scoring team, bodes well for another successful season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defense
The Bucs’ run defense allowed the fourth fewest yards (1,663), helped by offenses averaging only 22.9 carries per game. They allowed 4.3 yards per rush (league average), with 13 touchdowns and nine runs of 20 yards or more.
Tampa Bay must improve its pass defense (4,464 yards – 30th) to make a deeper run in the postseason. Quarterback tossed 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while being sacked 46 times. The Buccaneers gave up 418 completions (most in the NFL).