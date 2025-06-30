2025 Washington Commanders Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Jayden Danials brought hope back to the Commanders’ franchise, leading to their most wins (12-5) since 1991 (14-2). Washington improved by 156 points on offense and 127 on the defensive side of the ball. Dan Quinn returns for his second run as their head coach. He went 43-42 over six seasons with Atlanta while making the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. From 2021 to 2023, Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. His coaching career in the NFL started in 2021 with the 49ers.
After failure over four seasons as the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals (28-37-1), Kliff Kingsbury worked as the senior offensive analyst for USC. Washington saw enough in his resume to award him with their offensive coordinator job in 2024. The Commanders finished fifth in points (485) and seventh in offensive yards.
Their defense will be in the hands of Joe Whitt. He worked under Dan Quinn in Dallas for three years. His pro coaching career began in 2007 with the Falcons. Washington had the worst defense in 2023, climbing to 18th in points allowed (391) and 13th in yards allowed last year.
Washington Commanders Offense
The Commanders had almost an even run/pass split last season, compared to 36/64 in 2023. They ranked third in rushing yards (2,619) with 25 touchdowns and 19 runs of 20 yards or more. Ball carriers gained 5.0 yards per rush.
Washington finished 18th in passing yards (3,932), but their offensive line gave up 50 sacks. They delivered 29 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
Washington Commanders Quarterbacks
Jayden Daniels, WAS
Daniels started his college career at Arizona State, where he went 18-11 over three seasons. Over his 29 games, he passed for 6,025 yards with 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (10 came in 2021). Daniels ran the ball 296 times with ASU, leading to 1,288 yards and 13 scores.
The move to LSU led to him developing into a top college quarterback and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023. After a progression year in 2022 (3,798 combined yards with 28 touchdowns and three interceptions), he blossomed into a special player passing the ball (3,812/40 with four interceptions ~ 11.7 yards per pass attempt) and as a runner (135/1,134/10 ~ 8.4 yards per carry). Daniels went 19-7 in his time at LSU.
The combination of Daniels’ explosive running and LSU’s deep passing game (Malik Nabers – 89/1,569/14, Brian Thomas Jr. – 68/1,177/17, and Kyren Lacy – 30/558/7 ~ 17.7 yards per catch combined) led to a dynamic offensive season in 2023. Daniels handled himself well in the pocket, utilizing his arm and touch to take advantage of his plus weapons. When given daylight to run, he threatened the long field with speed and elusiveness. The next step in his passing development is improving his accuracy on the run.
The starting point for his fantasy value in his rookie season was in the range of Lamar Jackson, with better top-end speed and a higher ceiling passing the ball. The challenge for Daniel is having enough talent and speed at wide receiver to force a defense to cover the long field, inviting better running lanes and more significant overall plays. The Commanders drafted him second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Over his first five NFL games, Daniels relied on his legs (57/300/4) for 42.6% of his fantasy value while almost working more as a game manager, passing the ball (1,135/4 with two interceptions). He made big plays (8.7 yards per pass attempt) with an elite completion rate (77.1).
After an early exit in Week 7, Daniels delivered his first career touchdown 300-yard passing game (326/1). The passing touchdowns (15) started to flow from Week 12 to Week 17 despite making smaller plays (6.9 yards per pass attempt). In the postseason, he was at his best passing the ball (268/2, 299/2, and 255/1) with less room to run (35/135/1 – 3.9 yards per carry).
Daniels finished fifth in quarterback scoring (400.50) in four-point passing touchdown leagues while barely playing in two matchups. He finished with strength in his rushing stats (148/891/6) while averaging 31.2 passes per game.
Fantasy Outlook: Daniels brings the “it factor” to the Commanders’ offense. Even as an active runner, he has eyes up with the mindset to move the ball via the pass. His only missing link is the receiving talent to match the Eagles and Ravens, two teams with similar offensive structures.
Deebo Samuel should be a win based on his open-field running, and Daniels’ ability to extend the passing window with his legs. If Washington’s offensive line improves as expected after their offseason upgrades, Daniels looks poised to gain 5,000+ yards with a run at 40 touchdowns.
Other Options: Marcus Mariota, Josh Johnson, Sam Hartman
Washington Commanders Running Backs
A running quarterback lowered the rushing opportunity for the Commanders, but they were rewarded with a spike in touchdowns (19) while making bigger plays (4.5 YPC). Washington’s back set three-year lows in all receiving categories.
Brian Robinson, WAS
An unfortunate gunshot injury led to Robinson missing the first four games of the 2022 season with Washington. By his second game, the Commanders gave him a bulk of carries, leading to a productive final 11 weeks (196/775/2 with nine catches for 60 yards and one score). He gained over 100 yards in three consecutive starts from Week 12 to Week 14. His season ended with a knee injury in Week 18.
Robinson had a slight pullback in his rushing opportunity (178/733/5) in 2023. Surprisingly, he developed into a trusted receiving option (36/368/4 on 43 targets), highlighted by his 10.2 yards per catch and eight explosive plays (20 yards or more). Robinson missed two games late in the season with a hamstring issue. His best fantasy output came in Week 2 (28.90), Week 10 (27.70), and Week 11 (20.20). The Commanders gave him 20 touches or more in four matchups.
In his third season with Washington, Robinson missed another three games with knee, hamstring, and ankle issues. He scored six times over his first six games with two 100-yard rushing games (17/133 and 21/101/1). After Week 1 (3/49), the Commanders gave him a minimal pass-catching opportunity (21/132 – 6.3 yards per catch).
Robinson had success again in Week 13 (16/103/1), but his wheels over his final seven games (85/288/2 – 3.4 YPC, with 12 catches for 76 yards). He finished 29th in running back scoring (161.80) in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: In between his missed time and dull moments, Robinson added length to his run (4.3 yards per rush) and five plays with 20 yards or more. His running back ranking (30th) matches his final outcome last year. He is somewhat of a wild card this year due to his injury history. Possible 250 touches with 1,200 combined yards, double-digit touchdowns, and about 25 catches.
Austin Ekeler, WAS
Los Angeles gave Ekeler almost the same opportunity in the run game (204/915/13) in 2022 as in 2021 (206/911/12), with nearly the identical role in snaps (61.8%). He set a new top in catches (107) and targets (127), but Ekeler gained only 6.7 yards per catch, well below his 2021 (9.2) and his career average (9.7).
Ekeler gained over 100 rushing yards in two matchups (16/173/1 and 10/122/2) and had five other outcomes with 100 combined yards or more. From 2021 to 2022, he had 25 rushing and 13 receiving touchdowns.
In 2023, Ekeler shined in Week 1 (164 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches on 20 touches). He missed the next three games with an ankle injury. For the remainder of the season, Ekeler was a shell of himself running the ball (163/511/4 – 3.1 yards per rush).
He failed to gain more than 70 rushing yards in any of his final 13 starts. Ekeler had more open field catching the ball (8.3 yards per reception), but he had a sharp decline in his receiving value (51/436/1).
At age 29, with the Commanders, Ekeler missed another five games with two concussions (the second one led to four weeks on the sidelines). Washington gave him more than 10 rushes twice (11/42/1 and 13/44/2), resulting in a sharp decline in his rushing stats (77/367/4) despite a rebound in his yards per carry (4.8). Eight of his 35 catches gained 20 yards or more (10.5 YPC). Ekeler had RB1 snaps in nine of his 15 games played.
Fantasy Outlook: With a high-volume running quarterback and a rotational running back opportunity, he offered steady RB3 stats in nine matchups (10.20, 11.50, 13.70, 11.70, 10.80, 17.30, 18.10, 17.60, and 12.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats at age 29. I don’t like his recent uptick in concussions.
Pass-catching backs can offer more consistent fantasy points while having another upside gear when scoring touchdowns. Ekeler falls into the punt RB2 category for some team builds, while ranking (52nd) below his 2024 finish in fantasy points (34th – 132.30) in PPR formats. As an RB4, I view him as a value if he can stay on the field for 17 games. His career body of work is high enough that Ekeler could still emerge as the Commanders' top running back this season. My starting point is approximately 125 carries (7.5 per game) with 50 catches, resulting in around 900 combined yards, with a minimum of five touchdowns.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS
His college career started over four seasons at Alabama State, where Croskey-Merritt gained 1,496 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 29 catches on 357 touches. He played in 31 games. In 2023, he transferred to New Mexico (189/1,190/17 with seven catches for 72 yards and one score), followed by one game the next year at Arizona (13/106/1). Croskey-Merritt finished the year with an MVP Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
He entered the draft at age 24 with almost a reverse running back skill set. Croskey-Merritt is 5’10” and 205 lbs., with the vision and quickness to hit cut-back lanes before they even open. His 40-yard dash at Big 12 Pro Day came in at 4.41 in late March. Based on his size and speed, he profiles better as a change-of-pace runner with value on third downs. Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt had minimal work in the passing game, painting him as an early-down runner off the bench who likes to play physically when running the ball.
Many of his highlights start with inside runs. Croskey-Merritt fires into contact while taking advantage of daylight to make big plays. When in the open field, he has the tools to make defenders miss and the power to finish his runs into contact. His physical style of play will likely lead to injuries down the road. Age isn’t on his side, but that will be priced into his draft capital. Croskey-Merritt has relatively low mileage. His NFL career may start in the return game.
Fantasy Outlook: Croskey-Merritt will need to work his way up the Commanders’ running back depth chart over the summer. He will be a backend RB flier in 12-team formats until there is some draft fantasy momentum on his potential role this year from Washington.
Other Options: Chris Rodriguez, Jeremy McNichols, Michael Wiley
Washington Commanders Wide Receivers
The Commanders’ wide receivers finished with almost identical stats in receiving yards over the past three seasons (2,639, 2,621, and 2,600) while having a much wider range in catches (195, 232, and 220). Their wideouts scored a three-high in touchdowns (20) in 2024 while accounting for 60.3% of Washington’s completions.
Terry McLaurin, WAS
From 2020 to 2023, McLaurin caught 320 of his 516 targets for 4,435 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 catches for 67 yards and 0.27 touchdowns (13.12 fantasy points per game), making him a backend WR2 in PPR formats.
In 2021, McLaurin had a regression of 10 catches for 65 yards with four fewer targets from 2020 (87/1,118/4). McLaurin gained over 100 yards in four matchups (11/107/1, 6/1123/2, 7/122/1, and 5/103/1). However, he failed to score over his final seven starts, producing weaker results in catches (23) and yards (318).
McLaurin had fewer targets (120) in 2022, but he still set a career-best in receiving yards (1,191) while repeating his 2021 stats in catches (77) and touchdowns (5). He gained 40 yards or more on six plays with a bump in chances in the run game (7/29).
Two of his best showings (6/102 and 8/128) came against the Eagles. McLaurin gained over 100 yards in two other matchups (6/113 and 8/105/1). His regression in chances stemmed from Washington running the ball more (477 attempts), resulting in nine games with six targets or fewer.
In 2023, McLaurin lost his big-game appeal due to a career-low in yards per catch (12.7 – 15.5 in 2022) and only one game (6/141/1) with more than 90 yards receiving. From Week 2 to Week 9, he posted steady outcomes in fantasy points (16.40, 10.10, 22.60, 14.10, 15.00, 17.30, and 12.30) in seven of his eight starts. He finished 29th in wide receiver scoring (209.20) in PPR formats.
The change at quarterback and offensive style by the Commanders last season led to a five-year low in targets (117) but much more value scoring touchdowns (13 – his previous high was seven in 2019). McLaurin gained over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season, with a slight uptick in catches (82).
He gained over 100 receiving yards in five matchups (4/100/1, 4/112, 5/125, 5/113, and 5/102/1) while scoring over 20.00 fantasy points (PPR) in five other games (6/53/2, 8/73/2, 7/73/2, 8/62/1, and 7/89/1). McLaurin scored 10 times over his final nine starts. Despite his success, he ranked 19th in targets. He had six targets or fewer in nine contests (including the postseason).
Fantasy Outlook: His increase in scoring led to McLaurin finishing seventh in fantasy points (268.80), but he ranks 19th at wide receiver in late June. I love his ability to make big plays, an area I expect more of in 2025. His spike in scoring seems out of line for his career path, but Jayden Daniels is the reason for his uptick in close scoring chances.
Deebo Samuel will get his way in some games. At the same time, he will draw more attention from defenses than the Commanders’ WR2 in 2024 (Olamide Zaccheaus – 45/506/3) while also helping Washington move the ball better. McLaurin scored over 14.00 fantasy points in 16 of his 20 games last year, giving him a high grade in consistency and explosiveness. My bullish outlook is 90 catches for 1,300 yards with 10 scores.
Deebo Samuel, WAS
In 2022, Samuel missed four games with knee and ankle issues. The 49ers continued to give him chances in the run game (42/232/3), but he lost his big-play ability in the passing game (11.3 yards per catch – only one catch gained 40 yards or more). His receiving production (56/632/2) prorated over 17 weeks comes to 73 catches for 826 yards and three scores. Samuel gained over 100 yards in two contests (6/115/1 and 6/133/1).
Over the first eight weeks in 2023, Samuel posted two zero-catch games while sitting out two contests with a shoulder issue. He played well in Week 2 (101 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches) and Week 3 (6/131/1) with a midseason mini-scoring run (eight touchdowns) over four games (22/392/5 with nine rushes for 49 yards and three scores). Samuel ranked 15th in fantasy points (243.80) for wide receivers.
The luster of Samuel left the building last season. He missed Week 3 with a calf issue, followed by a minor wrist issue and an illness. His year ended after Week 17 with a rib injury. Samuel gained over 100 yards in two games (8/110 and 3/102/1) over the first six weeks, with his only other highlight showing coming in Week 16 (7/96/1).
From Week 8 to Week 15, the 49ers only looked his way 39 times, leading to 23 catches for 234 yards with 15 rushes for 44 yards. His lack of scoring, paired with his fade in fantasy points (50.80 – 7.3 per game in PPR formats), deemed him worthless to fantasy teams. Samuel also had empty stats in two other matchups (1/20 and 0/0 – left Week 7 after three plays). For the year, he gained 806 combined yards with four touchdowns and 51 catches, ranking him 44th at wide receiver.
Fantasy Outlook: The Commanders acquired Samuel in early March for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and reworked his contract to pay him $17 million this year. He brings playing ability to Washington’s offense with more of a free lance style to his route running. His change of pace value in the run game gives the Commanders another weapon to move the ball.
After his down season, Samuel ranks 41st at wide receiver in late June, which requires him to score about 160.00 fantasy points to reach par for his price point. In his six-year career, he has missed 19 games. Samual will upgrade Washington’s passing attack and give Jayden Daniels another scoring option. He has the talent to reach 1,000 combined yards with 65 catches and about seven scores, or a backend WR3 in PPR leagues.
Noah Brown, WAS
After a minimal role for the Dallas Cowboys over four seasons (4/33, 5/54, 14/154, and 16/184), Brown made the most of his chances in 2022. He caught 43 of his 73 targets for 555 yards and three scores. The Cowboys gave him a better-than-expected role over the first three weeks (5/68, 5/91/1, and 5/54 on 21 combined targets), but defenses slowed him down over his next eight matchups (15/186 on 25 targets). Brown played well in Week 14 (4/85) and Week 15 (6/49/2) while fading down the stretch (1/5, 1/7, 1/10, and 2/18). He finished the year with the second-most wide receiver snaps (866) for the Cowboys.
Over the first seven weeks in 2023, Brown missed four games with a groin issue while catching eight passes for 113 yards on 14 targets. He gave the fantasy market two elite showings in Week 9 (6/153/1) and Week 10 (7/172), but Brown lost his way over the next four weeks (two DNP and two no-catch games on seven combined targets). Over the second half of the year, he battled issues with his knee, hip, back, and shoulder.
The Texans cut Brown in late August last season, leading to Washington adding him for wide receiver depth. He sat out Week 1, followed by three quiet games (3/56, 3/29, and 3/26). After another missed week with a groin issue, Brown caught 26 of his 46 targets over the next eight matchups, with three playable games (3/73/1, 5/60, and 6/71). His season ended in early December with a kidney injury.
In training camp in mid-June, Brown left practice with an unknown injury that could be serious.
Fantasy Outlook: Last year, the Commanders gave Brown WR2 snaps in eight games, but the addition of Deebo Samuel drops him further down in their wide receiver rotation. At best, he is a player with short-term value if he gets starting snaps. His late spring injury suggests Brown will have less value to Washington in 2025.
Luke McCaffrey, WAS
Based on pedigree (brother of Christian McCaffrey and son of Ed McCaffrey), a fantasy game manager should know McCaffrey’s skill set and potential. Washington drafted him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a five-year college career at Nebraska and Rice. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. His route running continues to develop while offering winning hands despite some focus issues at times. McCaffrey must improve his release against press coverage to reach a higher ceiling in the NFL.
He played quarterback for his first three seasons in college, accumulating 921 passing yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. McCaffery rushed 662 yards and six touchdowns over 130 carries. Rice switched him to wide receiver in 2022 and 2023 (129/1,715/19) while also giving McCaffrey some chances to run the ball (27/265/1).
The Commanders gave him WR4 snaps (32.7%) in his rookie season, but McCaffrey only had 18 catches for 168 yards on 24 targets. He only had seven catches for 65 yards after Week 6.
Fantasy Outlook: Washington will use McCaffrey as a chain mover while also taking advantage of his height for scoring in the red zone. His value should increase as the field shortens. He’ll be found in the free agent pool until the Commanders increase his playing time and targets.
Jaylin Lane, WAS
The Commanders selected Lane in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after spending five seasons with Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech. He is an undersized receiver (5’8” and 175 lbs.) who brings elite speed (4.34 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). His route running and release are below-par, suggesting a return role for Washington in his rookie season.
His best season came in 2022 with Middle Tennessee State (69/940/5). Over the past two years at Virginia Tech, he caught 79 passes for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns over 24 games with some value in the run game (32/167/2).
Fantasy Outlook: Lane won’t offer any playable fantasy stats in his rookie campaign, but his skill set could upgrade the Commanders’ special teams in the return game.
Other Options: Michael Gallup, K.J. Osborn, Chris Moore, Mike Strachan
Washington Commanders Tight Ends
The tight end opportunity for the Commanders held value last season, even with a sharp decline in passing attempts. They saw a slight bump in the usage (21.6% of Washington’s completions and 19% of their receiving yards). The veteran presence of Zach Ertz led to a three-year high in touchdowns (8).
Zach Ertz, WAS
Over his first nine seasons in the NFL, Ertz was a top-tier tight end six times, highlighted by his success in 2018 (116/1,163/8 on 156 targets). However, he battled injuries in 2020, resulting in limited production (36/335/1). In 2021, Ertz finished fifth in tight end scoring (180.70 fantasy points) in PPR leagues, with most of the damage coming with the Cardinals (56/574/3) over 11 starts. Ertz had at least six catches in six of his final seven starts in Arizona while delivering one impact game (8/88/2).
In 2022, his season ended after 10 games due to a torn ACL in his left knee. When on the field, Ertz offered steady production in seven matchups (8/75, 6/45, 6/47/1, 6/48, 7/70, 4/34/1, and 5/40/1) while gaining a career-low 8.6 yards per catch. The Cardinals gave him double-digit targets in four games.
Washington signed Ertz to a three-million-dollar contract in March after missing 10 games in 2023 with a quad injury. His best three showings (6/21, 6/56, and 6/53) come over the first four weeks of the season, thanks to winning targets (10, 8, and 10). He only had nine catches for 57 yards and one score on 15 targets over his other four games.
After trending off fantasy teams' cheat sheets, Ertz finished with a six-year high in catches (66), receiving yards (654), touchdowns (7), and targets (91). He did most of his damage close to the line of scrimmage (9.9 yards per catch).
Washington featured him in a minimal role over his first 10 games (37/381/1 on 54 targets), leading to two playable outcomes (4/40/1 and 7/77). Ertz scored seven times over his final 10 games (including the playoffs), with only a slight bump in catches (47) and receiving yards (428). His two highlight games came in Week 17 (6/72/1) and Week 21 (11/104).
Fantasy Outlook: After ranking seventh in fantasy points (177.40) in PPR formats at age 33, Ertz has been snubbed in early drafts (22nd tight end of the board). Washington saw enough in his game to pay him $6.25 million in 2025. With 39 missed games between 2020 and 2023, I would proceed with caution but not overlook his potential value if he is free in drafts. Ertz should have a 60/600/5 opportunity if on the field for 17 games.
Ben Sinnott, WAS
In the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders invested in Sinnott to upgrade their future at the tight end position. Over his last two seasons at Kansas State, he caught 80 passes for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 14.0 yards per catch. Sinnott set career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (676), and touchdowns (6) in 2023.
Sinnott continues to get stronger and add weight, but he is lagging in his blocking skills at the point of attack. His route running creates an edge while offering the wheels and moves to create after the catch.
In his rookie season, Washington had him on the field for 23.1% of their plays. He caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and one touchdown.
Fantasy Outlook: When watching his highlights, Sinnott shines at the second level of the defense, an area where Zach Ertz has lost to Father Time. His pass-catching abilities give me a Jason Witten feel, and a mobile quarterback will likely enhance his value as his career progresses.
His spring reports have been positive, giving a hint that Sinnott could be a much better player this year while waiting to steal Zach Ertz’s job. He’ll go undrafted in most fantasy leagues, but I view him as a must-follow, as Sinnott has the tools to rank in the top 18 at tight end this year.
Other Options: John Bates, Colson Yankoff, Tyree Jackson
Washington Commanders Kicker
Matt Gay, WAS
For fantasy drafters waiting on a kicker in 2021, Gay rewarded them with an excellent season. He made 94.1% of his field goal chances with success from 50 yards or more (4-for-5). His leg held value in 2022 (28-for-30), with his only two misses coming from long range (7-for-9 from 50 yards or more).
Over the past two seasons, Gay had 78 field goal attempts, but 14 misses (82.1% success rate). Eleven of those errant kicks came from 50 yards or more 11-for-22). Over the past five years, 163 of his 166 extra points went through the uprights.
Fantasy Outlook: Gay enters this draft season as the 14th-ranked kicker. His fade from 50 yards or more over the past two years lowers his ceiling if repeated. The Commanders created 42 field goal attempts last season while adding 55 touchdowns. Gay should have the kicking opportunity to develop into a week-to-week fantasy starter this season.
Washington Commanders Defense
Washington had significant issues defending the run last season, leading to them allowing the 30th most yards (2,337). Ball carriers gained 4.8 yards per rush, with 18 touchdowns and 14 runs of 20 yards or more. Opponents averaged 28.8 carries per game.
The Commanders played well defending the pass (3,492 yards – 4th). Quarterbacks completed 61.9% of their passes, leading to 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Washington’s defense had 43 sacks.