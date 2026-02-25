2026 NFL Combine: Kenyon Sadiq Tops Elite Tight End's with Fantasy Football Upside

The NFL Combine is coming to Lucas Oil Stadium later this week as a part of its annual stop to test the best college prospects coming to the big stage. Between Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese, and others, this is the future, on display for everyone to see. Our job here is to provide the best possible fantasy football analysis to put forward. As we review prospects with lucrative upside, today's article checks out the gritty position of tight end.

Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon)

Player most built to dominate the combine- Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 23, 2026

Potential Teams: Eagles, Buccaneers, Chargers, Texans, Broncos, Panthers, Chiefs

Expected Draft Position: Mid-1st Round to Early-2nd Round

The Oregon product is the best tight end in the NFL draft with a 6.42 prospect grade, per NFL.com. Sadiq recorded 51 receptions, 560 yards, and 8 touchdowns in 14 games. He stands at 6'3", weighing 245 lbs, and his scouting report marks Sadiq as an athletic specimen that is a catch-heavy prospect rather than a block-heavy one. His comparison is to Trey McBride and a bit of David Njoku.

Sadiq will be an immediate fantasy football impact in year one, especially if a team like the Buccaneers or Panthers draft him. A team like the Eagles and Chargers would slot Sadiq into a testy competition for leading repetitions with Dallas Goedert or Oronde Gadsden II.

Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)

Potential Teams: Wide Open

Expected Draft Position: Low 2nd to 4th Round

Stowers was a key part of Vanderbilt's near playoff appearance in 2026. He was a fourth-year NIL addition from New Mexico State and played five years in college football. Stowers did not catch a ball until he reached New Mexico State as a redshirt sophomore. Last season, Stowers caught 62 balls for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 games.

Standing at 6'4" and 240 lbs, Stowers is another athletic specimen. The reason Stowers didn't catch a ball until his sophomore year is that he was a quarterback convert. He is said to have extensive reach and elite speed, but he still has skills to develop. Look to his speed to show itself at the combine. He may not be an immediate fantasy football impact, but he may trend up in due time with the right team.

Max Klare (Ohio State)

Potential Teams: Chiefs, Chargers, Panthers, Patriots, Broncos, Texans, Buccaneers

Expected Draft Position: Low-2nd to 3rd Round

Klare is a transfer from Purdue, playing one year at Ohio State. This had Klare record 43 receptions, 448 yards, and 2 touchdowns. In fact, his output was much better in 2024 with Purdue, having over 10% more receptions and double the touchdowns.

These statistics are limited for good reason. Klare competed against two elite targets — Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Scouts love Klare for his high athleticism and tremendous upside. He has little to block about, so a shift to blocking will pose no threat. He could become a training-camp sleeper who emerges in the right situation.

Michael Trigg (Baylor)

Potential Teams: Wide Open

Expected Draft Position: Low-2nd to 4th Round

Trigg is arguably the 2nd best tight end in the NFL Draft with a 6.32 prospect grade, per NFL.com. Trigg put up 50 receptions for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns in 11 games with the elusive Sawyer Robertson as his quarterback. Trigg played five years in college football, being one with USC, two with Ole Miss, and two with Baylor. The man had been under three elite head coaches (Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin, Dave Aranda).

Trigg stands 6'4" at 240 lbs, and he is considered rangy and raw but athletically gifted. He is not a fill-in, elite tight end like a Brock Bowers or Tyler Warren. However, he can very well start pending the team that picks him up. A team with good coaching is an obvious plus, such as the Broncos.

Justin Joly (NC State)

Potential Teams: Wide Open

Expected Draft Position: 3rd to 4th Round

Joly produced very great tight end numbers in 2026 with 49 receptions, 489 yards, and a career-best 7 touchdowns in 12 games. He also marked a career-high of yards in 2025 with 661 and 578 yards in 2024 with UConn.

The scouting report on Joly defines him as a tough pass-catcher with great footwork. His pure pass-catching ability needs work, but he makes up for his lack of athleticism with his toughness. Most likely, he is not a viable fantasy asset right away.

Other Names to Watch

Tanner Kozoil (Houston)

Sam Roush (Stanford)

Jack Endries (Texas)

Nate Boerkircher (Texas A&M)

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: