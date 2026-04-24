2026 NFL Draft: Best Available Fantasy Stars On Night 2: Denzel Boston Is Still On The Board

Night 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is now behind us. While a ton of huge stars are already off the board, there are still plenty of future fantasy stars on the board. These are the top potential fantasy stars still available heading into Night 2 of the NFL Draft.

RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Coleman is the most complete running back still available in the draft. He has all the tools to be successful and projects to be a potential every-down back. There are a few backs left with more upside, but Coleman is much more of a sure thing.

RB Mike Washington Jr, Arkansas

Washington has a combination of size and burst that fantasy owners love. He has seen his stock skyrocket this offseason during the draft process. It would not be a shock if he is the first running back off the board tonight after Night 2 kicks off.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Singleton is a running back with boom-or-bust potential. While he's far more risky than the other two running backs we just named, he could also be the most exciting. This is a player who is going to look great in training camp, and his fantasy value will continue to climb all summer because fantasy owners love upside.

WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Bell isn't only the best wide receiver left in this draft, he's the best offensive weapon still available. We would take him over any QB, RB, WR, or TE still on the board, both in fantasy and real life.

This is a special player who deserves to be in that same conversation with guys like Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon, but was derailed by a torn ACL. Once he's healthy, there are going to be a lot of teams mad at themselves for passing on him.

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston is a wide receiver I pegged as a bust and said he did not belong in the first round of the draft. Apparently, the league agreed because he's still available heading into Night 2.

While he is now a more reasonable pick value-wise on Night 2, the fact remains that I just don't think he's going to be very good on the NFL level. He has the size, but he's too slow and not athletic enough to be a star on the next level.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

There is a significant drop off from Kenyon Sadiq to Stowers, but Stowers is still the top tight end left on the board and likely will be the next tight end selected. Depending on his landing spot, he could become a very interesting dynasty option for tight-end-needy teams who are unable to get their hands on Sadiq.



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